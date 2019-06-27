Spirits were up last week in Bonita Springs, as nearly 700 growers and industry stakeholders gathered for the 2019 Florida Citrus Industry Annual Conference hosted by Florida Citrus Mutual. Most groves across the state saw a bounce back after the previous season, which was marred by the effects of Hurricane Irma.
Without question, the 800-pound gorilla hanging over all of the conference’s various meetings and activities was the fate of the Citrus Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) following a recent dust-up with the University of Florida’s board of trustees. The Foundation is a direct service organization (DSO) affiliated with the university but set up as a legally separated, nonprofit entity.
The CRDF was founded in 2009 to collect and funnel box tax dollars, paid by growers and other funds, toward research primarily aimed at seeking solutions to HLB. Since its inception, it has directed about 64 percent of its grants to UF/IFAS, with other funds allocated to other universities and research institutions. Recently, the UF board of trustees sought changes in how the DSO would operate, requiring all research dollars be directed to UF/IFAS, and that the board would have final approval on proposed research projects. According to leadership at the CRDF, that plan is a non-starter, and it was the topic of much discussion during the conference.
Rick Dantzler, chief operating officer for CRDF, said—at this point—it appears the Foundation will more than likely split with the university due to the rule changes. He said there’s an outside chance the relationship could continue, but only if the Foundation has full control of where funds are allocated at the discretion of the CRDF board. He added conversations during the conference confirm that position.
As of press time, the UF board of trustees had not responded to questions on the matter.
Let’s talk juice
Discussions surrounding the definition of orange juice focused on a wider description of oranges and exemptions, which would allow processors to blend in fruit that is more available and more tolerant to HLB to help address supply challenges, especially in the early season.
During the education program, Dr. Ed Stover, a Research Horticulturist with USDA, addressed this topic. Stover pointed out the tolerance Sugar Belle has shown to HLB, and that it has good juice characteristics. SunDragon also shows strong tolerance to HLB across many locations. Stover noted juice produced from this variety was indistinguishable from commercial sweet oranges and won the top spot for most preferred juice when blended with a high-quality sweet orange-like mandarin during a recent display day demonstration.
Super high-density plantings
Growers have recognized that higher-density plantings provide benefits of bringing trees into production faster in the era of HLB. But Dr. Clay Pederson, managing director of Agromillora Florida, suggests kicking high density up a notch. His super high-density plantings resemble those of olives and apples and provide a number of benefits in regard to HLB and labor.
During the conference, Pederson outlined two spacings—14’ x 5’ totaling 622 trees per acre, and 12’ x 4’ totaling 908 trees per acre. These configurations, planted on dwarfing rootstocks (US 897 and UFR6), have performed well. With continuous hedging, it will provide earlier, higher production as well as better fruit and juice quality. They also provide indirect benefits when it comes to HLB by allowing better penetration of insecticides and other inputs in the canopy and a smaller impact when a tree or two dies when compared to more conventional spacing.
Getting crafty
Conference attendees received an update on a new program called Citrus Research and Field Trials—CRAFT for short. The program will feature large-scale grower field trials planted on 5,000 acres over the next few years. These trials will utilize and test the latest knowledge in best practices including new plantings, grove design, plant preparation, pest management, and post-plant production practices.
CRAFT will reimburse growers 50 percent of their planting and production costs if they agree to participate in the program. In return for the financial support, growers must keep detailed and consistent data of their production practices, such as dates and rates of various input applications and other practices. The goal is to determine which existing and new technologies and practices produce the best yields and quality in the face of HLB.
Florida Citrus Mutual is working with FDACS to create a DSO to oversee management and finance of CRAFT. Requests for funding have been submitted to USDA and other entities.
Mike Sparks, Florida Citrus Mutual’s CEO, noted that there are many details yet to be worked out, but this could be a great means to get more trees in the ground. “The goal is to provide growers with the confidence to replant and rebuild the Florida citrus industry to a level that will sustain existing infrastructure and ultimately drive expansion,” he said.
Toast of OJ to Dr. Bob Behr
Thursday night’s banquet at the Florida Citrus Industry Annual Conference featured the Florida Grower Citrus Achievement Award trophy presentation. The award is supported by longtime sponsor UPL, formerly Arysta LifeScience.
This year’s award winner, Dr. Bob Behr, is the CEO of Florida’s Natural Growers. Behr has led the grower-owned OJ cooperative through the lean years of HLB and has been successful in securing good prices for members’ fruit and seeking other non-member business such as third-party packing to keep its plant facilities operating and viable as orange volume has been reduced by HLB.
Upon receiving the trophy, Behr said he was humbled by the honor and that it was an extension of the many great employees and grower-owners of Florida’s Natural.
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
‘Near-Normal’ Hurricane Season on the stir
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is here. So, what’s in store this year? NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 40 percent chance of “near-normal” season. Given the stormy nature of the last few campaigns, which included major strikes from the likes of hurricanes Irma, Florence, and Michael, the definition of a “normal” season might be getting muddled.
An “average” hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes, according to NOAA. The government agency’s outlook for 2019 includes contrasting climate factors, prompting predictions somewhere in that average range (9-15 storms; 4-8 hurricanes; and 2-4 major hurricanes).
The ongoing El Niño climate phase is expected to stick around, which could possibly suppress tropical storm development in the Atlantic basin. Countering El Niño though is the expected combination of warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, plus an enhanced west African monsoon, both of which fuel hurricane activity.
In early April, Colorado State University released its Extended-Range Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast, which called for “slightly below-normal” tropical activity (13 Named Storms; 5 Hurricanes; and 2 Major Hurricanes). The Atlantic hurricane season runs to Nov. 30.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Food Safety Modernization Act
The U.S. FDA has updated its Frequently Asked Questions on the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) to include additional questions and answers related to the standards for the growing, harvesting, packing, and holding of produce for human consumption (aka, Produce Safety Rule).
The Produce Safety Rule was finalized in 2015, establishing for the first-time science-and risk-based minimum standards for the safe growing, harvesting, packing and holding of fruits and vegetables. Since that date, the FDA has been working to provide farms with information and training to help them comply with the rule’s requirements. Last October, the agency published a draft guidance to further support compliance with and implementation of the rule and made available at-a-glance overviews.
The updated FAQ includes responses to many common questions that have been received through the FSMA Technical Assistance Network (TAN).
For questions that are not covered in the FAQ, questions can be submitted to the FSMA TAN. Inquiries are answered by FDA information specialists or subject matter experts based on the complexity of the question as soon as possible.
Christina Herrick is the Senior Editor of American Fruit Grower magazine and Western Fruit Grower magazine.
Florida Citrus Tea
Ingredients
1 cup Florida orange juice
1 Florida orange, cut into rounds
1 Florida grapefruit, cut into rounds (optional)
1 lime, cut into rounds
1 gallon sweet tea, home made or store bought
Prep
Combine all ingredients and store in the refrigerator. Serve over ice.
