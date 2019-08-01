Maybe it’s a farmer who has spotted an unfamiliar bug in the fields, or a homeowner whose once-healthy garden has developed discoloration on some leaves. In these instances, says the director of the University of Florida’s Plant Diagnostic Center, growers just want solutions.
Now, a new website—diagnostics.ifas.ufl.edu—hopes to expedite that process.
“We want this site to be a one-stop shop,” said Carrie Harmon, director of the Plant Diagnostic Center that is among the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences’ larger network of plant health resources for growers and citizens statewide.
The internal audience includes an extensive network of UF/IFAS Extension agents in every Florida county, the Florida Master Gardeners program, and several plant health clinics throughout the state.
The external audience, of course, is the members of the public seeking help for their plants, whether that involves disease, pest or weed identification; soil and water quality testing; or resources and suggested management methods for a known problem. Harmon said the website is laid out to direct users to the information they need to submit a digital sample, or, as she recommends, to find their local Extension office.
Harmon notes that the Distance Diagnostic and Identification System, which sends user-submitted digital samples to a local Extension agent, is limited in its capabilities because certain problems, like diseases, can be hard to identify by images alone. But for some issues, like a bug that is clearly pictured, identification may be possible. Still, Harmon encourages people to visit their local Extension office and get to know the agents and Master Gardeners to take full advantage of the expertise and help they can provide.
For the Extension agents and Master Gardeners, Harmon said the new website simplifies their ability to identify specialists if they happen to be unfamiliar with a particular problem that is presented to them. And, she adds, this process will ideally provide an empowering educational experience for all.
Proposed H-2A reforms
Despite government red tape and its expense, the H-2A visa program has experienced rapid growth in recent years. For many specialty crop producers, it has become the only game in town to source reliable labor.
In an effort to address grower complaints about the program, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue convened a working group made up of stakeholders and the regulatory agencies involved in managing the program to seek improvements.
Here are the eight key updates
Staggering worker arrivals. Under current rules, the Department of Labor doesn’t like employers to stagger worker arrivals by more than a couple of weeks. If growers delay worker arrivals over a longer period of time, it requires filing separate job orders (H-2A applications). This adds paperwork and expense. The proposed rule change would allow employers to receive workers when they need them for up to 120 days after the first group of workers arrive.
Eliminates the 50 percent rule, offering any able-bodied and willing U.S. worker a job if they seek employment until the halfway point (50 percent) of the H-2A contract. The proposed change would require employers to offer jobs to U.S. workers during the first 30 days of the contract.
Adding workers. Currently, growers have to estimate how many workers they think they will need several months out when applying for an H-2A job order. The rule change would allow growers to bring in more workers at any time during the season provided they can prove they need the workers.
Adding new worksites. Under current rules, employers must provide the addresses where the workers will be working. The proposed rule change will allow the employer to add new worksites to the original job order without filing a new application.
Two new program sectors. Reforestation and pine straw collection would move from the H-2B program into the H-2A program.
Streamlined and simplified paperwork. The change would move some documentation from paper to digital, online filing. It also would allow for e-signatures.
Allows more market-based wage rates. Currently, H-2A wages are set in states, or clusters of states, based on surveys conducted by USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service. With this data, the DOL establishes the Adverse Effect Wage Rate in those states or clusters of states.
Expands the area of intended employment. The current norm is that applications list an “area of intended employment,” which is basically a 60-mile radius from where the farm is based. The worker is intended to work within this area. “In some cases, this is perfectly fine,” Scott says. “But, for instance, citrus growers might have workers traveling all over the place. The rule change would allow workers to travel reasonable distances beyond the 60-mile radius without the need to file a separate job order.
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Win streak to the next level
Michaela McLean knows a lot about Florida citrus. She also knows a thing or two about winning. The Clermont native who was crowned Miss Florida Citrus 2019 earlier this spring can now add the title of Miss Florida 2019 to her resume, too. Both events are Miss America preliminary pageants. With McLean shining brightest among all other contestants, she will now go on to represent the Sunshine State during the Miss America 2.0 competition slated for December.
Brenda Eubanks Burnette, executive director of the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame and former Florida Citrus Queen, says Michaela has what it takes to win it all and recognizes the dedication it takes for all contestants to succeed. “We are beyond proud of Michaela’s accomplishments and look forward to seeing her take the stage at Miss America to represent our state,” she says.
Given McLean’s new commitments for the Miss America 2020 pageant, the current role of Miss Florida Citrus will now be taken up by Miss Florida Citrus pageant runner-up/Miss Winter Haven 2019 Juliana Fray, who also competed in the Miss Florida competition and earned three awards, including Best Preliminary Interview in her group and Top 15. “We’ve been very fortunate to have our titleholders place in the Top 10 or Top 15 every year we’ve been affiliated with the Miss Florida Pageant,” Eubanks Burnette beams.
Stay tuned as Michaela continues her journey to the national stage and Juliana learns the ropes around the citrus sector.
Paul Rusnak is the senior managing online editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Growing hops in Florida
Recently, the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center (GCREC) in Balm hosted a hops field day. Organizers report the gathering was a success. Roughly 100 participants, including growers, local craft beer brewers, researchers, and more, showed up thirsty for more knowledge about this unique alternative crop and the opportunities it affords stakeholders.
Attendees had the opportunity to listen and learn from experts in the field about hop cultivar selection, photoperiod manipulation, cultural practices, pest control, water management, and hopyard construction costs.
According to post-event survey results compiled and provided by GCREC staff members Tia Silvasy and Amanda Rivera, attendees’ interest in growing hops is gaining ground. Twenty-three percent of survey respondents reported to have hopyards distributed in north, south, east, and central Florida, and 50 percent of the participants are planning to grow hops in the near future.
Paul Rusnak
