Thirty-four attendees of the Arcadia Garden Club met Jan. 7 for their monthly meeting. Visitors were recognized: Susan Kuczenska, Allen and Linda Reesor and Joan Hite. Iris Varner, Forest Reynolds and Theresa Collins-Hill were presented with birthday cupcakes. A devotion was presented by Lorraine Brauckhoff, reminding us to fill our hearts with love rather than filling it with thoughts of our material possessions. It was announced that the monthly Work Day will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 21.
Speaker Gil MacAdam was introduced. MacAdam is a retired Broward County Parks environmental administrator. He has served as a gardening consultant in DeSoto, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and has been an instructor for growing bromeliads and staghorn ferns. The program on hummingbirds was the first time the speaker had presented this topic and was well-received by the audience. It was noted that to have hummingbirds, one must “garden”—the basic focus of the Arcadia Garden Club.
The speaker provided a list of resources that he recommended: Roger Hammer’s “Attracting Hummingbirds and Butterflies in Tropical Florida”; Sheri Williamson’s “A Field Guide to Hummingbirds in North America,” (Peterson Field Guide) and UF/IFAS pamphlet “The Hummingbirds of Florida” that can be downloaded at: https://edis.ufl.edu/uw059.
There are 338 known species of hummingbirds, found only in the Americas. Sixteen species are found in the U.S. and three are found in Florida; Ruby-throated, Black-chinned and Rufous. While Ruby-throated is the most common in DeSoto County, there are reports of the Rufous in the southern part of the county.
How to you attract hummingbirds? Artificial feeders will bring hummingbirds because they can be placed anywhere. However, feeders should not be the sole source of food. The sugar water provides little nourishment, so one should choose plants that are brightly colored and/or tubular in shape. Examples of plants include: Firebush, coral honeysuckle, red buckeye, firecracker, Turk’s cap mallow, shrimp plant, and something new on the local market—pavonia. The plant is non-invasive, is in the hibiscus family and has small, nectar-filled, yellow-green flowers that hummingbirds find hard to resist.
The reward for planting wisely is the thrill of watching the hummers perform their helicopter like “flying feats” that includes flying backwards, upward, and even upside down. The humming sound is not made by the hummer’s song, instead the sound is made by their rapid wing movements of 50-200 beats per second.
The next meeting of the Arcadia Garden Club is 12 p.m. Feb, 4, 2019, at 1005 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. The program will be presented by Roy Beckford on “Good Bugs – Bad Bugs: How do you tell the difference?”
The public is welcome to attend as guest of the club. For more information about AGC and its activities, go to: https://www.facebook.com/ArcadiaFloridaGardenClub and click the “Like” button. For an electronic copy of the AGC Newsletter, to receive a meeting reminder or if you are interested in being a presenter, send an email to: gardenclubarcadia @gmail.com.
