During this time of Thanksgiving, we, as gardeners, are thankful the temperatures and humidity are (finally) starting to drop.
While some of our plants are starting their journey to winter dormancy, there are many others which are just now showing off their glorious colors with fall flowers and foliage. There is a downside to growing plants that go dormant, such as some of the gingers, curcumas, lilies, and other rhizomes and bulbs. We (I) tend to forget that they are there! We happily plant one of our new plant additions in a bare patch and think, “Hmmm. That’s odd … why is nothing growing here? Oh, well! This will look wonderful right … there!”
Come springtime we are then dismayed to see that we have two plants vying for the same space.
One of the questions many new (or new to Florida) gardeners ask is “How do I get year-round flowers or color in my garden?” The best advice is to join a garden group, either in person or online. Don’t rely on what the big box stores offer. Just like these stores don’t sell shorts right now and instead sell winter parkas, their inventory is not customized for our area.
Those glorious mums? They will be beautiful for a couple of weeks, but do not fare well longterm in our growing zone. Talk to your neighbors, the local growers, garden club members, etc. These are the folks who know what will grow annually, perennially, and what to avoid.
As I look out my window, I see bougainvillea, cape honeysuckle, white butterfly gingers, fire-bush, hibiscus, and pink powderpuff, all in full bloom, just to name a few. The other wonderful aspect of many of these flowering bushes is that they are hummingbird attractants.
Though many of our northern friends and family are looking out at their bare trees, brown grasses, and even snow on the ground, we are happily enjoying planting, weeding, mulching, and watering our yards while in our shorts and flip-flops. I, for one, am so very thankful for my family, friends, and the joy my garden brings me.
News: The Arcadia Garden Club was fortunate to have one of our members, Norma Banas, give us lessons on how to connect and protect ourselves on Facebook. We learned many timely tips on this great social media tool!
We will have our Christmas party at noon Dec. 2 at the Arcadia Garden Clubhouse (the pink building behind Lake Katherine). If you’d like to participate in the gift exchange, please note that there is a $10 limit to the gift.
There is sure to be great food and fellowship as we celebrate this joyous season.
