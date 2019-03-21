Lay of the Land ExhibitionPresented in collaboration with the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, Lay of the Land explores Florida’s unique 500-year cattle industry through art and objects on loan from members of Cowboy Artist’s Association of Florida, cowboy “craftsmen” from around the state, private collections and the Seminole Tribe. 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park.
Florida Cowboy Heritage Day, Family Open House, March 24, 1-4 p.m.
Celebrate Florida’s unique history with a fun-filled and educational day for the whole family. Activities include cattle culture arts and crafts demonstrations, historical presentations, cowboy poetry readings, live outdoor painting, and hands-on art activities for all ages. More information at polasek.org. Free admission, $5 onsite parking.
Closing Reception and Cowboy Poetry Reading, April 12, 6-9 p.m.
Acclaimed poets from the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev. Doors open at 6 p.m. with poetry readings at 7 p.m. Free to attend but RSVP/info@polasek.org by April 8. $5 onsite parking, cash bar.
New ‘Marathon’ Mandarin orangeThe Plant Improvement Team at UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center has developed and released Marathon, a new variety of citrus available to Florida’s fresh citrus growers. Florida Foundation Seed Producers Inc. recently issued a license to New Varieties Development & Management Corp. to facilitate its commercialization.
Packer/grower focused-traits:
Can be degreened, if needed
Can be snap-picked
Postharvest evaluations have been impressive. Marathon fruit hold well on the tree, and harvested fruit have been stored up to eight weeks without decay, even following degreening. Four information sessions have been scheduled for Marathon. The registration fee is $150 per grower.
April 4, 10 a.m., Highlands County Extension Office
April 8, 10 a.m., Taylor County Extension Office
April 9, 9:30 a.m., UF/IFAS CREC; 2 p.m.—UF/IFAS IRREC (auditorium)
Peter Chaires is the executive director of the New Varieties Development & Management Corp.
Organic Farmers Association leadersRecently, new representatives were elected to the organization’s Governing Council and Policy Committee. The representatives will serve two-year terms, up to three consecutive terms. Newly elected members officially began their terms at the association’s annual meeting on March 13 in Washington, D.C.
The Governing Council includes 19 members. From each of the six regions, the council includes two certified organic farmers and one organic farm organization.
Southern Region farmer representatives
Jennifer Taylor, Lola’s Organic Farm, Glenwood, Ga.
- Loretta Adderson, Adderson’s Fresh Produce, Keysville, Ga.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor for Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Time to dump tomato suspension agreementLast year, I wrote an article and noted that 2018 would be a busy one for the Florida Tomato Exchange (FTE) because the Tomato Suspension Agreement was scheduled for a “sunset review.” The suspension agreement is a deal between the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Mexican tomato industry that suspends an antidumping investigation of tomato imports from Mexico. In exchange for this suspension, Mexican tomato shippers agree not to sell below certain floor prices. Unfortunately, the agreement has never worked, and dumping continues to harm American tomato growers.
The sunset review of the agreement is still in progress, and there are four possible outcomes that could result in the coming months: 1) the agreement could be renewed; 2) the agreement could be replaced with a renegotiated deal; 3) the suspension could be terminated and the antidumping investigation resumed; or 4) there could be a return to free trade. From the outset, the FTE has been adamantly opposed to renewal. The structure of the current agreement is unenforceable, and even when the agreement works, there are numerous loopholes for Mexican exporters to get around the intended protections. Therefore, our preference has been for a renegotiated agreement.
Over the last year, we’ve provided the Commerce Department with various ideas on how to fix the agreement so it would actually work as intended. In turn, the department has proposed many of these ideas to the Mexican exporters. Unfortunately, the Mexican industry has not shown a willingness to seriously address these proposals. In short, without getting into confidential details, the last year of negotiations have been mostly fruitless. That is why the FTE is now requesting the Commerce Department to terminate the suspension, which would allow the antidumping investigation to resume. This is all completely compatible with U.S. trade law, the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Michael Schadler is executive vice president for the Florida Tomato Exchange
Ag Commish’s take on medical potFollowing the Florida House’s passage of SB 182 to repeal the ban on smokable medical marijuana, Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried offered:
“Today’s action to finally allow smokable medical marijuana brings four words to the lips of people across our state: it’s about damn time. I’m thankful for the House and Senate’s work to fix this situation and look forward to the Governor signing this much-needed legislation into law. It’s long past due that the State of Florida honored the will of the people and allowed doctors to determine their patient’s course of treatment.”
Fried’s “Veteran of the Month” Ag Commish Nicole “Nikki” Fried announced her new “Veteran of the Month” initiative, recognizing veterans who have gone above and beyond in agriculture or service to fellow Floridians.
First Sgt. Mary L. Lester, U.S. Army (Ret.), was selected as the first recipient of the new recognition. Sgt. Lester currently serves as a Regulatory Specialist with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and served 32 years in the U.S. Army, Florida National Guard and Missouri National Guard. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, and graduated from the Defense Information School at Fort Meade.
Florida horse of the year namedThe Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association this month recognized their Florida-bred champions for 2018 at the annual Awards Banquet and Gala held at the Circle Square Cultural Center Ballroom in Ocala.
The star of the night was Imperial Hint, who was named the FTBOA Florida-bred Horse of the Year, champion older male and champion sprinter. Owned by Raymond Mamone of Somerville, N.J., and trained by Luis Carvajal Jr., Imperial Hint was a multiple-Grade 1 winner in 2018 having won the $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap at Saratoga in July and the $350,000 Vosburgh Stakes at Belmont Park on Sept. 29.
Florida Fruit & Veggie Assoc. conventionFFVA’s 76th annual convention is Sept. 24-26 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, the premier agriculture meeting in Florida. Network with colleagues, hear the latest on issues critical to your business, connect with outstanding sponsors, and enjoy fun in the sun.
White and dark chocolate mousse with strawberries
Ingredients
12 large Florida strawberries, rinsed, hulled and sliced
Fresh mint, for garnish
White chocolate mousse ingredients:
3 ounces white chocolate for baking, broken into pieces
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream, divided
2 tablespoons confectioner sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dark chocolate mousse ingredients:
3 ounces dark chocolate for baking, broken into pieces
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream, divided
2 tablespoons confectioner sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Prep
In a small saucepot combine 1/4 cup heavy cream and the white chocolate pieces. Cook over medium heat until the chocolate is completely melted. Remove from heat and cool completely. Beat remaining cream, confectioner sugar and vanilla extract in small mixing bowl until stiff peaks form (do not over beat). Fold melted baking bar mixture into whipped cream, refrigerate. Spoon into serving bowl or individual dishes. To assemble the dish, layer the two mousses with the strawberries in four wide-rim glasses. Keep cold and garnish with fresh mint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.