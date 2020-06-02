Meet the Latest Citrus Achievement Award Winner
In times like these, it is refreshing to take a step away for a moment and celebrate something uniquely our own — the Florida Grower Citrus Achievement Award. This year, the honor goes to Steven B. Callaham, CEO and executive vice president of the Dundee Citrus Growers Association (Dundee CGA).
The Polk County native was born and raised in the heart of citrus country. It is where he developed a love for the crop and its people. He has spent the majority of his career in service to the state’s citrus industry.
“My life was surrounded by groves, growers, citrus-related businesses, and folks that worked in the industry,” Callaham says. “Many of them were close family friends and neighbors. Citrus was iconic, and I was always envious of the people that worked in the industry. Their work didn’t appear to be a job but more of a lifestyle. They were passionate about citrus and seemed to thoroughly enjoy what they did. That is exactly how I feel today and have felt for the past 25 years working in the industry.
"I love the Florida citrus industry. I love my job, and I can’t imagine doing anything different.”
Managing through HLB
Not long after graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in horticultural sciences, Callaham landed his first job in the citrus industry, working with the Lake Wales Citrus Growers Association. After four years on the job, Callaham joined the Dundee CGA to manage harvesting operations. The Lake Wales Growers Association soon after merged into Dundee CGA, along with Winter Haven Citrus Growers Association.
In 2003, only two-and-half years after joining Dundee CGA, Callaham was promoted to CEO and executive vice president of the cooperative. At 31, he was the youngest CEO in the history of Dundee CGA.
Two years later, HLB was confirmed in Florida for the first time. In the decade-plus since, the disease has spread across the state. Callaham says he’s proud that Dundee CGA has held ranks despite HLB.
“When the Lake Wales and Winter Haven associations merged in with Dundee CGA, we became a much larger cooperative,” Callaham says “We had more than 200 grower members and more than 10,000 acres in membership. And our numbers are still very close to that today, although our groves are not as productive as they once were due to HLB.”
Callaham oversaw a planting incentive program rolled out by Dundee CGA — one of the first in the HLB era. The program provided members a loan for new trees and planting with the understanding the loan would be forgiven if growers delivered fruit to the cooperative for a certain number of years.
“We rolled out the planting incentive program in 2012,” he says. “That was an effort to help growers to be able to spread their risk and replant fresh fruit groves that were not economically productive anymore because of HLB. That was a big help for us and provided trees for more than 1,000 acres. Today, those groves are doing well and producing fruit for us.”
Callaham adds that members have learned a lot about what varieties perform better in the presence of HLB. They also have learned how to deploy tree and root health regimes to improve quality and productivity.
Bigger and Better CUPS
While growers have learned better practices to keep trees productive, Dundee CGA has championed the effort to move groves inside out of harm’s way from the Asian citrus psyllid and HLB. Citrus under protective screen (CUPS), Callaham believes, is one way to ensure the sustainability of Dundee CGA and the industry overall.
In January 2019, Florida Grower featured the cooperative’s new CUPS complex in Polk County. The first trees were planted in phase 1 of the structures in December 2018 — 110 acres under cover. Those trees are growing fast and have set fruit for commercial harvest next season.
Phase 2 construction has been completed with planting planned for this summer. Phase 3 construction will begin this summer as well. When completed, the complex will house about 300 acres under screen. Callaham says it’s certainly the largest facility of its kind in the U.S., and as far as he knows, in the world.
Callaham says CUPS is an integral part of Dundee CGA’s vision for the future. In addition to the 300 acres, he says several grower members have their own CUPS already built or are in the process of construction.
“We see CUPS as a means of producing high-quality fruit at a sustainable volume,” he adds. “You walk into one of those structures and you get excited about the future. It is good for the morale of our growers, our employees, and our customers to see those trees growing like they are.”
Looking Forward
Despite the challenges brought by HLB, and now the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Callaham remains optimistic.
“The Florida citrus industry has been challenged and rewarded throughout its history,” Callaham says. “Over the past decade, the industry has experienced one of its most challenging times [due to HLB]. It has been a time that has physically, psychologically, and financially tested everyone involved.
“Today, it appears we are beginning to ‘flatten the curve’ if you will. The dedication and determination of the industry as a whole will persevere through these challenges. The industry may be smaller, but those behind it are stronger than ever.”
Peaches and Blueberries Diversifying the Mix
To widen its portfolio of offerings to its customers, the Dundee Citrus Growers Association, under the leadership of Callaham, added new crops to diversify. The cooperative just completed its 10th year of peaches and wrapped up its fifth season of blueberries.
“With the productivity of citrus groves not being what they used to be due to HLB, it really caused us to look for other revenue streams,” Callaham says. “Not just for the cooperative, but also for our growers. They wanted to know how the cooperative could help them handle harvest, packing, and marketing crops other than citrus. And that’s what we did with peaches and blueberries.”
Kudos to Callaham
“As president and chairman of the board of Dundee Citrus Growers Association, I have watched Steven over the last 17 years evolve into one of the most effective leaders I have ever had the privilege to work with. His dedication to the growers, employees, and customers of Dundee Citrus Growers Association are second to none. He is a thorough, out-of-the-box thinker that is always staying two steps ahead of the challenges impacting our association and the industry.
“It is through his leadership that Dundee has remained relevant and competitive during the HLB era. His hard work and dedication is not limited to our association as he has taken on many roles in industry organizations. He stays focused on the problems at hand and through his calm, consensus-building leadership style looks for solutions that benefit the industry. I could not think of a more deserving individual than Steven for the Citrus Achievement Award.”
— Lindsay Raley, president and chairman of the board, Dundee Citrus Growers Association
“Steven is a terrific choice. He is truly a professional who is at the forefront of not only production trends, but market trends as well. He is a big reason Dundee Citrus Growers Association has been so successful all these years and one of the top global citrus brands. On top of all that business acumen, Steven is just a really nice guy.”
— Mike Sparks, executive vice president/CEO, Florida Citrus Mutual and 2014 Citrus Achievement Award winner
Word From the Sponsor
UPL Insecticide congratulates Steven B. Callaham, this year’s recipient of the Citrus Achievement Award. Callaham has been a loyal advocate to the citrus industry, serving on various boards and associations, including Florida Citrus Packers Association, Florida Citrus Mutual, and Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association.
As CEO of the Dundee Citrus Growers Association, he has led the association through the challenges posed by citrus greening. He has provided incentives for grower-members to plant new trees to maintain volume and provide for the future. He has also allowed grower-members to diversify their operations by adding peaches and blueberries to their packing and marketing efforts. Most notably, Callaham has championed the effort to grow fresh fruit in Citrus Under Protective Screen (CUPS) structures to exclude the Asian citrus psyllid and citrus greening.
He was born and raised in Florida citrus and is dedicated to the success and longevity of the industry. Congratulations, Steven B. Callaham!
Is There a Solution for Citrus Fruit Drop?
Plain and simple: Fruit left unharvested is a waste for growers and consumers alike. The citrus industry certainly cannot afford to leave anything on the ground. That is why UF/IFAS citrus scientists Tripti Vashisth and Fernando Alferez are trying to reduce the amount of fruit that drops from Hamlin and Valencia trees prior to harvest.
According to Alferez, about 10% to 15% of citrus fruit drops from a healthy tree on a normal basis. The pressure of citrus greening (HLB) ups the chance for drop, though. In the 2012-2013 season, researchers and citrus growers reported about 25% of crop loss because of greening-associated fruit drop. Now, depending on the citrus variety, growers may see a pre-harvest drop up to 50%.
So, what can be done? The two scientists are looking into the effect of removing fruitlets (fruit that’s less than 2 centimeters in diameter) from so-called “off-blooms.”
Preliminary experiments show that removing fruitlets from off-blooms when Hamlin oranges are mature results in more mature fruit hanging onto citrus trees — as opposed to dropping — Alferez confirmed. This might increase yield because the mature fruit drops less.
Valencia oranges are more complex, as several blooms occur during the last part of fruit maturation, Alferez pointed out.
Another preliminary finding is that insufficient carbohydrates do not cause fruit drop. Therefore, the researchers recommend growers use good irrigation and nutrition practices during the fruit-development period. Vashisth and Alferez also say if growers apply gibberellic acid during the fruit-development period, it can help reduce fruit drop.
“Our preliminary findings are important because they show that the fruit drop related to HLB is not a simple process,” Vashisth said. “There is no single cause for the fruit to drop. There have to be more causes, and that is what we are trying to understand now.”
In healthy trees, competition for resources between mature and fruitlets causes some ready-to-harvest fruit to drop. Trees with HLB have their own set of issues.
“In Hamlin and Valencia oranges, we have observed several off-blooms resulting in new fruit as the current crop is already developing,” Vashisth said. “This is normal in healthy trees growing in tropical or subtropical regions, such as Florida. However, in an HLB-affected tree, this may compromise the tree’s ability to keep fruit. It may also reduce yield, because the new fruitlets and mature citrus compete for carbohydrates.”
Resources for this research is made possible by state legislative funding for the UF/IFAS Citrus Initiative and UF/IFAS new faculty.
Biostimulant Sector Holds Steady in a Storm of Coronavirus
The biostimulant sector has enjoyed impressive growth in recent years as the broad category of products becomes more mainstream. The industry has been growing between 10% to 12% annually. The total global industry is valued at $2 billion, and the U.S. and Canada combined to represent about $400 million in 2019. We asked David Beaudreau, executive director for the U.S. Biostimulant Coalition, about the sector and how it is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
How has the biostimulant industry been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?
Beaudreau: "Fortunately, similar to the fertilizer companies, most of the biostimulant plants and companies are still operational because they were deemed an essential business across the country. Even in states with stringent shelter-in-place orders, companies have been able to continue manufacturing product. On the distribution side, things still appear to be moving quite well. Some companies are adjusting and making the best of the changing market dynamics and demand fall off for some crops in the wake of the virus. But for the most part, things have continued to function pretty well considering the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19.
"In general, what has been the acceptance of biostimulant technology and products by growers?"
Beaudreau: "In Florida, the adoption of biostimulants has been pretty good. There are a couple of manufacturers based in Florida, and several more based in the Southeast, that sell into the state. Some of the main benefits claimed by many of these companies are better nutrient uptake to get a better bang for the buck with fertilizer applications on top of better yields and quality. That reduces the potential for fertilizer runoff into waterways and helps lessen the potential for algae blooms and other environmental impacts. That is important in Florida.
"Many growers have become familiar with the benefits of seaweed extracts, microbial products, and humic and fulvic acids — which make up a large portion of the biostimulant sector."
Florida Farm Growing Big to Fill Food Box for Families
L&M Farms is a major producer of vegetables in the Southeast U.S. The operation based in East Palatka, Fla., grows on more than 7,000 acres across two states. Despite challenges set forth by the coronavirus, the company was ready to step up and do its part. Under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, L&M Farms Inc. will provide 432,000 pounds of assorted produce weekly to local food banks.
L&M was among farm applicants chosen by USDA to represent the Southeast Region and participate in the government agency’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. According to a news report, L&M was awarded nearly $1.9 million to supply food banks in need with plentiful produce.
Earlier this month, USDA approved $1.2 billion in contracts through the Food Box Program.
Among the larger local food banks that stand to benefit from the 28,800 weekly boxes are Feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Daytona Beach, Bread of the Mighty in Gainesville, First Step Food Bank in Ocala, and Florida Gateway in Live Oak.
Feeling Safe and Sound in the Grocery Store?
If I could, I’d love to give my own little economic boost to the fruit-growing industry. With all $1,200 of my stimulus cash in hand, I’d head to the grocery store and binge-buy apples, blackberries, and pistachios. Plenty of pistachios. Heaven knows that would be a healthier alternative to what’s become my daily work-from-home special since March 19 — 2-liter bottles of Pepsi.
Unfortunately, as of this post, I have yet to see a penny from the federal government. Nor has my wife. Ditto for our two study-from-home sons (although they may have covertly pre-arranged each of their $500 payments to be deposited directly into their Xbox accounts).
According to the IRS, the checks are in the mail, er, “being processed.” Hopefully, they’re talking sometime before the coming of COVID-21.
In the meantime, most of my resources during this coronavirus lockdown are being dedicated to the most popular fruit in our household — the honey-do. Gone these days are the excuses to put off cleaning the 75-gallon aquarium or cutting the $175-a-month cord or getting down to 175 pounds.
Grocery shopping is actually one of the few chores that isn’t on my to-do list, and that’s only because my wife has yet to sway from her pre-corona way of life. Apparently she’s not alone, which is a bit of good news for fruit growers.
According to a Harris Interactive/Toluna survey of 1,047 Americans, 70% said they have still been visiting stores to buy their groceries rather than ordering online.
“Despite the social distancing and government warnings to stay home, Americans are still shopping for their groceries in store, and if they can’t easily find what they need, they are willing to pay more,” Lucia Juliano, head of CPG and Retail Research at Harris Interactive and Toluna, said. “It’s very clear that consumers recognize retailers, service providers, and brands are doing a phenomenal job working to get the public what they need and are communicating to their shoppers regularly and appropriately.”
According to a separate survey by digital product testing firm First Insight, a majority of consumers actually feel safest shopping in grocery stores (54%). Behind are drug store chains (50%), big box retailers (45%), local small businesses and warehouse clubs (43%), and, in last place, shopping malls (33%).
As popular and safe as grocery stores might be in the eyes of consumers, online grocery shopping is thriving in its own right. Before the pandemic struck, the online share of grocery sales in the U.S. was close to 5%. Industry expectations at that time were that sales of such, at best, could peak at 6% by the end of 2020.
Instead, a coronavirus-induced surge in online grocery demand has led to a current penetration of 9% and could reach 12% by the end of the year, according to Fabric, an on-demand fulfillment company that utilizes robots and micro-fulfillment centers. That would mean, thanks to COVID-19, more than one in 10 people will have become normalized to buying their groceries online.
Again, this is good news for fruit growers. Personally, I’ll probably stick to brick-and-mortar visits or, better yet, just let my wife continue to handle the grocery list. That fish tank isn’t going to clean itself as I continue waiting for that stimulus check.
Florida Tropical Slaw
Ingredients
⅓ head Florida red cabbage, thinly shredded
⅓ head Florida green cabbage, thinly shredded
2 Florida carrots, grated
1 Florida mango, diced small
2 tablespoons Florida sugar
2 tablespoons Florida orange juice
2 green onions, sliced thin
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped fine
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
In a small bowl combine sugar, orange juice, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper and whisk until the sugar dissolves. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, mango, green onions, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper, add the dressing and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
