DeSoto County 4-H held a day camp June 13 called “Canines and Clovers.” Leadership with the agricultural agency spent the day with three youngsters: Izziebella Rock, Samantha Lambright and Termite Schaefer.
The group in a morning visit observed an AKC agility dog show at the Turner Center. The idea was to experience how dogs are trained to follow owner commands, to watch how these dog athletes and their partners work together, said Katelyn Mullinix, extension agent with the youth development agency.
The 4-H members then made homemade dog treats and toys to donate to dogs at the DeSoto County Animal Services Division, each awaiting their forever home. Izziebella, Samantha and Termite visited with Chico Morales, Animal Control Officer with DeSoto County. He explained what his typical day is like working for Animal Services. The youngsters then shared what they made for the shelter’s dogs. Details on the DeSoto County 4-H and its many programs are at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/desoto.
