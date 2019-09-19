We’d like to dispel some myths about Arcadia Garden Club membership.
Such as: You have to be “of a certain age,” female, a full-time southern resident, have a big garden ... and be boring.
Nope! As a matter of fact, we are a FUN, vibrant club made up of fascinating women and men who just happen to share a love of plants, butterflies and birds. Our members are retired, or they work full time; are in their early 30s all the way to their late 90s; have a huge garden made up of 80,000 plants, or have six potted patio plants; are Master Gardeners, or are total newbies!
And every month we feature a guest speaker to share information on a wide range of topics.
Boring? Not!
We have learned about water gardens, how to attract butterflies and hummingbirds, fairy gardens, and how to grow and preserve your own food, just to name a few of the things we do.
This year our amazing programs chairman has put together some great speakers on some interesting topics. October’s guest speaker Barbara Hollar, for instance, hails from St. Petersburg and comes from a very large garden club there. She will be speaking on ways to maximize your small gardening space.
Do you want to learn more about vegetable or flower gardening? Do you want to participate in seed or plant swaps? Do you want to be able to tour beautiful private gardens? Do you want to be able to purchase plants that you know will grow and thrive in our area? Are you concerned about conservation, civic beautification and preservation of our native wildlife and plants? Do you love food? Yep! That’s right ... food! Our members are amazing cooks! One of the perks of being a member is that you get to share in the potluck lunches that we have at every meeting.
Why should you be a member? If you answer YES to any of these questions ... or love plants, butterflies or birds, we might just be the group for you!
Starting in October, we will be adding a member spotlight each month to our newspaper article. Learn about the retired paleontologist who also has collected hundreds if not thousands of different butterflies and moths from around the globe. Meet the lady who creates beautiful stained-glass creations and has hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. Get to know the lady who takes award-winning photographs and travels to the Dakotas to help those in need.
Announcement to our members: Please be sure to attend the Oct. 2 meeting, as we will be handing out the new membership binders and will be receiving the proposed bylaw changes. Voting takes place at the November meeting.
How to join? Easy! Our meetings are held first Mondays at 12 noon, October through June at the Arcadia Garden Club House (the pink building next to Lake Katherine) on Magnolia. First-time visitors can attend for free, yearly memberships are only $25, or you can choose to attend as a non-member for $5 per visit.
