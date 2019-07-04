It has wheezed and nearly died on the vine, but a local watermelon festival returns in May 2020. Hosts for the renamed Arcadia Watermelon Festival are Tammy Hill-Golden and hubby Mike Livingston. The couple’s goal is reviving an event about DeSoto County’s ag heritage, families and kids, watermelon-themed gear and auctions, pageants, churches, music, barbecue and local fare, 4-H/FFA, raft/bed races, seed-spitting, good fun and memories, ultimately about the sweet fruit and farmers on Memorial Day weekend.
Hill-Golden has met county permit authorities, seeks potential sponsors and vendors, entertainers, nonprofits, anyone drawn to help, she said. The Arcadia Watermelon Festival will also coordinate with DeSoto’s watermelon pageant. Past festivals introduced pageant kids, provided a venue to perform, take questions or otherwise have fun, said Pam Ames, who runs Arcadia Main Street, which had sponsored the DeSoto County Watermelon Festival. “Come on,” she said, “we are watermelons. “We’re more than glad to see this happen again.”
Hill-Golden said the watermelon festival had lost direction—its organizer this year pulled the plug a day prior, for example—and she wants to restore its glory days. “It was that big,” she said of the festival launched in the 1980s by the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce. Facebook, Instagram
Roundup: Mustang Promise Ranch
Jan Chapman is president of Mustang Promise Ranch, a DeSoto County horse rescue, stables’ provider for low-income kids to house their horses, and a horse therapy setting for those with physical and emotional obstacles.
Chapman holds a program benefit from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday (July 6). There is no admission fee, but $10 allows kids to learn and have fun. Pony rides are $3/3 tickets. Chapman’s goal is to add therapy horses, to serve more kids and disabled people. The ranch also seeks specialized tack to accommodate different levels of therapy. Mustang Promise Ranch is at 4899 NW State Road 72, directly across from DeSoto Village. Facebook
4-H teen’s take on golf and capital visit
Katie Howard whapped her first golf ball this summer at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course. It was the next step for an active and curious 4-H teen. Howard, 14, recently visited Tallahassee with fellow 4-H’ers. She shared her take on that and golf with the Arcadian.
Question: Golf camp experience?
Howard: “The golf camp in June was the first experience I have ever had with golf. My mom signed my siblings and myself for the camp. I did not expect to like it and I have never seen myself as an athlete. During camp, we learned about the clubs, safety, how to swing, and keep score. My favorite part about golf camp was coach Jeff making it so much fun. y the end of camp, I fell in love with golf. I enjoy the quiet and peacefulness of the game. I enjoy the time outside and the slow pace of the game and I realized I am an athlete.”
Q: You’re with 4-H?
H: “I have been in 4-H for the past six years. I have enjoyed many project based activities from sewing, crafts, sheep, goats, cooking, gardening, and hogs. I participate in public speaking competitions and grilling contests. I love being part of the Florida 4-H state activities like 4-H Intermediate State, Leadership Adventure Weekend, 4-H Legislature, and 4-H Day at the Capitol.”
Q: You visited Tallahassee?
H: “I participated in the 47th session of the Florida 4-H Legislature in Tallahassee. The Florida 4-H Legislature provides an opportunity for teen 4-H members to a have a “LEARNING BY DOING” experience in the state government. I had an actual experience in all three branches of Florida’s government: Executive, Legislative, and Judicial. Florida 4-H laws are considered and passed or vetoed in a model legislature at the Florida state capitol.”
Q: Exciting?
H: “This was my first year and my role was as a lobbyist. I was assigned to represent an interest group. My role was to know the pros and cons, gather facts, and develop an argument about why or why not a particular bill should pass or not. I created handouts to educate the representatives and senators and promote my position. Also, I gave several speeches discussing my position. Being a lobbyist at the 4-H Legislature was exciting and moved at a very fast pace. I was awarded the Chris Allen Award. The Chris Allen awards recognize the exceptional performance of 4-H Legislature participants that are nominated by Youth Planning Committee members and adults present at the event. It is a huge honor to just be nominated for the award and so exciting to actually receive it.”
Q: See yourself on the pro-golf circuit? Dream job after college?
H: “Being brand new to golf, I haven’t grasped the entire competitive vastness that is available in golf! I know that I love it and I look forward to being able to play most every evening at the course. I hope to develop enough skill this summer to be able to join the high school team in the fall. I plan to work hard as a golfer that I can continue maybe even to college, but first I need to keep practicing and see where the course takes me.”
Q: Advice to others your age?
H:” My biggest advice is to join 4-H! My love and experience in 4-H has helped me be able to speak confidently to people, share my ideas, and hold the 4-H motto as my own, By Learning by Doing and Making the Best Better. These principles help me tackle new tasks and build new goals. Next, find a hobby you love. You never know, it just might be golf.”
Arcadia cowgirl in Oklahoma finals
Savanah Nelson of Arcadia competes in the 27th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo July 7-12 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Nelson hopes to win a share of more than $250,000 in prize money, saddles and buckles. Sabra Manning of Myakka City is also competing.
Manning and Nelson join more than 825 of the top high school rodeo athletes. Manning competes in cowgirl barrel racing, Nelson in cowgirl breakaway roping and goat tying.
Contestants compete in 10 events running in three arenas. The top 15 averages in each event will compete in the short go finals on Friday. The International Finals Youth Rodeo, held annually since 1993, is a nonprofit that presents top high school athletes with a professional rodeo. ifyr.com
Good as gold
Arcadia’s Josie Deriso has taken the gold in recent competition in Kentucky. At the SkillsUSA Championships in June, Deriso took top honors in the secondary division for cosmetology. A vocational trades event, competition crosses into technical and skilled service occupations. “Now I am in the running for WorldSkills in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan,” she said. “I am born and raised in Arcadia and I am putting us on the map!”
