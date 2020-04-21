Florida Watermelon Growers Press on Amid COVID-19 Anxiety
The effects of COVID-19 are being felt everywhere. It’s hitting home for many fruit and vegetable growers in South Florida who are and have been desperately trying to find a home for mountains of fresh product that was once destined for schools, restaurants, cruise ships, and other places since shuttered by coronavirus. Watermelon growers in North Florida recently finished planting their crop and now are hoping things change sooner than later.
UF/IFAS Communications published an interesting piece from the perspective of what watermelon growers and researchers are now facing.
Given the uncertainty around the market for fresh produce, the decision to plant came down to economics, according to Mark Warren, UF/IFAS agriculture Extension agent in Levy County.
“For many, this crop represents a large portion of their annual income, and they have already invested in land rent, tillage, fertilizer, seed, transplant costs, irrigation, and plastic mulch,” Warren says.
Florida is the No. 1 producer of watermelons in the U.S. But as the coronavirus pandemic creates a new normal across the country, it’s unclear whether stores and consumers will be buying when the watermelons are ready for harvest in May and June.
Beauchamp sells his watermelon through a broker who distributes his product to supermarkets in the Northeast U.S. With a warm March in North Florida, the watermelon crop will likely be ready for harvest in early May, about two weeks earlier than usual, he said.
“I hope by then the situation with the market for fresh produce is clearer,” he says.
Until then, Warren and Bob Hochmuth, assistant director of the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center – Suwannee Valley, and other county Extension agents in the region are advising watermelon producers through group text or email messages on disease issues, irrigation, and fertilizer recommendations to help ensure the success of their crop.
In addition, farmers can share photographs via their mobile device with their Extension agents to get an early start on diagnosis. “We just have to be more creative and use technology more to help our growers,” Hochmuth says.
For now, reports indicate this year’s watermelon crops appear to have few disease or pest issues.
When it comes down to it, Warren says consumers are the key to help Florida farmers affected by the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19. “Even if we do everything to produce a crop, success for our farmers doesn’t happen until the crop is sold and delivered. Consumers can help farmers in these uncertain times by asking for and buying Florida-grown produce.”
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Florida Orange Juice Sales Soar in Swirl of Sickness
The ongoing effect of the coronavirus is starting to take big bites out of the Florida fresh fruit and vegetable industry. Massive foodservice disruptions are leaving many growers to disk under crops that would have been consumed. On the opposite side of the produce aisle, another impact of COVID-19 is sparking a surge in orange juice sales and consumption.
According to market number-crunching firm Nielsen, the retail sales of orange juice in the U.S. shot up 38% year over year in March. The marked increase in demand no doubt is being driven by consumers’ concern about the coronavirus and what they can do to help boost their immune system. Studies show orange juice provides a natural source of vitamin C and other health-aiding antioxidants.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to play out over time, it stands to reason that sales of orange juice should remain brisk. The elevated OJ consumption numbers come as good news to Florida producers as the industry was sitting on a excess of inventory coming into the season, causing undue cost pressures. Consumption and sales figures have been struggling for several years up to this point. The current outflow of inventory should provide some temporary relief.
In the meantime, USDA released its latest 2019-2020 citrus crop estimate. The agency’s April report pegs Florida orange production at 70 million boxes (30 million boxes of non-Valencia varieties + 40 million boxes of Valencia), a 1 million box decrease over last month’s forecast. Florida grapefruit production also was squeezed a little, decreasing from 5.4 million to 5.2 million boxes for the season.
“Any decline in production for the Florida citrus industry is unfortunate, even when incremental,” says Shannon Shepp, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Citrus. “However, we are heartened by the fact that today’s forecast does not resemble the steep declines experienced in the early days of citrus greening in Florida.”
The next USDA crop estimate is scheduled to release on May 10.
What the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Means for Farmers
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The new $19 billion USDA program is designed to take several actions to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the relief can’t come soon enough.
According to USDA, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, will use the funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), and other USDA existing authorities. The program includes two major elements to achieve these goals:
1. Direct Support to Farmers and Ranchers: The program will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted and will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.
2. USDA Purchase and Distribution: USDA will partner with regional and local distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat. It will begin with the procurement of an estimated $100 million per month in fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month in a variety of dairy products, and $100 million per month in meat products. The distributors and wholesalers will then provide a pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
In addition, the government agency will utilize other available funding sources to purchase and distribute food to those in need.
USDA has up to an additional $873.3 million available in Section 32 funding to purchase a variety of agricultural products for distribution to food banks. The use of these funds will be determined by industry requests, USDA agricultural market analysis, and food bank needs.
The FFCRA and CARES Act provided an at least $850 million for food bank administrative costs and USDA food purchases, of which a minimum of $600 million will be designated for food purchases. The use of these funds will be determined by food bank need and product availability.
Fruit and vegetable growers in Florida have been hit extremely hard during the COVID-19 outbreak, having to ditch crops in the field with major foodservice distribution being crippled. Despite the challenges, growers have been stepping up to the plate. In March alone, Feeding Florida, the state’s network of food banks, helped place about 5 million pounds of produce locally and throughout the Feeding America national network of food banks.
In response to the ag bailout packages, United Fresh Produce Association President and CEO Tom Stenzel offered the following thoughts in a memo to association members:
“I’m grateful to USDA and Members of Congress for supporting our industry. The new $100 million per month purchase program is great and will be a major boost for both growers and distributors in the days ahead.
“But we have to recognize that the payment program does not reach the level needed for many in our industry to survive. Because USDA had received food industry requests for over $40 billion, they placed a maximum of $250,000 in payment to any one individual or entity. You and I both know that comes nowhere close to the actual damage in our sector. The $250,000 limit is the same across all of agriculture – livestock, dairy, other crops and fruits and vegetables, so we were not treated differently from our brethren. But the impact of that limit is drastically different for our high-value crops. As an example, berries can cost more than $10,000 per acre to grow, compared with about $650 an acre to grow corn or soybeans. And that doesn’t include packing, marketing and distribution costs.
“So, while appreciative, we’re once again engaging Congress to allocate more resources in a fourth COVID-19 funding program to help keep the overall economy and the fruit and vegetable industry alive.
“Both of these new funding programs will take some time to put in place. We will be working closely with USDA to ensure that these programs move quickly and efficiently to meet as many of your needs as possible. And, we will share details about how you can access both the payment program and future produce purchases as soon as possible.”
USDA reports that details regarding eligibility, rates, and other implementation will be released at a later date.
For all the information on USDA’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic and resources available, visit www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
Paul Rusnak
Eager to Feed Your COVID-19 Diet? Eat Fresh
My wife was shopping in the grocery store toward the end of March, about a week after the “shelter in place” orders came out. She texted me from the store, saying she would have to make some adjustments to the grocery list. She reported she could find no toilet paper, nor really any paper goods, and no soap of any kind, as well as no meat nor eggs. Exasperated, I called her and asked what they did have, and she said the fresh fruit aisle looked like it had hardly been touched. We both sighed, and agreed that was going to be our diet theme for the rest of this crazy time: Eat Fresh.
It’s too bad more Americans don’t share our love of fresh fruit. I don’t have to repeat all the statistics you know all too well, that Americans’ consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables are way below recommended levels, helping lead to higher rates of obesity and all the attendant health problems.
I know more Americans would love fresh fruit if they tried it. My own limited experience with giving my kids’ friends fruit, and having them excitedly ask for more, is vivid. I’m convinced if we could just get more Americans to try fresh fruit, they would be apt to eat more of it.
But would you eat any food, much less one that comes straight from the earth, that’s been described as “dirty?” Me neither. That’s why I found the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) recent annual release of its “Dirty Dozen,” a rundown of fruits and vegetables reported to contain the highest amount of pesticide residues, to be particularly bad timing. Right when most Americans are more concerned about their health than ever, and could really use more fresh produce, the EWG drops its dirty bomb. What’s even worse, they even thought about it.
Along with the lists came a special note from the EWG about the importance of fruit and vegetable consumption, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. A portion of the message reads as follows: “As all Americans struggle to adapt to the reality of daily life during the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to know that there is no evidence people can be exposed through food. The spread pattern for coronavirus is quite different from those of foodborne pathogens like salmonella and E.coli. That is why, even though the risks of COVID-19 are serious, consumers should continue eating plenty of healthy fruits and vegetables, whether they are conventional or organic.”
One nasty feature of this year’s “Dirty Dozen” is that the group reports the “dirtiest” produce commodity is not actually a fresh fruit or vegetable but a dried one — raisins. That’s often one of the few fruits a parent can get the littlest consumers to eat.
A lot of these delicious and nutritious tiny fruits do have measurable levels of pesticides. But while measurable, they fall well within government safety guidelines. Now many will go unsold in favor, no doubt, of a “clean” snack, like a box of cookies. And the vicious cycle of obesity starts going ‘round again.
1. Strawberries (Dirty)
2. Spinach (Dirty)
3. Kale (Dirty)
4. Nectarines (Dirty)
1. Avocado (Clean)
2. Sweet Corn (Clean)
3. Pineapple (Clean)
4. Onions (Clean)
David Eddy is the editor of Meister Media Worldwide's American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower magazines
What the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Has in Store
While the world continues to cope with COVID-19, meteorologists are keeping an eye down the road at what the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season might bring. According to the extended-range forecast just released by Colorado State University, folks might want to prepare now for more above-average activity from the tropics.
“Current warm neutral ENSO (El Niño/Southern Oscillation) conditions appear likely to transition to cool neutral ENSO or potentially even weak La Niña conditions by this summer/fall,” Climatologist Phil Klotzbach and colleagues report in their forecast. Historically, neutral or La Niña climate conditions are more conducive for tropical storm development in the Atlantic basin. “Sea surface temperatures averaged across the tropical Atlantic are somewhat above normal.”
Recall a year ago when the Colorado State forecast was predicting a “slightly below normal” hurricane season. The campaign ended up churning out 18 named storms, 6 hurricanes – half of which were major, including record-breaking Hurricane Dorian.
Numbers indicate the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could continue what has been a tumultuous pattern since 2016.
CSU’s 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast Specs
Named Storms: 16
Hurricanes: 8
Major Hurricanes: 4
In addition, Klotzbach and crew are anticipating an above-average probability for major hurricanes (categories 3-5) making landfall along the continental U.S. coastline and in the Caribbean.
Entire continental U.S. coastline – 69% (average for last century is 52%)
U.S. East Coast Including Peninsula Florida – 45% (average for last century is 31%)
Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to Brownsville – 44% (average for last century is 30%)
AccuWeather also recently released it’s 2020 hurricane season predictions. The numbers are in line with CSU’s forecast.
CSU’s Tropical Meteorology Project is scheduled to release an updated forecast on June 4.
Stay tuned for NOAA’s official forecast as well. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
Paul Rusnak
Case for Food and Agriculture Is Critical in Trying Times
Everyone needs to eat and drink. This point comes to the forefront, especially during times of crisis. That’s precisely why the Food and Agriculture industry is among the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s 16 critical infrastructure sectors. Being designated as such can help ease uncertainties and possible roadblocks for industry stakeholders in the face of COVID-19.
Per the Department of Homeland Security: “There are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks — whether physical or virtual — are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof.”
To help keep U.S. agriculture moving ahead, streamlining turbulent issues with unimpeded access to farm labor is essential. Delays in visa processing in Mexico as well as “shelter-in-place” situations like what is being experienced in California threaten the sector’s health amid the coronavirus chaos.
According to Robert Guenther, Senior VP of Public Policy for United Fresh Produce Association, a letter from the Agriculture Workforce Coalition has been sent to the U.S. State Department outlining major concerns regarding H-2A and reminding lawmakers of agriculture’s critical nature to humanity’s well-being.
Part of the letter reads as follows: “An interruption to the processing of agricultural worker visas will undoubtedly cause a significant disruption to the U.S. food supply. As you know, the Food and Agriculture Sector, responsible for food manufacturing, processing, and storage facilities, accounts for one-fifth of the nation’s economic activity and has been designated a ‘Critical Infrastructure Sector’ by the Department of Homeland Security. Critical infrastructure sectors are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof. Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience advances a national policy to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. In order to ensure uninterrupted food, crop, and commodity production, we urge you to recognize all H-2A, as well as any other non-immigrant visa petition involving an agricultural worker, visa consular processing functions as ‘essential’ and direct the U.S. Consulates to treat all agricultural worker appointments as emergency visa services.”
In addition, the Food and Agriculture sector has critical ties with several other sectors as well, including:
Water and wastewater systems, for clean irrigation and processed water
Transportation systems, for movement of products and livestock
Energy, to power the equipment needed for agriculture production and food processing
Chemical, for fertilizers and pesticides used in the production of crops
The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. Stay tuned as updates come in.
Paul Rusnak
Florida Celery with Pimento Cheese
Ingredients
Florida celery stalks, cut into 3 inch pieces
1 (4-ounce jar) pimento
8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded
4 ounces pepperjack cheese, shredded
4 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon red pepper
Several dashes hot pepper sauce (optional)
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
Wash and dry the celery and cut into desired lengths. Shred all the cheese into a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix to combine. Using a small serving spoon, spread the pimento cheese onto each piece of celery. Store in refrigerator for up to 1 week, until ready to serve.
