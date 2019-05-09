It was a “Customer Appreciation Party” Sunday at the Tree of Knowledge Park in Arcadia. The event, which coincided with the Cinco de Mayo holiday, was sponsored by Sigue Corp., the Arcadia company that DeSoto migrant workers will use to transfer earnings to families in Mexico. The celebration was coordinated by Maria Luisa Olguin and her partner Christian Farias, owners of the E. Hickory Street restaurant and convenience shop La Guadalupana.
Sunday’s festivities were about music, hundreds of prizes, gift baskets, T-shirts, bicycles, grills, coolers, tote bags, and the grand prize—a Ford F-150 truck. The afternoon was topped off with an appearance by Noti Chica, TV/radio personality and celebrity host.
A special thanks to Bernabe Mata for being my interpreter ... and I’m sorry I forgot to get you in the picture.
