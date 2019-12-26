Importance of forage quality
Introduction
Livestock production depends largely on the feeding program; and what you should feed your animals will depend on an analysis of the forage quality. So, what is forage quality? It is the potential of forage to produce the desired animal response. It is measured by six main components: (1) palatability, (2) intake, (3) digestibility, (4) nutrient content, (5) anti-quality factors, and (6) animal performance.
As procedures for analyzing forages have improved, knowledge of how to use test results to increase animal efficiency and performance has also improved. Despite these advances, many livestock producers do not recognize the full value of forage quality testing as a management tool.
Why should I test forages for quality? Many scientific studies have shown that the quality of forages fed can have a significant impact on net profit. For example, dairy producers who estimate the crude protein content of their haylage to be 3 percent units lower than it is, and the crude protein content of their corn silage 2 percent units lower than it is, end up feeding more supplemental protein than necessary. Knowing the quality of the forages you are selling or buying is economically wise as well and should been taken in consideration.
How do I collect a forage sample for quality testing?
Samples of baled hay:
1. Take a separate sample from each field and cutting.
2. Always sample with a bale core, otherwise, it is impossible to get representative samples.
3. Insert the sampler full depth into the end of each bale. This will ensure an accurate sample.
4. Take at least 20 samples cored from each lot.
5. Mix the 20 cores in a clean bucket and place in a plastic bag.
6. Label each bag with your name, location, date, address, forage mixture, stage of maturity and date harvested.
7. Send your samples to a laboratory that analyses forage quality.
Samples of haylage and silage at harvest:
1. Take a sample of the silage, collecting from three to five handfuls of silage or haylage from the first load of the day in a plastic bag, and place in refrigerator or freezer immediately.
2. Follow the same procedure for several loads of forage throughout the day and proceed to combine samples by mixing well, until you obtain a representative sample.
3. Repeat this process for each field if more than one field is harvested in one day.
4. Label the plastic bag with your name, address, sample number, forage mixture, stage of maturity, and date of harvested.
5. Send your samples to a laboratory that analyses forage quality.
Preparing and Storing Collected Samples:
1. Keep hay samples in a cool place and keep the haylage and silage samples frozen. Then proceed to mail them or bring them to a laboratory early in the week, to prevent bacterial decay that might alter the results.
2. The results will depend on the amount of sample taken as well as if it was collected randomly but with a good representation.
Summary: Proper sampling ensures that the forage analyses accurately reflect the hay, silage, or pasture being sampled. Generally, the better the growing conditions, the higher the forage quality. It is important to follow the steps to obtain a sample of forage in hay or silage, or else inadequate sampling will result in less accurate forage quality data analysis.
Karla A. Hernandez, PhD, DeSoto County extension director and livestock agent
What can be done to save Florida farmland from population boom?
A drive along Florida’s busy urban — even some rural — roadways are a sure sign the state is getting crowded. No state income tax, strong job market, climate, attractions, and natural resources have made Florida one of the fastest-growing states in the country.
Pressures on Ag Lands
Growth is good because it makes property more valuable and keeps the jobs flowing. But it also is putting pressure on resources, like water, and crowding out agriculture in some parts of the state.
Dean Saunders, managing director of Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate, says the economics of supply and demand should keep land values elevated — as land is a scarce resource with no more being added.
“We are growing at a pace of about one million new residents every three years,” Saunders notes. “Most of that growth is in Central Florida where land is still available.”
The areas experiencing growth that is putting pressure on agricultural lands are Miami-Dave, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Sarasota, and Manatee counties.
“I would add Orange and Lake counties, but most of the citrus is gone in that region,” Saunders says. “So while they enjoy high growth rates, that growth is no longer replacing agriculture (citrus). Freezes, canker, tristeza, and greening have already seen to that.”
Agricultural Easements
Saunders says one of the best ways to ensure agricultural lands stay green is the use of agricultural easements. In these agreements/contracts, the property owner relinquishes ownership of the land to the state but is allowed to keep farming or ranching the property.
The Florida Rural and Family Lands Protection Program is one such program. However, it went unfunded by the state legislature during the last session. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services administers the program and requested $75 million in funding. An effort will be made in the next legislative session to secure funds.
“The best way, I believe, to protect property rights and keep land in agriculture is for us as a society to recognize how important it is for food security,” Saunders says. “Then we should invest in farmers and ranchers keeping their land in agriculture by paying them for their development rights.”
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
What the impact of tractors on farming can teach us about today
Major historical movements look like they happened quickly to our modern eyes. Take how we view the tractor’s arrival on American farms. We tend to think that the 1800s were all about farming with horses, and then somewhere in the first half of the 20th century, everyone switched over to tractors for plowing and cultivating. In reality, it took more than 100 years of development before the general-purpose (GP) tractor arrived — the pivotal moment when everything changed.
To reach that point, a lot of inventions had to take place. And the equipment had to reach a point where it made financial sense to purchase it.
So how did we get there?
The Long Road to Tractors
In 1812, the first farm engine made its bow. It was a rudimentary machine designed to rotate a flexible belt. Over the next decades, British farmers (most of the early innovation occurred in the U.K.) found all types of ingenious uses for those machines.
In 1859, the first steam tractor rolled onto farms. It was just as huge and heavy as it sounds. Moist soil, typical in England, meant few farmers used it to work the soil directly. It was put to other uses, like hauling or operating a pulley system that plowed a field.
It’s easy to see why American growers decided to stick with their horses.
Then in 1902, Charles Hart and Charles Parr created the first American gasoline-powered, combustion engine for U.S. farms. It was a major step forward. However, it was still heavy and large — the same drawbacks steam tractors had. If it bogged down, it would be hard to dislodge. After all, the owner probably had only horses to pull it out of the mud.
But two big events happened in the 15 years after the Hart Parr tractor debuted. The first was World War I. Horses still played a big role in war back then. That led to a horse shortage, just as there is a labor shortage today.
The second “event” was actually a man: Henry Ford. In 1917, he brought mass production to tractors. The Fordston was smaller, lighter, and cheaper. Prior to the Fordston, tractors cost more that $1,000 (about $30,000 today). Ford charged only $600 for his.
Competitors soon followed. A slew of light weight, affordable tractors hit the market in the next five years. Ford responded by starting a price war, dropping his price to only $395.
And farmers responded.
Those competitors are an important factor. They are the ones who began doing things like adding hitches and raising the clearance. Suddenly, these light tractors could do more than just plow. They could go in with a crop in the field.
And at a basic level, these new tractors weren’t all different from today’s tractor. We know it as the GP tractor.
Within 20 years, tractors would outstrip horses on farms.
I think we’re in the equivalent of the tractors’ 1920s era with today’s ag technology. Low labor and high costs are making growers hungry for solutions. Costs are dropping and reliability is rising.
Wonder what our industry will look like in just another 10 years? I, for one, am looking forward to watching it all unfold.
Carol Miller is the editor of American Vegetable Grower
No silver bullets, just solutions at Growing Innovations 2019
Talking about ag technology adoption is a tricky thing, because we always seem to be looking for someone to build the perfect solution. There’s bound to be an idea for a silver bullet out there that will solve all of our crop production challenges, and it’s probably just around the corner. We just need to find someone to develop it. Right?
But in that quest for the next big thing, we often overlook the opportunities that are right in front of us. That was a theme of this year’s Growing Innovations, held in Las Vegas last month. Fruit, vegetable, and ornamental growers, crop consultants, researchers, and suppliers gathered for this two-day conference and expo focused on innovative tools and techniques that growers are putting to work today. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from these success stories and find potential solutions for their own farming challenges.
“I think what you’ve got at Growing Innovations is people coming together that grow different crops, but they all have to irrigate, they all have to deal with data, they all have to deal with HR issues, they all have to deal with training talent,” said Vonnie Estes, Vice President of Technology for the Produce Marketing Association. “You can learn from each other. ‘How are you solving that problem?’”
Sharing successful approaches to common problems is really important, said Danny Royer, president and CEO of Great Valley Oak, LLC.
While new technology certainly gets a lot of attention at events, one of the most interesting angles discussed at Growing Innovations was unique uses for existing technology. Drones, for example, have been a hot topic in agriculture for a while now. The primary focus has been vision applications — flying over fields with cameras to learn more about crop conditions; pest, water, or nutrient-induced stresses; and other hard-to-see-at-ground-level tasks. But one conference presentation discussed using drones to apply beneficial insects over fields and orchards quickly and efficiently. Another illustrated how drones are being used to apply pollen during critical times when natural or supplemental pollinator resources aren’t enough.
Those real-world discussions carried over into other areas as well: artificial intelligence in the greenhouse. Autonomous tractors, sprayers, and other equipment in the field and the packinghouse. New techniques for precise — and fast — disease diagnostics. Innovative approaches to critical issues like food safety. There was even a session on creative methods like “machine as a service” to help growers afford to use many of these advances.
In addition to conference sessions and networking, attendees had the opportunity to meet directly with more than 75 leading-edge suppliers, both on the expo floor and in a series of solutions-focused presentations in the Growing Innovations GRO TALKS theater.
“There’s a really good list of solution providers here at the Growing Innovations conference that are helping growers look at their problems from a new set of perspectives, a different set of eyes, and a different set of technologies. It’s creating new approaches to solving age-old problems, not necessarily just creating new problems to fit whatever the technology is,” said Vince Restucci, director of Procurement & Business Technology for R.D. Offutt Farms.
Taking a clear-eyed view of what’s happening in the field, and how growers are finding real solutions to their challenges can make it a little less appealing to sit back and wait for that silver-bullet technology.
“One of the themes everyone — exhibitors and growers — talked a lot about is applied technology, across a wide spectrum of the types of technologies that a growing operation would use,” said John Beauford, president/CTO of Advanced Grower Solutions. “Here’s what I experienced in applying this technology. Here’s what worked. Here’s what didn’t work. Here’s what it cost. It’s a really transparent environment to say, ‘Learn from what I did and try to take that back to your operation and improve it.”
To learn more about the program and this year’s solutions providers, visit GrowingInnovations.com.
Richard Jones is executive editor for Meister Media Worldwide's U.S. Horticulture Group, including American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, Western Fruit Grower, Florida Grower and Greenhouse Grower magazines
How growers can best cut through the noise of politics
It would be just about impossible for an American to escape talk of politics these days. The president is a lightning rod, assuring saturation coverage available through the media today that can be accessed through numerous devices, right down to our ubiquitous smartphones.
But as much attention as the presidency gets, whomever is elected in 2020 will likely have less impact on your life than someone most people can’t even name, their county supervisor. Or, for urbanites, their city council member.
After all, the president is not going to dictate when your trash gets picked up, when your roads get repaved, or whether that giant proposed development near the highway is approved.
Besides that, you’re probably not going to have a lot of influence on who gets elected president. But you can have a huge influence in all sorts of ways on your local elections. Because of that, I have to applaud the recent effort by the California Association of Pest Control Advisers (CAPCA) to get their members politically involved at the local level.
CAPCA has a lot of influence on California agriculture, as they make many of the decisions on how the state’s numerous acres of fruits and nuts are farmed. That’s because California has the nation’s toughest pesticide restrictions, and it’s the PCA who is on the front lines.
It’s not that the organization hasn’t been politically involved in the past. It’s just that the members have let CAPCA’s officers and administrators handle the lobbying of their representatives in the past. That’s not enough today, notes CAPCA President and CEO Ruthann Anderson in an editorial published just prior to the association’s annual meeting last month.
“The unfortunate reality is that there are groups far more organized, who are flooding these same decision makers with anti-pesticide messages,” she wrote. “The influence of these groups was built on relationships and keeping regular meetings on the books with regulators and legislators alike.”
Anderson notes that as CAPCA has grown over the years, the state office and leadership has been responsible for lobbying. But that’s not enough anymore; they need help.
“Although CAPCA staff will continue to engage in these discussions, there is value for CAPCA members to walk into their local office as a constituent to address the impact of a local ordinance, or proactively educate decision makers on the realities of what is being faced in the field,” she wrote. “Your professional voice as not only a licensee, but a constituent, carries the message further than the CAPCA staff alone.”
Incidentally, what Anderson says about the value of a single constituent’s voice is true in my experience.
Politicians count votes, first and foremost.
Whether as a member of a grower association or simply taking it upon yourself, I encourage you to speak up, especially at the local level, where your voice carries the loudest. I have said this in this space many times, but today it is truer than ever, because the percentage of the U.S. population involved in farming decreases every day. Time to take a stand.
David Eddy is the editor of Meister Media Worldwide's American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower magazines
New trade deal moves a step closer to fruition for growers
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 385-41 to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The proposed trade deal now moves to the Senate for a vote. Once Congress acts, the President is expected to sign the agreement.
Several ag industry associations are speaking out and released statements in the latest progress regarding USMCA.
“We encourage the Senate to move forward with consideration of USMCA,” said Tom Stenzel, United Fresh president and CEO. “For the fresh produce industry, this is a welcomed achievement as we continue to meet the demands from consumers for increased availability of healthy fresh fruits and vegetables. Finally, we believe this new trade agreement will strengthen our partnership between the three countries and provide essential cooperation in the fresh fruit and vegetable industry.”
Jim Bair, U.S. Apple Association president: “Mexico and Canada represent our top two export markets, totaling nearly a half-billion dollars in annual sales. Growing apples is a risky business and locking in our largest markets adds certainty for the long haul. It lets U.S. growers get back to doing what they do best – producing superior quality apples in a volume and range of varieties not available anywhere else.
“Canada, Mexico and the U.S. combine to make up the most competitive and successful regional economic platform in the world. Under the North American Free Trade Agreement, the predecessor to USMCA, apple exports to Mexico quadrupled and those to Canada doubled.”
Kam Quarles, National Potato Council CEO: “The ratification of the USMCA will build on the success of NAFTA, leading to freer markets, fairer trade, and a stronger U.S. potato industry. We urge our partners in Mexico and Canada to ratify the pact so we can quickly implement this mutually beneficial win for all of our citizens.”
Not all ag industry interests are in favor of the trade deal. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried expressed concern after the House passage was announced. “It is deeply disappointing that seasonal protections were not included in this USMCA implementing legislation,” she stated. “For nearly a year, I have called repeatedly for effective, timely relief from unfair trade practices for America’s seasonal produce growers in the USMCA. Florida remains committed to continuing our fight through all available channels to protect our vital seasonal produce industry, and to put Florida’s and America’s farmers first.”
If enacted, the USMCA has been estimated to cost Florida farmers up to 8,000 jobs and $400 million in lost revenue, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture. Florida is one of the top two U.S. states for production of seasonal produce.
The Senate is expected to take up the vote on USMCA in early 2020.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Florida Strawberry Pop Pastry
Ingredients
2½ cups fresh Florida strawberries, diced
2 tablespoon Florida sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
1 teaspoon water
1 cup confectioners sugar
1 box pie dough, store bought
Preparation
In a small sauce pot over medium-low heat, combine 2 cups diced strawberries, corn starch, lemon juice, sugar, and vanilla extract. Cook, while stirring, until a sauce has formed, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Reserve ¼ cup of the strawberry mixture to make the glaze. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Unroll the pie dough and cut out 4 matching rectangles.
In a small bowl mix the egg and water to create an egg-wash. Place an even amount of the strawberry mixture to the center of half of the rectangles, and do not overfill. Leave a clean edge around the dough to seal properly. Place another piece of the cut pie dough on top of the mixture and use the tines of a fork to seal.
Transfer the pastries to a parchment lined cookie sheet. Use a pastry brush to apply a thin layer of the egg-wash. Sprinkle each pastry with the remaining sugar.
Bake for 7-10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature. In a small bowl mash the reserved berry mixture with a fork. In another bowl, add in 1 cup confectioners sugar and a small amount of the strawberry mixture, stir until completely combined.
Adjust consistency with more confectioners sugar or strawberry sauce. Drizzle each tart with the glaze.
