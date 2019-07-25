^pBy KATELYN MULINIX
DeSoto County 4-H Extension Agent
In the saddle or on the ground, two DeSoto County 4-H Advanced Horse Club members have represented Arcadia well at area and state horse shows this year.
Kallie Hill and Tara Finley competed in April at the Area E horse show in Okeechobee, where they placed in the top 10 and advanced to the state 4-H horse show in Tampa.
Again on July 13 it it was their time to shine at the state 4-H horse show. In the morning both girls participated in ground handling, where the focus is on how well they are able to maneuver their horse through a series of obstacles using verbal commands and gestures to the horse’s halter. In the afternoon it was time to saddle up and ride. They both participated in speed events that included the keyhole race, pole-bending, stake racing and, finally, the most anticipated event of the afternoon — barrel racing!
Kallie Hill, a junior in 4-H and along with her horse Bob, placed ninth in ground handling, seventh in the stake race and fifth in barrel racing. She also competed in the keyhole race and pole-bending portion of the speed show.
Tara Finley, a senior in 4-H along with her horse Tango, placed fourth in the keyhole race, first in senior pole-bending, third in the stake race, and first in the senior division barrel race. Tara also participated in ground handling.
Tara and Tango’s placings at the state 4-H horse show qualified her to advance to the Southern Regional Championship 4-H horse show in late August in Perry, Georgia. We would like to wish Tara and Tango the best of luck as they represent DeSoto County!
Tara, in fact, is the first DeSoto County 4-H member to qualify for the regional show in over 10 years and wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be where she is without the guidance of her club leaders Laura Finley and Moriah Hill.
Roundup
If you would like more information about DeSoto County 4-H and how to get your child involved, please contact the DeSoto County Extension Office, 863-993-4846.
