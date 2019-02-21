Arcadia Garden Club met Feb. 4 for its monthly meeting, with 26 members and nine guests attending. Guests included: Susan Kuczenska, Mary Ruckle, Nancy Baldarn, Barbara Stacy, Linda Stachler, and speakers, Karla Hernandez and Katelyn Mulinix. Hostesses Dorathea McCall and Theresa Collins-Hill provided a beautiful Valentine theme with table decorations and plants.
Karla Hernandez was introduced as the new DeSoto County UF/IFAS Extension Office director and livestock agent. She stated that her desire is to bring research-based programming and educational resources focused on supporting agricultural and livestock producers in DeSoto County. Hernandez introduced Katelyn Mulinix, DeSoto County Extension agent for 4-H Development. Hernandez has been with DeSoto County for one month and this was the first day for Mulinix. Both received a warm welcome to our community.
Extension services are a partnership between state, federal, and county governments to provide scientific knowledge and expertise to the public, including scientific and problem-solving information, educational programs in agriculture, 4-H development and family nutrition. The University of Florida, together with Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, administers the Florida Cooperative Extension Service.
Mulinx noted that DeSoto County 4-H is a youth development organization that offers opportunities for youth (ages 5-18) to work on activities ranging from animal sciences, health, career development, food preparation, shooting sports and much more.
Hernandez provided information on access to Extension Office resources: 2018 Vegetable Production Handbook of Florida, 2019 UF/IFAS Extension Calendar and Report, website: http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/desoto/, and soil sample bags/collection forms.
Hernandez reported that soil testing is the number-one best management practice. Samples should be collected from up to six-inches in depth and should represent the area to be planted. Why test my soil? Because Florida soil is often lacking in nutrients and other attributes necessary for good plant growth. To improve soil’s productivity, one should know these soil attributes: pH, lime requirement, P, K, Ca, Mg, Cu, Mn, Zn and irrigation quality. For more information and sample bags kits, contact the DeSoto County Extension office at desoto@ifas.ufl.edu, or stop by 2150 NE Roan St., Arcadia, on the same property as the Turner Center.
An Arcadia garden Club fieldtrip to Oaks of Devonaire was announced for (Monday) March 18, starting at 9 a.m., at 1423 SE County Road 760A, Nocatee (2.4 miles east off U.S. Highway 17). Cost of admission will be willingness to take home free plants! Bring gloves and plastic bags! Everyone who has visited this site has rated it a 5 Star.
The next meeting for Arcadia Garden Club will be March 4 at noon, 1005 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. The speaker will be Marilyn Eigsti on the role of aquatic plants in our landscape. The public is welcome to attend as guest of the club. For more information about AGC and its activities, go to: https://www.facebook.com/ArcadiaFloridaGardenClub and click the “Like” button. For an electronic copy of the AGC Newsletter, to receive a meeting reminder or if you are interested in being a presenter, send an email to: gardenclubarcadia@gmail.com.
