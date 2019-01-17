Meet Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried
Florida’s 12th Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services is a lifelong Floridian, attorney and passionate activist.
Born and raised in Miami, Commissioner Fried graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her bachelor’s, master’s and juris doctorate degrees. While in law school, she served as student body president, the first woman to hold the position in nearly two decades.
Before her election, Fried worked as an advocate in Tallahassee, representing at-risk children and the Broward County School Board, and working to expand patient access to medical marijuana.
Fried has served in the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office as head of the Felony Division, and worked with law firms as a government consultant, advocating on behalf of clients before the Florida Legislature. Working in private practice in South Florida, she defended homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-2008 housing crisis.
Throughout her career she has served with numerous organizations including the Young Lawyers Board of Governors, Broward Days Board of Directors, Legal Needs of Children Bar Committee, LeRoy Collins Institute, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, University of Florida Governmental Relations Advisory Committee, University of Florida Board of Trustees, Florida’s Children First, and others. Fried is a member of Florida Blue Key, the oldest and most prestigious leadership honorary in the state of Florida.
Florida blueberry growers should mind Gall Midge threat
The Florida Blueberry Growers Association has sent an important message to its members reminding them it’s time to keep an eye peeled for a mighty pest—the gall midge. According to the memo, UF/IFAS researchers have been conducting a limited amount of monitoring for adult gall midge on several farms throughout the state and have made positive identifications.
The FBGA reports gall midge adults were found through the past week in traps in the following regions:
North-Central Florida: 19 adults over two farms
Central Florida: 23 adults over five farms
South-Central Florida: 0 adults over two farms
Last season, blueberry growers in the Sunshine State suffered widespread damage from gall midge pressure.
Doug Phillips, UF/IFAS Blueberry Extension Coordinator, and UF/IFAS Professor Oscar E. Liburd provided the following specs on gall midge:
Adults are typically active beginning in November, with a peak in January and February in Central and South-Central Florida, and a peak in February and March in North-Central Florida. Emergence is typically triggered by cool days followed by warm days. It is thought that adult males may emerge approximately two weeks before the emergence of adult females.
Monitoring can be done using either a bucket trap placed on the ground below the plant canopy (three to five per acre) or a clear sticky panel trap hung in the lower part of the plant canopy (one to three per acre). At a minimum, monitoring for larvae should be done by placing young stems with buds into a zip-lock type plastic bag at room temperature. If present, young whitish larvae will emerge in three to four days. These larvae will mature and turn orange after six to seven days.
Spraying with recommended insecticides should begin when two or more adults are found in a trap. During bloom when pollinators are present, the reduced-risk pesticide Delegate (spinetoram, Corteva Agriscience) is used for gall midge management. Once Delegate has dried for three hours it has limited effects on bees. Delegate will kill adult midges if it comes into contact with the adults; however, the pesticide has a relatively short residual activity and will need to be re-applied weekly within label guidelines. Furthermore, because adults live for such a short time (two to three days), the chances of this pesticide being effective against midge is greatly reduced.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Watermelon varieties you need to know
Captivation
from Syngenta
and Rispens Seeds, Inc.
Weight: 14 to 17 pounds
Type: Triploid (seedless) Crimson Sweet
Disease Package: Intermediate resistance to Anthracnose and Fusarium wilt
Regions: Midwest, Northeastern U.S.
Other: Mostly 45-count fruit; uniform, consistent size and shape providing a high-quality product.
syngenta-us.com; rispensseeds.com
Eclipse from
Sakata Seed America
Weight: 10 to 12 pounds
Type: Sugar Baby
Days to Maturity: 80 from transplant
Other: Seedless sugar-baby type; round fruit with a narrow stripe on a black background; early maturing with good red flesh color and excellent flavor.
Mini Bee from
Siegers Seed Co.
Weight: 4 to 5 pounds
Type: Hybrid Triploid Mini
Other: A personal 6- to 8-count watermelon with dark stripes, vigorous vines, and strong yields, ‘Mini Bee’ offers super flavor with a dark-red interior.
Carol Miller is Editor of American Vegetable Grower
New veggies for Southeast growers
I was recently invited to attend a field day hosted by Seminis seed company at its field station in Felda, FL. This was part of the company’s Innovation Experience field days, which are hosted in different locations across the country. Adam Marschel, a Seminis Market Manager for the Eastern U.S. and Canada, gave me a personalized tour of plots to see the newest varieties available (or soon to be) to growers. One observation I’ve made in recent years is that seed companies are cycling in new vegetable varieties more frequently these day—similar to how row crops have a steady stream of new materials year after year.
Autry
This is Seminis’s newest bell pepper release. It produces large, blocky fruit with good yield potential. It contains the company’s X10R technology, which provides resistance to bacterial leaf spot (races 0-10).
Fury (pictured)
This hot, yellow wax pepper is an early maturing hybrid that produces large, high-quality fruit. The plant’s strong canopy protects fruit from sunburn. It carries high resistance to bacterial leaf spot.
Spitfire
This Anaheim pepper has been launched in the southeast. It has a vigorous plant with the potential to produce an abundance of large, high-quality fruit. Its disease package includes intermediate resistance to Phytophthora blight.
SVPB 7768
This experimental bell pepper is scheduled for launch in fall 2019. Adam told me this will be the first Seminis hybrid bred for the Southeast with intermediate resistance to Phytophthora blight. It also has X10R technology.
SVCS 0087 and 00927
These two experimental cucumber varieties scheduled for commercial release in summer 2019 will provide the highest level of resistance to downy mildew available in any Seminis slicing cucumber, along with other disease resistance. These varieties produce vigorous plants that will crop over a longer period of time and yield a higher percentage of super-select fruit.
SVTD 2310 (tomato)
This experimental variety soon will be getting named for commercial release. The company hopes to launch it next fall. It has good yield potential and disease package for Central and South Florida, including intermediate resistance to tomato yellow leaf curl virus. It will work for mature-green and vine-ripe production.
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Phosphate fungicide takes aim
Belchim Crop Protection USA has announced that its new phosphate fungicide (ReLoad) has received approval for EPA registration and is now available for state registration across the U.S. ReLoad is a 53.6 percent Mono- and dibasic sodium, potassium, and ammonium phosphite blend that works best in controlling downy mildew, and also offers a preventative disease control option against Pythium blight (Pythium aphanidermatum) and Anthracnose (Colletotrichum cereal).
ReLoad is approved for a wide variety of specialty crops including, but not limited to, asparagus, curcubits, grapes, hops, leafy vegetables, legume vegetables, tuberous and corm vegetables, as well as indoor and outdoor ornamentals and turf.
According to Belchim, the highly concentrated formula works through a dual mode of action, both preventing oxidative phosphorylation – the metabolic pathway through which cells use enzymes to oxidize nutrients—and stimulating a plant’s natural defense against pathogen attack.
Currently, the following states have approved registration for ReLoad: Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Maine, North Dakota, Nevada, South Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin, with more expected in the near future.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.