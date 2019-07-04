Arcadia cowgirl in Oklahoma finals

Savanah Nelson of Arcadia competes in the 27th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo July 7-12 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Nelson is participating in the world’s richest youth rodeo, hoping to win a share of more than $250,000 in prize money and championship saddles and buckles. Sabra Manning of Myakka City is also competing.
Manning and Nelsonjoin more than 825 of the top high school rodeo athletes from around the world for the 2019 IFYR. Manning competes in cowgirl barrel racing, Nelson in cowgirl breakaway roping and goat tying.
Contestants compete in 10 events running in three arenas. Events include cowgirl barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping and goat tying. Others compete in team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding. The IFYR consists of two long go-rounds and a short go. Contestants compete once in each of the long go-rounds. The top 15 averages in each event will compete in the short go finals on Friday.
The International Finals Youth Rodeo, held annually since 1993, is a nonprofit that presents top high school athletes with a professional rodeo. ifyr.com
