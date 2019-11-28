How much money will Thanksgiving gobble up?
Did you know 90% of Americans polled celebrate Thanksgiving with some kind of special meal? Makes sense. This stat is just one of many findings in American Farm Bureau Federation’s 34th annual survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table. But how much will the turkey with all the fixins (stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk) cost this year?
Farm Bureau economists report the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving Day dinner for 10 is $48.91, or less than $5 per person. This is only a 1-cent increase from last year’s average.
According to survey results, retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2010. At $20.80 for a 16-pound bird, that’s roughly $1.30 per pound, down 4% from last year.
And although the overall average cost of the meal for 10 was about the same this year compared to last, there were some slight price changes for individual items. Beside the turkey, foods that showed slight price declines include cubed bread stuffing and canned pumpkin pie mix. Foods showing modest increases this year included dinner rolls, sweet potatoes, and milk.
More than 250 volunteer shoppers checked prices at grocery stores in 38 states for this year’s survey.
Hot foods trends for 2020
Without a doubt, people’s taste in food and drink changes—sometimes quite drastically. What was once hot, might now be not. Multiple factors contribute to culinary trends that shape the way we think about what we eat, where it comes from, how we prepare it, and how we ultimately consume it.
For the last several years, food and resource economics experts from the University of Florida have put their predictions in food trends where their mouth is. UF/IFAS staffers Laura Acosta, Soo Ahn, Matt Krug, and Danielle Treadwell are stepping up to the plate this go-round.
Meal Kits
Blue Apron, Home Chef, Hello Fresh and others have grown exponentially in popularity over the past several years. The trend is now headed to mainstream grocery stores and less toward the traditional subscription delivery service. This market likely will continue to evolve and grow in 2020. —Laura Acosta, UF/IFAS Food Science and Human Nutrition
Drinkable Collagen?
Collagen is a protein commonly used in many anti-aging cosmetic products. But now the food industry is expanding its application to various drink products. Scientific studies on the effectiveness of collagen consumption on human skin improvement are limited. With consumers’ growing interest in health and anti-aging, this trend seems to grow with more creative products to come. —Soo Ahn, UF/IFAS Food Science and Human Nutrition
Alcohol in Tea
You’ll see more tea containing alcohol or tasting like alcoholic drinks. Craft beer, kombucha, and hard seltzer all have rapidly increased in popularity in recent years. Tea might be brewed with malt to create an alcoholic seltzer-type drink or with hops to incorporate a craft beer-type taste. —Matt Krug, UF/IFAS Extension agent in Food Science
Organics Are Still Hot
Organic products will occupy more shelf space in grocery stores, and new products will be added. Total sales of USDA-certified organic food including grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts have more than doubled between 2012-2017. —Danielle Treadwell, UF/IFAS Associate Professor and Extension Specialist
Extreme Weather Impacts
Because of climate disruptions and extreme weather events, look for higher prices at the grocery store. Items like coffee, bananas, and avocado production are at risk due to insects and diseases. —Danielle Treadwell, UF/IFAS Associate Professor and Extension Specialist
Nutrition—at a Convenience
Our busy lifestyles continue to create demand for nutrient-dense convenience foods, so expect new products on the market and increased sales of these products that are already on the shelf. —Danielle Treadwell, UF/IFAS Associate Professor and Extension Specialist
Grocery Shopping on the Go
Most major grocery retailers are now offering some sort of online ordering system. Personal shoppers fill orders, and customers conveniently pick up their groceries in a “drive-through” style, often without even leaving their cars. Some supermarkets are now also offering delivery services. —Laura Acosta, UF/IFAS Food Science and Human Nutrition
Millennials Making an Impact
At 27%, Millennials comprise the largest sector of the population. They are well-connected, and their buying habits reflect that. Many Millennials buy local (e.g., buying via local farm-finder apps and Internet orders directly from farms). Expect an increasingly dynamic market that attempts to respond to consumer demands via e-trade. —Danielle Treadwell, UF/IFAS Associate Professor and Extension Specialist
10 leafy greens to add to your crop profile
Asian Delight from Seed Solutions of America and Johnny’s Selected Seeds
Type: Mini white-stemmed pak choi
Days to maturity: 37
Regions: Widely adapted
Other: Dense, compact mini heads with dark green savoy leaves. Long harvest window with good field holding, slow bolting, and excellent true mini head formation at an early stage. Suitable for indoor production.
Dazzling Blue from Wild Garden Seed and Harris Seeds Organic
Type: Lacinato kale
Days to maturity: 30 for baby leaf, 60 for full maturity
Other: This striking blue kale offers vivid color in both the leaves and pink mid-rib veins. More winter hardy than regular lacinato, this variety will extend your season well into winter and supplement CSAs and markets.
Flash F1 from Sakata Seed America and Harris Seeds
Type: Smooth leaf collard
Days to maturity: 75
Other: This hybrid collard is slow to bolt, has good uniformity, and fast re-growth allowing for heavy repeat harvests. The dark green leaves are smooth, broad, and well suited to stripping, bunching, and processing.
Miz America from Sakata Seeds America and Rupp Seeds
Type: Baby leaf mustard
Days to maturity: Mid-early. 20 to 25 from direct seed
Other: A red mizuna hybrid with exceptionally uniform leaf color, shape, and size. Maintains deep dark red color on both sides of the leaf even at a mature stage. An upright plant habit makes for easy harvesting. Has a pleasant, mild taste, not bitter or spicy.
Mizuna from Terra Organics
Type: Baby leaf mustard greens
Days to maturity: 25 to 30
Other: ‘Classic Mizuna’ for baby leaf production
Parakeet RZ from Rijk Zwaan
Type: Semi-savoy spinach
Disease package: High resistance to Pfs (1 to 14, 16); Intermediate resistance to Pfs (15 to 17)
Days to maturity: Autumn, 35; Summer, 24 to 26
Regions: Southwest, Southeast, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest in the U.S., Southeast Canada
Other: ‘Parakeet RZ’ is strong against Colletotrichum and Stemphylium. It works well in the southern U.S. for summer production in the semi-savoy segment and in the northern U.S./Southern Canada in the autumn segment. 'Parakeet RZ' grows best when the soil is warm.
Patrona from Rijk Zwaan and Stokes Seeds
Type: Open heart cos
Disease package: High resistance to Bl (16 to 34, 36EU), Nr (0). Intermediate resistance to LMV (1)
Days to maturity: 75
Regions: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest
Other: Large, dark green, outdoor production. Fresh whole-head or processing.
Red Giant from Seeds by Design
Type: Baby leaf mustard
Days to maturity: 25 to 30
Other: Classic red mustard for baby leaf production.
Seaside from Sakata Seed America and Rupp Seeds
Type: Baby leaf spinach
Disease package: High resistance to downy mildew
Days to maturity: 25 to 30, or 35 to 40 from direct seed.
Other: Very uniform baby leaf variety. Moderate growth rate and an upright plant habit. Smooth, thick, very dark green, spade-shaped leaf making it a perfect choice for baby leaf growers. Downy mildew resistance for growers who require a premium disease package.
Sunangel RZ from Rijk Zwaan
Type: Semi-savoy spinach
Disease package: High resistance to Pfs (1-9, 11-17). Intermediate resistance to CMV, Pfs (10), Albugo occidentalis
Days to maturity: Spring/autumn, 30; summer, 22 to 24; winter, 35 to 42
Regions: Southwest, Southeast, and Northeast
Other: ‘Sunangel RZ’ is an ideal semi-savoy spinach for year-round production. This variety has dark color, heavy textures, and is strong against white rust.
How a “GMO Survivor” really feels about sound science
While running errands on a recent Saturday morning, I learned just how strongly people feel about what they eat, and it was all because of my T-shirt. First on my honey-do list that morning was getting a few soil amendments for the garden, so I set out for the garden center.
I approached a young saleswoman who, it became clear, was not going to be much help. She waved in the vague direction of the back of store, and the message was clear: Go away.
I couldn’t understand what was going on at first, then I recalled the words on my T-shirt: “GMO Survivor.” Genetic modification of crops simply means doing in a lab what plant breeders have traditionally done, only a whole lot more precisely and quickly, which usually means cheaper. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are widely considered safe by scientists and, in fact, have been consumed by Americans for many years in the form of genetically modified corn and soybeans.
In our industry, there are just two genetically modified crops — papayas and apples. The latter is the product of Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. (OSF) with its “Arctic” line of apples that, when sliced, do not brown like traditional apples.
I still needed the soil amendments. So I went to the gigantic home improvement chain store, and the woman in their garden center was extremely pleasant, saying they not only had what I wanted, they had a whole host of alternatives I might find of interest. I loaded up my shopping cart, and as I headed off to pay the woman called out “I love your T-shirt.”
People really do feel strongly about GMOs. That’s all the more reason that growers need to stand together on the messaging around them. However you feel about them, using the issue to increase sales is a detriment to the entire industry.
Couldn’t help thinking about that after learning that a large California vegetable grower admitted to making that very mistake. Mann’s Fresh Vegetables removed the “non-GMO” label from its products and issued a press release to explain why.
They thought it would be beneficial to use the non-GMO verified logo on the packaging in an attempt to appeal to millennial customers.
It’s an admirable move. Growers need to stand together in favor of sound science. They also need to do everything in their power to educate people about how GMOs play a major role in furthering agricultural production in a positive way. Getting the conversation started is as easy as putting on a T-shirt.
Drone tech down on the farm
There has been a lot of buzz about potential uses of drones in agriculture. And the buzz is growing that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) could be deployed in a task that every farmer must contend with — weed management.
UAVs can travel where it is hard to navigate by ground, from flying over dense forests to hovering over lakes, streams, and other bodies of water. And when equipped with the right tools, researchers say they can be quite effective at both finding and treating problem weeds.
Weed Identification and Mapping
UAVs equipped with cameras and other sensor technologies have successfully measured weed density and have been used to identify and map multiple weed species with greater than 90% accuracy. They also have been used to detect differences in canopy temperatures between glyphosate-susceptible and glyphosate-resistant weed species, data used to identify resistant weeds with an accuracy level of more than 95%.
One downside: Analyzing data collected by UAVs takes time, and that can mean a costly delay in weed management decisions.
Researchers say artificial intelligence tools can eliminate the lag as computers learn to identify and map weeds on the go. More work must be done, though, to develop the massive databases of weed images needed for machine learning.
Aerial Application of Herbicides
Researchers are currently testing a semi-autonomous UAV spray system guided by global positioning system (GPS) coordinates fed into the UAV’s flight planner. They’ve found that UAVs can hover over targeted treatment areas with an accuracy of 1 to 2 feet, improving the precision and safety of herbicide applications.
Before such systems become widely used in agriculture, though, researchers say it is important to learn more about spray drift patterns, the impact of droplet size, and the environmental and health impacts of UAV-based herbicide applications. Such information will be critical to the EPA as it works to establish policies that will address acceptable UAV use patterns, herbicide labeling, and regulatory, safety, and enforcement issues.
But those investigating UAVs as a tool for weed control are upbeat about the potential. With the appropriate computer processing capacity and battery power, UAVs may one day become fully autonomous, able to identify weeds and make site-specific herbicide applications in real-time, all as part of a sustainable, site-specific weed management system.
“It’s easy to imagine early response programs to spot-treat potentially resistant weeds that escaped a previous treatment,” says Muthu Bagavathiannan, a weed scientist with Texas A&M University. “Doing so could greatly improve weed control and minimize weed seed-bank replenishment, while reducing the amount of herbicides used.”
UAVs for Aquatic Weed Management
Aquatic weed management is an area where UAVs can really shine and it’s a common problem for Florida growers. Weed mapping is crucial to assessing the risk of plant invaders that threaten vital water resources. But it can be a tough task to accomplish by boat or shoreline observations.
According to Rob Richardson, a weed scientist with North Carolina State University, UAVs equipped with high-resolution cameras can quickly travel over bodies of water to detect new weed infestations, estimate the biomass of submersed or floating weed beds, and monitor weeds before and after treatment.
“UAVs give us a timely, low-cost way to reach areas of a waterway that would otherwise be inaccessible by boat due to shallow water, lack of launch facilities, or the presence of stumps, rocks, or other hazards,” Richardson said. “They can be an important tool for rapid response and for making better-informed weed management decisions.”
UAVs also can be used to apply treatments to specific areas over broad swaths of weedy invaders, Richardson adds. Research is underway to explore important aquatic treatment variables, from the most appropriate applicator nozzles to best practices for managing spray drift.
Regulatory Controls
UAVs used in agriculture must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA also offers a certification process for operators. More information can be found on the agency’s website at faa.gov/uas.
Editor’s Note: Information for this story was provided by the Weed Science Society of America. More information can be found at WSSA.net.
Florida Sweet Corn with Southern Barbecue Butter
Ingredients
4 ears fresh Florida sweet corn, shucked
¼ cup your favorite barbecue sauce
¼ stick butter
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
Preheat oven broiler on high. In small saucepan over low heat, combine barbecue sauce and butter until melted and smooth. Place sweet corn in a medium-sized baking dish and pour barbecue mixture over sweet corn. Broil sweet corn for 5-10 minutes, 4 inches from broiler, being sure to watch the whole time. Turn and baste the sweet corn until golden. Serve warm.
