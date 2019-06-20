NOAA scientists are forecasting this summer’s Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone or ‘dead zone’—an area of low to no oxygen that can kill fish and other marine life—to be approximately 7,829 square miles or roughly the size of the land mass of Massachusetts. The annual prediction is based on U.S. Geological Survey river flow and nutrient data. The 2019 forecast is close to the record size of 8,776 square miles set in 2017 and larger than the five-year average measured size of 5,770 square miles.
The annually recurring Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone is primarily caused by excess nutrient pollution from human activities, such as urbanization and agriculture, occurring throughout the Mississippi River watershed.
A major factor contributing to the large dead zone this year is the abnormally high amount of spring rainfall in many parts of the Mississippi River watershed, which led to record high river flows and much larger nutrient loading to the Gulf of Mexico. This past May, discharge in the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers was about 67 percent above the long-term average between 1980 and 2018. USGS estimates that this larger-than average river discharge carried 156,000 metric tons of nitrate and 25,300 metric tons of phosphorus into the Gulf of Mexico in May alone. These nitrate loads were about 18 percent above the long-term average, and phosphorus loads were about 49 percent above the long-term average.
Florida citrus comeback winding downThere were high expectations (relatively speaking) heading into the 2018-2019 Florida citrus season. It was to be a comeback year for the industry. Turns out, it has been to a degree. Despite the latest forecast figures from the USDA that shows the all-Florida orange crop estimate losing 1 million boxes of Valencias from last month’s report, the overall count stands at 71.4 million boxes, which is more than 26 million boxes better than last season.
June’s estimate comprises 30.4 million boxes of early mids and navels plus 41 million boxes of Valencia oranges. The government agency’s forecast for grapefruit production dropped another 70,000 boxes to 4.51 million boxes total. Last season’s Florida grapefruit total yielded 3.88 million boxes.
The final USDA citrus crop report for 2018-2019 is slated to release July 11.
Is your farm transition ready?In my last article, I covered the challenges that farmers face in succession planning. But, not all hope is lost. My company has been a part of many succession plans that have been and continue to be successful, and they all share these characteristics.
The understanding that effective succession planning is more than just transitioning to new leadership. There are transactional components at work as well. They take an objective investor’s approach to looking at their business … Is the risk at a low level and is there a potentially high return on investment?
Operational Efficiencies: Are there efficient processes and procedures in place that can be easily managed and communicated?
Financial Strength: Looking at the metrics (ratios, receivables, banking situation), is the company operating at a high level and doing more with less?
Transition Ready: If the owner should suddenly leave or pass away, how easy would it be to transition to new leadership or potentially sell the business for a high return? What about the legal and financial preparation?
A glut of companies will be transitioning or be up for sale in the foreseeable future as the baby-boomer generation continues to move into retirement. Focus on making your company more transition ready and focus on those aspects of your business that drive and build value.
2019 Citrus Achievement Award winnerTimes began changing for Florida’s citrus industry in 2000 when the state initiated the effort to eradicate canker. Then 2004 and 2005 came with hurricanes that raked over citrus groves statewide, doomed the canker eradication effort, and quickened the onslaught of HLB.
Before this series of events, the state was routinely producing more than 200 million boxes of oranges every year. While everyone agrees that was too much production for market demand, the fact today’s industry is celebrating what looks to be an orange crop in the 72 million box range illustrates how times have changed. As growers wrap up the 2018-2019 campaign, there remains a belief in the future as enhanced production practices and new varieties tease out viable yields, even in the presence of HLB.
This year’s Florida Grower Citrus Achievement Award winner, Dr. Robert (Bob) Behr, has been at the helm of Citrus World/Florida’s Natural Growers as the company’s CEO during these challenging times. He has guided the cooperative that includes hundreds of grower members, covering more than 50,000 acres through these years delivering strong contract prices, incentive programs, and value-added innovations to keep the company successful as the industry awaits more permanent solutions to HLB.
Under Behr’s leadership, Florida’s Natural has put its money where its mouth is when it comes to planting trees. The company has established an incentive program for its members that provides a $10 per tree loan for planting. If the grower stays with the co-op for 10 commercial crops after the planting, the loan is forgiven.
“Over the past six years or so, we became concerned about our members’ fruit supply,” Behr says. “It was clear many were not planting due to the uncertainty around HLB. We put the program in place to help reduce some of the risks associated with planting in this environment.
To date, more than 1.4 million trees have been planted or are due to be planted because of the incentive program.
Rebuilding volume and demandWhat would a rebound from HLB look like? Some in the industry say 120 million boxes of oranges is a sweet spot to work toward. Behr thinks that number is doable with enhanced production practices and new varieties and rootstocks. However, he says the industry must be cautious of market demand.
To build demand back up, Behr says the industry should place a renewed emphasis on marketing Florida juice products after years of resources being placed on research to fight HLB.
“We need to work collectively as an industry to promote growth in the NFC market,” he says. “That is not easy with limited resources, but we need to work toward building back demand for NFC that has been lost since HLB came on the scene and competition increased in the chilled drink category. And, we need to fight back on the negative publicity surrounding orange juice nutrition and sugar.”
Citrus World, a cooperative in Lake Wales, has enjoyed success for 85 years. Behr says that didn’t happen by accident.
“The success of Citrus World lies in the hands of our employees,” he says. “We are really mission-based, in a sense, because we are here to support our grower-owners. Our employees are steeped in creating a business our members can be proud of.
“That’s why we place such an emphasis on training and retaining people to continue that leadership, hopefully for another 85 years to come.”
Behr joins a distinguished list of 18 other growers and industry advocates honored with the Florida Grower Citrus Achievement Award. He was presented with the award during the Florida Citrus Industry Annual Conference hosted by Florida Citrus Mutual that ran in Bonita Springs on June 12-14.
Florida Citrus and Yogurt CakeIngredients
2 Florida oranges, 1 zested and 1 sliced thin
2 Florida grapefruit, 1 zested and 1 sliced thin
4 Florida Key limes, 2 zested and 2 sliced thin
2 ½ cups Florida sugar
1 cup plain (whole fat) Greek yogurt
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
6 eggs, room temperature
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of sea salt
Preparation
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Zest one orange, one grapefruit and two Key limes into a small bowl and set aside. Slice the other half of the citrus into thin rounds and set aside. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light, fluffy, and pale yellow in color. Add vanilla and eggs one at a time, blending thoroughly after each egg. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture, alternating with the yogurt. Mix until combined, being careful not to over-work the batter. Gently fold in the citrus zest. Pour into a well-oiled bundt pan or two loaf pans. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 30 minutes. Using a plate or cake stand, place the sliced citrus around the outer edges, overlapping as you go. Gently unmold the cake and place on top of the sliced citrus. Serve warm or room temperature.
