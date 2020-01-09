As always, I like to start off by saying, “This isn’t your Granny’s Garden Club!”
As we drew nigh to the close of not only the year, but also the decade, I found myself reflecting on the changes that these past 10 years have brought. Not only personally, but in the garden as well.
Many people come to tour my gardens. They are amazed by the varieties of plants and wildlife that call my garden home. One of the questions always asked is “how much property do you have?” When I respond with the fact that I have 20 acres, but my gardens only encompass five acres, their jaws tend to drop. You see, my wonderful garden tends to become common-place to me. It’s just business as usual.
One of the benefits of having guests is that I get to see it through their eyes so that I can appreciate just how special and unique my garden really is. One might think that with a five-acre garden that there is no way to have too many plants. This is simply not true. I reached a pinnacle a couple of months ago. I literally had to haul my new plant acquisitions around in the wagon multiple times through the yard to try to find a place for them to live. I was saddened that I felt that my 29 years of collecting plants was drawing to an end. Then the epiphany! I decided that I needed to remove plants that have become too overgrown and thin areas that are too cluttered. So the process of thinning, and sometimes eliminating, has begun. There really is such a thing as too much, even on 20 acres.
The lesson I am learning is that as the new decade begins, I need to plan and plant with wisdom, knowledge, and vision. I want this garden to become a legacy to my grandchildren. I want it to be sustainable, and remain a beacon for the migrating birds, and our native wildlife. While I get annoyed at the armadillos that manage to sneak under the critter-proof fence and dig through my special plants, I also realize that this creature does provide a valuable service. I just wish he didn’t feel the need to uproot my prize ginger collection to do so!
My lesson of the 2010s has been to research the plant BEFORE I stick it in the ground. So many cute little plants I bought in 1-gallon pots have developed into monstrosities that tower over their neighbors, and the cute little sprigs of vines have led to battles to eradicate them before they choke out other plants. Gardening mimics life. There are consequences to our actions, and you need to think before you act (or plant). My goal for the 2020s is to use these lessons the garden has taught me and mirror it in my life. Perhaps it’s a lesson we all could learn.
Have a blessed new year, and happy gardening!
