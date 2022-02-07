Citrus growers in DeSoto County and Southwest Florida are racing to save oranges and other citrus damaged by hours of below-freezing temperatures over three days at the end of January.
In the aftermath of temperatures that fell as low as 24 degrees, large numbers of oranges showed ice inside and out, a sign the fruit would be ruined if not processed right away. Plants were to begin processing Sunday.
It is unclear how much time growers have to get the citrus squeezed, according to DeSoto County grower V.C. Hollingsworth.
“That is the question mark,” he said. “All you can do is get after it as hard as you can and as quick as you can.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota and 27 other counties that lets state officials relax load limits on commercial vehicles transporting newly harvested crops.
The designated counties stretching from Volusia to Monroe on the east coast and Citrus to Collier on the west, endured periods of sub-freezing temperatures from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.
Temperatures fell to 27 to 24 degrees in Southwest Florida over the three days, said Mongi Zekri, multi-county citrus extension agent for the region.
“For the fruit to freeze, it has to go to 28 or below” for four to six hours, he said.
Zekri said he does not think the 28-and-below temperatures stayed long enough to do extensive damage, but noted the thermometer read 24 degrees in Arcadia “for a couple of hours” on the first night.
Throughout the region, temperatures stayed at freezing (32 degrees) from around 1 a.m. to sunrise on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, Zekri said.
The citrus expert said the damage appeared less than he expected.
“Most of the growers and citrus production managers say the damage was not severe” and appeared limited to the early flower blooms and undergrowth, Zekri said.
He conceded as time passes, growers could find more damage, but “you don’t see it now.”
The thing to do, Zekri said, “is to hurry up and get the juice.”
Zekri’s assessment is in contrast to a newer one from the head of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. More damage occurred on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 than the initial report indicated, said Ray Royce, the Growers Association’s executive director, in a report by CitrusIndustry.net.
“The coldest weather in at least four to five years has left much more damage behind in parts of the South-Central Florida region (Highlands and neighboring counties, for example) than perhaps originally reported. The two-night event had some grove locations recording significantly lower temperatures and longer durations than others across the citrus region,” Royce said in the CitrusIndusty.net report.
Freezing and frosty conditions that lasted at least six to eight hours in many locations during the early mornings of both Sunday, Jan. 29, and Monday, Jan. 30, resulted in widespread and considerable damage to small twigs, leaves and blooms. Potential fruit damage from icing has also been reported from numerous growers, according to Royce.
Leaf and twig damage is especially worrisome to Hollingsworth, the DeSoto County citrus grower. This could keep vital nutrients from flowing to the fruit and an early “flushing” by which blooms would come prematurely, he said.
First the twig splits, then it opens wider, Hollingsworth said.
He said he further worries about the killing of the early blooms and the potential to diminish next season’s crop.
“We don’t know if the tree will rebound and rebloom. I have seen it do that and that is why I say we have a big question mark,” said the grower, whose family has grown citrus in the county for more than 100 years.
The freezing occurred amid another year of severe citrus greening, leaving trees weakened and more vulnerable to the ravages of the cold. Greening’s contribution to the damage likely won’t be clear until around the end of April and fruit droppage is calculated, Hollingsworth said.
“This is probably the coldest weather we have seen since the advent of greening,” he said.
Greening’s arrival has been tracked to the latter part of the 2000s.
Zekri called the combination of greening and below-freezing temperatures “a double punch,” especially with the early blooms and leaf growth. Tree sensitivity is much greater during blooms and leaf growth, according to Zekri.
“In winter time, they should be resting,” he said of the trees.
Zekri agreed with Hollingsworth that reblooms can occur but only time will tell if they will. Growers won’t know for a couple of more months, he said.
Fortunately for growers, harvesting of the early oranges came just ahead of the sub-freezing weather. The spring Valencias are going to be a problem, but just how big of one is unclear, Hollingsworth said.
Checking groves around DeSoto County in the aftermath, Hollingsworth said he would find one block of trees that withstood the severe cold far better than a block right next to it. The blocks with irrigation turned on fared far better than ones that did not, he said, adding the pumps were on in his groves from the first night on.
With irrigation turned on, the trees receive water that arrives at 65 degrees. The water acts as a heater that can warm the tree up by three to five degrees.
“If you can change it by two or three degrees, it means a lot,” Hollingsworth said.
However, the first night of the freeze caught growers off guard and with their irrigation pumps turned off, Hollingsworth said, though he added he had his pumps on.
“The weather people kind of missed on that,” he said, and added growers had their water on for the final two nights.
Weather forecasters also missed out on alerting growers in DeSoto County to the arrival of wind gusts up to 60 mph that occurred around 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, Hollingsworth said. That left a lot of fruit on the ground when the extreme cold arrived the next night, he said.
Zekri and Hollingsworth say it will be weeks before a dollar figure can be affixed to the freeze damage. But the uncertainty is taking a toll on growers, especially in a 2021-22 season that before the freeze was projected to bring the smallest citrus crop in 75 years, Hollingsworth said.
“They have got a big blank look on their face,” he said. “Nobody knows what is going to happen.”
