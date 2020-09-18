Fresh take: Arcadia Garden Club News, 'we're back!'

ARCADIA — We’re BACK! The Arcadia Garden Club will resume our monthly meetings on Monday, Oct. 5.
To help folks feel safe, we have implemented the following changes due to the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, Covid-19 guidelines:
1) The meeting will start at 1 p.m., instead of noon.
2) No lunch will be served. You are welcome to bring a beverage, or bottled water will be provided.
3) All attendees will be asked to enter via the front door.
4) The Welcome Table will have hand sanitizer.
5) Masks may be worn at your discretion. A limited number of masks will be available.
6) There will be no tables. Chairs will be set up using social-distancing guidelines.
Reminders:
1) Be sure to bring your Garden Club Handbook. There will be updates and changes handed out.
2) The Club needs revenue. Please bring in plants to sell that will help defray our operating costs during this time of limited rentals, and please tell your friends that the Clubhouse is available for rental.
Program: Adrienne Potter from Miss Potter’s Place in Fort Myers will discuss how to make the most from edible plants and what plants will grow in Florida year round.
This has been a ... challenging season for us gardeners. Many people have discovered the joys and frustrations of growing plants.
Some have discovered they have a knack for it, and others have discovered they need to learn a LOT more about Florida gardening.
Many people have taken their knowledge of how plants grow "back home" and attempted to follow the same growing rules. Florida weather just laughs at their attempts.
Many people have discovered that tomatoes that you grow yourself taste AMAZING compared to grocery-store varieties (of course some people have figured out that it costs significantly more to grow a tomato on your patio than it does to run to Publix for one). But no matter how happy we have been working in our gardens, or doing those projects that we never had time for previously, I know I, like many of my gardening friends, have missed the fellowship of people who have a passion for the same things we do.
Bring a friend! Bring your handbooks! Bring your thirst for knowledge! And, most importantly, bring your smiling face!
See you (Monday) Oct. 5 at the Garden Clubhouse, 1005 W Magnolia St., Arcadia, at 1 p.m.!
Side note: A giant plant sale is planned for Oct. 24-25. Contact an AGC member or check the club's Facebook page for updates (facebook.com/arcadiafloridagardenclub).
