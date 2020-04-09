Cutting-Edge Agriculture Reaching New Heights in Florida
Rolling through Wauchula on Highway 17 in Southwest Florida, it would be no surprise if a passerby didn’t notice the nondescript warehouse located roadside in the small town. But inside the building is a highly sophisticated farm — perhaps a model of the future of agriculture. Under the name Hardee Fresh, the operation planted its first crops in October 2019.
The team at Hardee Fresh had a vision of taking the concept of vertical farming to a higher, more refined level. Vertical farming, like the name implies, takes production up — stacking rows on top of another in a controlled-environment structure. Each row uses LED lights to replace sunlight, and nutrients are fed to plants on trays via hydroponic irrigation. While the building is about 1 acre in size, the growing area inside is about 10 times that. The towers in the facility comprise seven to eight vertical rows of growing space.
The environment inside the building is highly controlled to optimize the growth and quality of the crops being produced there. According to Dr. Tyler Jacoby, a cofounder of Hardee Fresh, there are few — if any — vertical farms in the country deploying all the types of technology being used in the Wauchula facility.
The farm is utilizing a technology that powers LED lights inside the building via digital electricity. This allows the farm to generate exponentially less unwanted heat in the growing zones in comparison to compact fluorescents, metal halides, or even other traditional LED systems.
Fine-Tuning Nutrients
Clint Hunnicutt, Hardee Fresh’s general manager and its head grower, has been working to develop nutrient regimens for the various leafy green crops being grown in the facility. Nutrient programs in hydroponic farming can be tricky. This is especially true in organic production.
Hunnicutt says organic nutrient sources are limited, either coming from fish and other animal sources or plant-based nutrients.
“We need formulations that are immediately available to the roots in the hydroponic solution,” he says. “We don’t have the benefit of soil biology like in open fields that help make nutrients available to the plants.”
The farm is using an ebb-and-flow hydroponic system. Nutrient-rich water floods growing trays for a period of time and then is drained several times per day. Hunnicutt says they have taken commercial organic products and tweaked them to fit the crops being grown in the farm.
“We have a base organic nutrient mix, and it works well on leaf lettuces,” he says. “Now, we are testing other varieties outside our main crops to see how they work with the same type of mix. If we see we need more calcium or more of this or that, we will add it to the mix based on the crop’s needs.”
Mind Your Media
Hunnicutt says another big piece of hydroponic growing in an ebb-and-flow system is the selection of media. They have chosen organic coconut coir media sourced from Sri Lanka. The coir cubes are hydrated, and seeds are planted in them and grown out for about 10 to 14 days before being moved into the vertical growing towers.
“The coir gives us sort of an insurance policy when compared to a nutrient film technique (NFT) hydroponic system where there is a constant flow of water on the roots,” Hunnicutt says. “If we were to lose our ability to flood the trays, which we shouldn’t because we have a ton of redundancy to avoid that, the cubes retain moisture and nutrients. In an NFT system, if the water stops, plants are wilting within 30 minutes. In our system, we’d have a couple of days because of the coir.”
Total Water Control
Water is the heart and soul of any hydroponic system. Hardee Fresh uses computer controls to manage water at an extremely precise level.
“We flood our trays to about 1 inch or 11/4 inches of water, or about halfway up the sides of the coconut coir,” Hunnicutt says. “We apply the water, and as soon as it is done, we drain it. We don’t hold the water for any amount of time. We flood and drain, and flood and drain.
“We irrigate more than the crop’s water needs. It is all about nutrient replacement in the media and roots. We mix up a batch of nutrient mix with our water and flood the various towers throughout the building. We recycle the water. It is a very efficient system when it comes to water usage.”
After trays are flooded, the water is returned to a holding tank. For example, Hunnicutt says if 1,000 gallons of water are applied to a growing section, up to 900 gallons will be returned. When it is time to mix a new batch for irrigation, recycled water is sanitized and returned to the batching system, and makeup water, along with nutrients, are added to the mix to satisfy the requirements for that batch. The makeup water used is run through a carbon filter, softener system, a reverse osmosis system, and ultraviolet light treatment to clean and purify it. “It is pretty much the purest water you can get,” he says. “Then we use that water to make up for what has been lost to absorption by the media and transpiration by the plants.”
Lights Power Growth
Another key component of the vertical farming system is the LED lights that fuel photosynthesis and plant growth.
“Right now, we are using generic cycles for lighting the growing trays,” Hunnicutt says. “Most leafy types respond similarly to lighting. The key with the lights is not to push the plants beyond their ability to grow, because tip burn is a common result of overdoing it. If you run your lights too long, you are going to get tip burn no matter how many nutrients you feed them.”
As the growing system is fine-tuned, Hardee Fresh will plant and harvest product every day, year-round. “We are getting it figured out, learning how different crops respond, and tweaking to fit its various needs,” Hunnicutt says.
Marketing Food Safety and Quality
Retail buyers are more focused than ever on growing practices’ impact on food safety, especially in leafy greens. Jacoby notes Hardee Fresh’s food safety protocol will be a key selling point of the product coming out of the farm.
The tightly controlled environment is designed to avoid contamination. It is a matter of keeping out pests and pathogens, and there are various protocols to achieve this goal. An extensive food safety plan is followed by all employees that includes personal protective equipment as well as daily cleaning and sanitizing of the facility. Hardee Fresh also deploys an extensive microorganism/biological testing program that includes the production, harvesting/packing, and cooler areas of the building. In addition, all water sources are tested daily for food safety requirements.
On top of that, buyers like the organic label and the fact that no pesticides are used in the facility. “The sustainability message resonates with the retail market and consumers,” Jacoby says. “We’ve also had a ton of interest from restaurants because they like that message and the consistency of the product we deliver. They know they are going to get the same quality product every time, delivered in a timely manner.”
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Why Biodegradable Plastic Mulch is Trending with Berry Growers
Plastics are abundant in our everyday life because of their convenience, utility, and low costs. Plastic use in specialty crop production is no exception. From a berry production standpoint, plastics are essential, comprising drip tape, row covers, tarps, mulch, and more. Overall, we use a lot of plastics in berry production and benefit from the properties that plastic provides.
The utility and widespread use of plastics in agriculture also poses a problem ― plastics don’t go away. In fact, it may take more than 300 years for polyethylene plastic film to decompose in soil, and that process can form environmentally harmful byproducts. The global community has recognized plastic pollution and waste management as an important environmental issue.
While much of the focus in the media has been on plastic waste in the marine environment, few recognize that most of the microplastics found in the ocean come from plastics that have been disposed of on land and transported into waterways and marine systems. There is also mounting concern about plastics in terrestrial systems and impacts on soil health.
Agriculture has a role in contributing to plastic waste generation and pollution when mismanaged. However, not using plastics is a tall order. Approximately one billion pounds of plastics are used in agriculture annually, and most of this is for single-use applications. Mulches rank third in terms of amount of plastics used in agriculture, and this material is typically disposed of by being burned, buried, stockpiled, or tossed in a landfill. None of these options are very sustainable and don’t alleviate the problem of plastics in the environment. However, biodegradable plastic mulches (BDMs) may be a tool that growers could use to reduce plastic waste generation while still capitalizing on the benefits provided by plastic mulch.
BDMs have been around since the 1990s and are engineered to function like standard plastic mulch except for end-of-life management. Rather than pull BDMs from the field and dispose of them off-site, BDMs are designed to be tilled, or disked, into the soil. Soil micro-organisms then biodegrade the mulch by using carbon present in the mulch for their metabolism, leaving no plastic fragments in the soil.
While BDMs sound like a great alternative to standard plastic mulches, there are some factors to be aware of. First are the imposter BDMs. Examples include oxo-degradable, oxo-biodegradable, and photodegradable mulches. These mulches are sometimes erroneously sold as biodegradable but are actually standard, plastic polymers with additives incorporated that cause fragmentation after exposure to oxygen, light, and/or heat. Fragmentation is a physiochemical process, not biological, and there is no breakdown from the action of microorganisms in the soil. Thus, oxo-films leave plastic fragments in soil and contribute to plastic waste generation.
To distinguish a biodegradable from a non-biodegradable mulch film, standards are in place and should be considered. Examples of standards include EN 17033 and ASTM D6400. These standards ensure 90% biodegradation within a period of two years or less under composting or soil conditions. Always check or ask about biodegradability standards when considering use of a BDM to ensure product integrity and quality.
Commercially available BDMs do have some limitations. First, no commercially available plastic BDM meets the requirements for use in organic agriculture. The National Organic Program added bio-based BDMs to their list of allowable substances in 2017, but the rule requires products to be 100% bio-based and to be produced without excluded methods. Currently available commercial BDMs are only about 20% bio-based. Furthermore, genetically modified organisms are used to economically produce the biopolymers, and this is an excluded method for organic agriculture. While plastic BDMs cannot be used in organic production, some paper BDMs are permitted.
Another substantial barrier for berry production is the use of BDMs during soil fumigation. Many berry production systems depend on plastic tarps to retain fumigants in the soil and reduce buffer zones. These tarps then may function as a mulch after the fumigant reentry interval has expired and it’s safe to plant. BDMs are not tarps and should not be applied during the fumigation operation, as it’s unclear how fumigants and BDMs will interact and impact the film’s integrity.
Despite these barriers, BDMs are a promising technology. A substantial amount of research has been done to show they can be an economical and viable alternative in vegetable production systems. Further testing in berry crops across diverse production systems and environments is required, but they show potential as a tool to replace standard plastic mulches.
For more information on biodegradable plastic mulches, visit: smallfruits.wsu.edu and www.biodegradablemulch.org.
Lisa DeVetter is an Assistant Professor of Small Fruit Horticulture at Washington State University
Easy Guide for U-Pick Farmers to Manage Through COVID-19
In the time the coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed the world, businesses all over have had to rethink their model to stay in operation while also taking the necessary steps to help prevent spread of the illness. Farms that deal directly with the public — like U-Picks — have to make sound adjustments in particular. Members of University of Florida and North Carolina State Extension recently teamed up to create a guidance for U-Pick farm managers to proceed in the world of COVID-19.
The document, which is one of a series from the UF/IFAS Food Science and Human Nutrition Department, breaks solutions down into three pillars.
I. Best Practices
Employees should use gloves when handling money, or consider using cards to limit transfer of cash. If money is handled, hands should be washed or hand sanitizer should be used afterward.
Postpone any large events or gatherings to avoid large numbers of people in close proximity.
Masks are not necessary, as they are not protective to healthy people, but prevent the spread of the virus from sick people.
II. Communication
Communicate that customers should not come to the farm if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has. And if they are displaying symptoms at the farm, they will be asked to leave.
Communicate to customers through signs, social media, or newsletters, etc.
Communicate employees will not work if they have symptoms or were exposed.
III. Cleaning and Disinfection
Farms should provide handwashing stations and/or hand sanitizer to all guests and request that they wash their hands before entering the field and upon exiting.
Employees should hand-sanitize after every transaction and should wear gloves.
Disinfect surfaces on a regular basis, including reusable bins and buckets, railings, doorknobs, tables, etc.
Use non-porous plastic tables that can be easily disinfected whenever possible.
CDC advises using compounds on the list of EPA recommended disinfectants, which can be found at: go.ncsu.edu/epacovid-19 (Note: this list is based on current data, but compounds have not been validated for inactivation of the virus causing COVID-19).
Bleach may be used to disinfect surfaces, but the concentration is higher for COVID-19 than for everyday sanitation: 5 tablespoons bleach per gallon of water.
Authors of the guidance conclude with the fact that COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Keeping Food Safe (reminder with Covid-19)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that foodborne illness sickens approximately one out of every six Americans each year in the United States. Food poisoning can often be prevented by playing it safe when buying, preparing, cooking and storing food. Follow these 10 steps to help keep your food safe:
Wash your hands. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food and after using the bathroom, coughing or sneezing, taking out the trash or handling pets.
1. Clean surfaces often. Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with a clean sponge and hot, soapy water after preparing each food item. Surfaces and cutting boards should also be disinfected with a bleach solution after use and allowed to air dry.
2. Wash fruits and vegetables. Wash fruits and vegetables under running water just before eating, cutting or cooking. Even if you plan to peel the fruit or vegetable, it’s still important to wash it because bacteria can spread from the outside to the inside as you cut or peel the product.
1. Separate and don’t cross-contaminate. Separate ready-to-eat foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables from raw meats, poultry, seafood and eggs. Using separate cutting boards and utensils when preparing food will reduce the risk for cross-contamination.
2. Thaw it right. Food should never be defrosted at room temperature. Three safe ways to defrost food include: in the refrigerator, under running cold water or in the microwave. Food thawed in cold water or in the microwave should be cooked immediately.
3. Cook food thoroughly. You can’t rely on color and texture alone to tell if your food is cooked and safe to eat. Use this chart and a food thermometer to ensure that your food has reached a safe minimum internal temperature.
4. Refrigerate properly. Perishable foods should be refrigerated at or below 40 degrees F within two hours of purchase. Packaged raw meat should be stored on the bottom shelf to prevent the juices from dripping, which could contaminate other food.
5. Know when to throw it out. You can’t always tell if harmful bacteria are growing on your leftover or refrigerated foods by looking at or smelling them. Recognize when to throw food away by using this safe storage times chart.
6. Handle leftovers safely. Cover leftovers, wrap them in airtight packaging or seal them in storage containers and refrigerate at 40 degrees F or below. When reheating leftovers, be sure that they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.
7. Sanitize your sponge daily. Dampen your sponge and heat it in the microwave for one minute to kill most bacteria, yeasts and molds. Sponges may also be disinfected by soaking them in a solution of one-quarter to one-half teaspoon of concentrated bleach per quart of warm water for one minute.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Florida Blueberry Cheesecake
Ingredients
1 whole cheesecake (homemade or store bought)
4 pints Florida blueberries, rinsed
1 cup Florida sugar
½ lemon, juiced
1 cup water
Fresh mint sprigs for garnish
Preparation
In a small sauce pot combine 2 pints blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and water. Place sauce pot over medium high heat. Stir contents of pot as it comes to a boil, reduce heat to simmer. Cook blueberry mixture for 20 minutes or until it coats the back of a spoon. Strain blueberry sauce through a sieve if desired. Let blueberry sauce cool to room temperature, and store in the refrigerator until needed. Top the cheesecake with some of the cooled blueberry sauce, leaving extra for garnish. Place fresh leftover blueberries on top of the cheesecake and garnish with fresh mint. Serve the blueberry topped cheesecake with extra blueberry sauce.
