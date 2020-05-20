How Growers Can Get Paid for Coronavirus Loss
The saying “Show me the money” is more than just a worn-out, decades-old catchphrase. It’s unfortunately become a rallying cry during these times of uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Farmers and ranchers have been feeling the impact, but aid is on the way, as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, which will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments.
Beginning May 26, USDA, through the Farm Service Agency (FSA), will be accepting applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses.
“America’s farming community is facing an unprecedented situation as our nation tackles the coronavirus. President Trump has authorized USDA to ensure our patriotic farmers, ranchers, and producers are supported and we are moving quickly to open applications to get payments out the door and into the pockets of farmers,” Perdue stated. “These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers.”
According to USDA, farmers and ranchers will receive direct support, drawn from two possible funding sources. The first source is $9.5 billion in appropriated funding provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability (CARES) Act to compensate farmers for losses due to price declines that occurred between mid-January 2020 and mid-April. It provides support for specialty crops for product that had been shipped from the farm in that time period but subsequently spoiled due to loss of marketing channels.
The second funding source uses the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate producers for $6.5 billion in losses due to ongoing market disruptions.
For eligible specialty crops, the total payment will be based on the volume of production sold between Jan. 15 and April 15, the volume of production shipped, but unpaid; and the number of acres for which harvested production did not leave the farm or mature product destroyed or not harvested during that same time period, and which have not and will not be sold.
Specialty crops include, but are not limited to, almonds, beans, broccoli, sweet corn, lemons, iceberg lettuce, spinach, squash, strawberries, and tomatoes. A full list of eligible crops can be found on farmers.gov/cfap. Additional crops may be deemed eligible at a later date.
There is a payment limitation of $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined. Applicants who are corporations, limited liability companies or limited partnerships may qualify for additional payment limits where members actively provide personal labor or personal management for the farming operation.
Producers also will have to certify they meet the Adjusted Gross Income limitation of $900,000 unless at least 75% or more of their income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. Producers must also be in compliance with Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions.
“Given the scope of this crisis, we knew the initial funding would be insufficient to meet the need of family farms, said Kam Quarles, CEO of the National Potato Council, in reaction to the announcement. “Based upon the limited resources announced today under this direct payment program, the potato industry is strongly urging Congress to act rapidly to provide more resources and flexibility to fill this huge gap and maintain producers’ livelihoods.”
Producers can apply for assistance beginning May 26. Additional information and application forms can be found at farmers.gov/cfap. Producers of all eligible commodities should apply through their local FSA office. Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested. FSA has streamlined the signup process, so an acreage report is not required at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.
To ensure the availability of funding throughout the application period, producers will receive 80% of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application, according to USDA. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date as funds remain available.
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Paul Rusnak is the senior managing online editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Demand for Blackberries Looks to be Trending up
For Plant City, Fla.-based Wish Farms, timing is everything to prosper in competitive berry markets. As of now, things are trending positive for the fruit growing/packing/shipping operation when it comes to demand and pricing as U.S. blackberry production comes online.
Domestic blackberry growers are hopeful the trend holds. Georgia begins harvesting its crop in mid- to late May. Production shifts to North Carolina and California by June. With the addition of several growers and expansion of existing growers in the Southeast, Wish Farms represents a large portion of volume in the region.
“Mexico is getting ready to wind down the season and will most probably do so by the end of May. But the domestic season starts about the end of May so it should be a good transition,” says Jose Saca, Wish Farms director of caneberries.
Mexican blackberries had a challenging time during March and April. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, panic-buying and pantry-hoarding of non-perishables were themes in the early weeks of the shutdown. As cities start to ease restrictions and consumers find a new normal, Wish Farms anticipates better, consistent demand with foot traffic in grocery stores and restaurants increasing.
“Our expectation is that consumers will come out of the stay-at-home hibernation craving fresh fruits and vegetables,” Saca says. “Retailers are starting to see the demand for the fruit go up and blackberries are a key part of their berry program.”
The company anticipates marketing promotions available throughout the season, especially during peak volume in early to mid-June.
Paul Rusnak
Why Consumers Reach for 100% Orange Juice in Time of Crisis
COVID-19 all but shifted the globe off its axis. People all over the world were stunned by the quick spread of the global pandemic, and of the many things we searched for; information was in high demand.
By now, the Florida citrus industry has likely seen data-driven impacts on the sales of 100% orange juice in the time of COVID-19. But what you may not know is that the global marketing research firm Nielsen tracked key consumer behaviors during the beginnings of the outbreak.
In a Nielsen investigation, the data king discovered six key consumer behavior thresholds.
1. Proactive health-minded buying. This is where consumer interest rises in items that are generally supportive of overall health and wellness.
2. Reactive health management. Consumers prioritize their essential needs for virus containment, health, and public safety.
3. Pantry preparation. The phase when stockpiling shelf-stable foods starts. Nielsen saw increased store visits, bigger basket sizes, and higher sales of items related to health and safety.
4. Quarantined living preparation. This stage saw increased online shopping, declining store visits, many items out of stock and pressure on supply chains.
5. Restricted living. As we all continued on the COVID-19 path, and likely experienced ourselves, “Restricted Living” came next. In-store shopping trips continued to decline, online fulfillment became limited, and consumers started pondering the economics of whether what they wanted/needed would become more expensive or unavailable. Retailers started rationing some items, like bread, toilet paper, and yes, orange juice, to one or two per customer.
6. Living a new normal. This sixth phase is one we are looking ahead. As people return to daily routines, Nielsen predicts it will be with a renewed sense of cautiousness about health. There will be permanent shifts in supply chains and much more attention to hygiene practices and e-commerce.
As of this writing, and with only the first glimpses of what these markers may mean to 100% orange juice, Nielsen has the U.S. firmly planted in phase 5 — restricted living. We don’t know what the full impact of COVID-19 will be on our industry, but early indicators show us that, instinctively, 100% orange juice has favored status in Americans’ hearts when it comes to health.
What more will we learn?
Shannon Shepp is the executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus
3 New Peaches Growers Should Know About
USDA researchers have some news that’s just peachy – literally. The agency’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) arm has released a trio of ‘Joy’ peaches—’Rich Joy’, ‘Liberty Joy’, and ‘Crimson Joy’ — to help enhance the southeastern U.S. fresh peach market.
Here are some specs on the new varieties:
‘Rich Joy’ is named for its fruit’s rich flavor and as a way to honor ARS peach breeder William Richardson Okie, who retired in 2014. Okie is known for having developed the series of ‘Prince’ peach varieties, which are still in commercial use. It requires about 850 chill hours and ripens between ‘Julyprince’ and ‘Flameprince’ in mid-August. At maturity, about 90% of the fruit is bright red with an attractive yellow ground color on the fruit. This makes it preferable to older, less-blushed ‘Cresthaven’ and ‘Early Augustprince’ for the similar harvest window. As a late-season variety, ‘Rich Joy’ fruits reliably with attractive, large, firm, premium fruit that appear to soften slowly on the tree, allowing it to be picked over a relatively longer period compared to other varieties.
‘Crimson Joy’ is named for its almost fully red-blushed skin. It requires about 700 chill hours, has redder skin color, firmer fruit, and improved fruiting reliability, compared to ‘Harvester’ and ‘Redhaven’, which ripen at about the same time. In addition, ‘Crimson Joy’ appears less vulnerable to some chill inadequacy and spring freeze.
‘Liberty Joy’ is so called because it ripens near the Fourth of July. It has the shortest chilling requirement of the three new varieties, about 650 chill hours. It ripens in late June to early July. It will be a good alternative to current commercial varieties in this harvest window such as ‘Fireprince’, ‘Blazeprince’, ‘Scarletprince’, and ‘Redglobe’, all of which require about 850 chill hours and do not produce well when winter chill has been insufficient for flower bud maturation. ‘Liberty Joy’ also appears to be less vulnerable to spring freezes, compared to other varieties with the same short chill requirement.
According to USDA, the three ‘Joy’ peaches are not genetically related. They are all yellow-fleshed, soften slowly to a smooth buttery texture, with balanced sugar/acid ratios and pleasant eating quality. But they differ in pedigree parentage, ripening time and chilling requirement (the minimum time a fruit-bearing tree must be exposed to temperatures below 45°F before it will blossom).
Chunxian Chen, with the USDA-ARS Fruit and Tree Nut Research Unit in Byron, Ga., developed the ‘Joy’ trio of peaches. He explains that new varieties continue to be needed because the southeastern U.S. peach industry is facing multiple challenges, including more incidences of warm winters and spring freezes, improved fruit quality, competition from other fruits and imports, and demand for varieties with improved resistance to pests/diseases and reduced need for pesticides. There also is a need for varieties to fill certain harvest windows, he adds.
“We must continue to breed new peach varieties to meet growers’ needs, elevate overall production efficiency and market share and keep the industry sustainable and profitable.”
Paul Rusnak
Sweet Comeback for Uncle Matt’s Organic
Uncle Matt’s Organic has been a longtime Florida citrus fixture. Things got stirred up three years ago when the family owned company was purchased by Dean Foods. Now, it appears circumstances have come full circle as the popular organic juice brand has officially been welcomed back home to founder and CEO Matt McLean. This unexpected twist of fate has yielded a new parent company (Harmoni, Inc.), a strong lineup of advisors/investors, and ample opportunities for the future.
Dean Foods purchased Uncle Matt’s in June 2017 and retained the team to continue running the business, including McLean and his wife, Susan, who oversees marketing. In November 2019, Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy after struggling with shifting consumer preferences, private label competition, and a reduction in milk processing. This situation presented an opportunity for McLean to bid for the brand he started. The rest was history.
“If you told me three years ago after selling to a publicly-traded, multibillion dollar CPG leader that I’d buy Uncle Matt’s Organic back out of bankruptcy, I wouldn’t have believed you,” says Matt McLean. “When Dean’s financial distress took a saddening and unfortunate turn, it became a rare opportunity for us to purchase Uncle Matt’s to expand distribution, innovate into new categories, and educate consumers on the intrinsic health benefits of buying organic.”
The McLean family has assembled a lineup of successful industry investors including:
Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of Stonyfield Organic
John Foraker, former CEO of Annie’s and co-founder and CEO of Once Upon a Farm
Andrew Abraham, MD, CEO and founder at Orgain
Nicole and Peter Dawes, founders of Late July Snacks & Nixie Sparkling Water
Matt Rogers, founder of Nest and Incite.org
Renewal Funds, a mission venture capital firm with a commitment to supporting organic companies, also participated.
“My wife and I are excited for the opportunities ahead,” McLean adds. “To be surrounded and supported by colleagues who have had enormous success in the organic industry is an honor and a journey we are looking forward.”
The sale of Uncle Matt’s Organic to Harmoni, Inc., was finalized on April 30.
Paul Rusnak
Forecasters Slice More From Latest Citrus Crop Estimates
In the face of the novel coronavirus and continued HLB pressure, the 2019-2020 citrus season in Florida continues to push toward the finish line. The latest figures from USDA forecasters show another dip in crop estimates for oranges and grapefruit.
The government agency’s May report predicts the state’s overall orange production at 69.65 million boxes (29.65 boxes of early and mid-season varieties plus 40 million Valencia). This represents a 350,000 box decrease from last month’s forecast.
Florida grapefruit production also was downsized from 5.2 million boxes to 4.9 million boxes for the 2019-2020 season. The slight reductions have been trending the last few months.
For reference, the overall orange tally last season was a little more than 71 million boxes. Grapefruit finished at about 4.5 million boxes. Drought conditions across parts of the state have not helped trees already under stress from HLB.
Industry stakeholders like Shannon Shepp, executive director for the Florida Department of Citrus, are looking to finish out this season on a positive note. “We remain hopeful that the valencia production will stay on par with current projections.”
The next to last citrus crop report for the 2019-2020 season is scheduled to release June 11.
Paul Rusnak
Florida Mahi-Mahi Tostada
Ingredients
4 (6-ounce) Florida mahi-mahi fillets
½ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped (divided)
2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
4 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
4 corn tortillas
2 cups shredded lettuce
Fresh salsa, as needed
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
Mix 1/2 of the cilantro, pepper sauce, 2 tablespoons oil, lime juice and salt and pepper in large bowl. Add fillets to marinade. Cover and chill 1 hour. Remove fillets from marinade. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill fillets 4 to 5 minutes per side until the center of fish is done.
Transfer fillets to a platter and keep warm. Place 2 tablespoons oil in a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add tortillas, one at a time, pushing down gently into the pan with tongs. Cook 1 minute until browned on one side; turn and cook 1 minute longer until browned and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Place fillet on shredded lettuce in center of tortilla; top with fresh salsa and remaining cilantro.
