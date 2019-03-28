Congratulations to the very best!

Arcadia Rodeo Parade awards were handed out this week to the participants judged the best in their category. The President’s Trophy was awarded to Ken Craft and his Whispering Pines Clydesdales. But others were recognized by the leadership team that included the All-Florida Quadrille Team, the Arcadia Rodeo Shoot-out Gang, Shriners and many more. The parade’s grand marshal was Ronald Neads.

 PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments