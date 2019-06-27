By JAMIE PIPHER
Arcadia Garden Club
The Arcadia Garden Club closed its season June 3 with the installation of officers and a presentation on succulents with 19 members attending — Leslie Montwild and Devonne Collins were introduced as guests.
Leslie Montwild, Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District IX vice president, was on hand in the dual role as installing officer and program presenter.
“Installing new officers is a very important process in Club operations and has a very special significance to both the newly elected officers and to members,” Montwild explained.
Each new officer was presented with a colored token representing an attribute of the office they were accepting. Babs Ames as treasurer, for example, was presented with green, representing new currency. Dawn Jones as corresponding secretary was presented with yellow, for sunshine. Theresa Collins-Hill as recording secretary was presented with orange, for perfection. Lorraine Brauckhoff accepting for Evelyn Sasser as third vice-president was presented pink, for happiness. Valerie Littlefield as second vice-president was presented red, for courage. Odette Flanagan as first vice-president was presented blue for loyalty, and Lorraine Brauckhoff as president was presented purple, for royalty.
The officers stated an “I will” pledge to support the mission of the Arcadia Garden Club, and the installing officer encouraged all members to support the new officers through their support, creativity, and encouragement of new endeavors.
Following the officer installation, Montwild presented a PowerPoint presentation on succulents. Examples of succulents include: echeveria, sedum, sempervivum, desert rose, Crown of thorn, and kalanchoe. Since succulents do not require a lot of space, they are perfect for containers. A fun example of a DIY container is a hypertufa planter using Portland cement, peat moss, perlite and water. They have an ancient hand-hewn appearance, can be shaped into any size, and are very lightweight.
Following the PowerPoint, the speaker told the interested attendees: “Let’s plant a container!” And created a beautiful owl-plant container that was later auctioned to the highest bidder. “Using a coffee filter as a liner is a tip I like to share,” she reported in describing the process which included: use humus soil, fill 2/3 from the top, lightly wet the soil, use a variety of plants and it is OK to “stuff.” A good example plant is the Jewel of Opar. The leaves make an excellent addition to salads.
As the last season meeting ended, Lorraine Brauckhoff read a devotional that reminded the members to “make a habit to say ‘thank you’ every day.” Members who have birthdays and anniversaries from June-September were recognized with a song and smile.
For more information about AGC and its activities, go to www.facebook.com/ArcadiaFloridaGardenClub and click the “Like” button. For an electronic copy of the AGC Newsletter, to receive a meeting reminder or if you are interested in being a presenter, send an email to: gardenclubarcadia@gmail.com.
The next season will open (Monday) Oct. 6, 2019.
