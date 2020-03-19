U.S. moves to protect labor supply
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico will suspend processing visas, citing COVID-19 concerns. It was effective March 18 and there is no date given for resuming processing visas. This move seemingly threatens the H-2A program just as the main planting season approaches.
“The situation is very fluid. If one takes the statement literally, it would suggest that non-immigrant visa processing will stop. However, the notice speaks to ‘routine’ processing and allows room for ’emergency’ processing,” says Craig Reggelbrugge, Senior Vice President with AmericanHort, a national association for the ornamental industry.
Visas continue for ag, but expect bottlenecks
The State Department sent out a notice to H-2A program participants, informing them they continue to process H2 cases (H-2A and H-2B). It will prioritize returning guestworkers. Those who were to join the program for the first time in 2020 may not make it into the program.
“Because limited interview appointments will be available, we may cancel some first-time applicant appointments that have already been scheduled,” the State Department statement says.
It is unclear how the process for clearing visas will happen and the level of delays that it might create.
Here is the full notification:
Notice to H-2 Petitioners: In response to the global pandemic COVID-19, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. consulates in Mexico will cancel routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services starting March 18, 2020. This includes both visa interviews at the consulate as well as processing at the Centros de Atención a Solicitantes (CAS).
We intend to continue processing H2 cases but will need to modify our procedures in order to facilitate the social distancing recommended by health authorities. The U.S. Consulate General Monterrey will prioritize the processing of returning H-2 workers who are eligible for an interview waiver. Because limited interview appointments will be available, we may cancel some first-time applicant appointments that have already been scheduled. If circumstances change, we will contact you with additional information.
As a reminder, “returning H-2 workers (IW)” are applicants whose H-2A or H-2B visas have expired in the last twelve months and are now applying for the same visa classification and did not require a waiver the last time they applied for a visa. Please do not make IW appointments for first-time applicants or applicants who require an interview every year due to law enforcement or immigration violations. First-time applications will not be processed if they are submitted as returning applicants.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as it progresses.
Carol Miller is Editor of American Vegetable Grower
How coronavirus impacts specialty ag
News about the coronavirus (COVID-19) is changing by the moment. Several upcoming agriculture industry meetings and conferences are changing course due to the sickness.
[Updated March 18] Here is a running list of what we’ve learned so far.
The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) on Friday postponed its 84th annual meeting, which had been scheduled to begin Sunday in Laguna Beach. The continual increase in COVID-19 cases in California precipitated the organization’s decision, according to President Ian LeMay.
“Acknowledging the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and with the importance of the health and safety of our membership, we have decided to postpone our 84th annual meeting until a later date in 2020,” LeMay said in a prepared statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Room reservations scheduled for this weekend will be transferred to the new annual meeting date, LeMay said. CFFA staff will inform members in the coming days of additional information regarding the transference of registrations, sponsorships, and any additional costs that might have been incurred with the change in the meeting date.
In Italy, promoters of the ninth International Strawberry Symposium have postponed their event until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It had been scheduled for May 2-6 in Rimini.
The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) also has announced the postponement of its Viva Fresh Expo, which was slated for April 30-May 2 in San Antonio. A statement from TIPA reads as follows: “Because the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, staff and volunteers are our No. 1 priority, we will not be moving forward with the Viva Fresh Expo as scheduled on April 29 – May 2. We are reviewing options for either postponement or cancellation and we’ll keep you updated on our progress.”
The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit scheduled for March 17-18 in San Francisco has been postponed. Jennie Moss, Founder and Managing Director, Rethink Events, released the following comments: “With the current levels of concern and uncertainty over the coronavirus COVID-19, and the increasing number of companies and individuals choosing to limit travel at this time, it has become clear over the past few days that we will not be able to deliver the world-leading summit that everyone has been looking forward to. We are committed to continuing to deliver this level of excellence and have therefore taken the difficult decision to postpone the summit until all our partners and attendees can participate with full confidence.”
Organizer Surendra Dara of University of California Cooperative Extension has announced the postponement of the 2020 Ag Innovations Conference, which was scheduled for March 18 at the Veterans’ Memorial Center in Santa Maria.
The THRIVE Innovation Summit scheduled for March 25 at Santa Clara University in California has been postponed, but organizers announced that the release of their 2020 THRIVE Top50 AgTech and Top 50 FoodTech companies will go ahead as planned on March 25 via livestream.
The University of Florida/IFAS Extension has been closely monitoring developments with (COVID-19. All UF/IFAS-related group meetings have been cancelled or postponed through April 30th.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and current University of Florida policies, the 2020 Florida Citrus Growers’ Institute scheduled for April 14 in Avon Park has been cancelled.
Staff report
Where growers hurt by unfair foreign trade can speak out
[UPDATED March 18] While the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) was heralded by many U.S. ag groups, specialty crop growers in the Southeast U.S. see no market relief in the new trade pact. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), USDA, and the United States Department of Commerce were scheduled to hold public field hearings in Plant City (Fla.) and Valdosta, Ga., on April 7 and April 9 to discuss foreign trade policies that may be harming American growers of seasonal and perishable produce. However, due to COVID-19 circumstances, the USTR has postponed the hearings and will reschedule at a later date.
At the hearings, officials from the government agencies will hear from interested persons on how the Trump Administration can support these producers and address any unfair harm.
According to a statement from USTR, the original deadline for written submissions (March 26) has been waived. The public docket will remain open and will accept written submissions during this period of postponement, and new submission deadlines will be announced in connection with the announcement of new hearing dates.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Farmland ho! Economic engine in Florida still growing strong
When attendees gathered for the 2019 Lay of the Land Conference, there was an air of uncertainty for how the year would go. Would it be the year of the market correction? After all, Florida’s economy had been on a roll for a long stretch.
But, as people gathered for the 2020 Lay of the Land Conference in late February, that correction had not occurred, and prognosticators seemed to believe signals remain strong for economic expansion to continue. The event hosted by SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate drew more than 250 attendees to the LP Funding Center in Lakeland.
Dean Saunders, founder and managing director of the real estate company, told the group indicators look good for 2020, driven by Florida’s population growth, which is keeping land in high demand.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke during the conference and echoed the positive vibes. He noted the state’s unemployment rate of only 3%. He also touted fiscal responsibility by pointing out that Florida’s state budget is about half that of New York state even though Florida has a higher population.
Saunders and other speakers conceded that one caveat to the positive economic signals is the unknown course the coronavirus will take in the days and months ahead. However, Kevin Maggiacomo, president of SVN International, said commercial real estate could actually strengthen as a result of the virus and stock market uncertainty. Real estate might be the preferred “tangible” investment over stocks.
The conference concluded with the release of the eighth annual “Lay of the Land Report,” which lays out verified land sales from across the state for the previous year. According to the report, agricultural land sales were vigorous in 2019.
Southwest and Central Florida
Annual sales in these regions were far busier last year than in 2018. Sales were prevalent in multiple counties. Hendry Country registered the largest land sale of 35,652 gross acres. Hillsborough County held the top spot for most irrigated farmland transactions, coming in at 11 and covering 396 gross acres.
Hardee County irrigated farmland value averaged $7,143 per farmable acre. In the Southwest region, larger-acreage farm prices ranged from $8,285 to $12,580 per farmable acre. In the midst of urban encroachment, Hillsborough County continued to command the highest recorded sales, ranging from $20,745 to $39,992 per farmable acre for strawberry land. The average was $28,183 per farmable acre.
Another notable difference between 2018 and 2019 was the lack of institutional funds playing in the market last year. To continue to grow their acreage, larger, corporate farms dominated purchases in the Southwest region. In Hillsborough County, one large strawberry grower sold out, and several smaller farmers purchased various farm locations. Also, notable in Hillsborough was active purchasing by local Hispanic farmers.
Citrus Lands
Citrus groves continued to make up a significant portion of agricultural real estate sales in 2019. Prices ranged widely based on the quality of the grove land and water accessibility. Typical buyers were seasoned growers, institutional investors, and vertically integrated grower/processors/packers skilled in citrus production and marketing. Sales activity reflected the continued trend of industry consolidation.
There were 68 citrus land sales last year in the Central Ridge, South Central, and Southwest citrus-growing regions totaling $48,379,625. The average for these 2019 sales was $8,442 per gross acre and $10,369 per net tree acre, with $8,000 per net tree acre at the midpoint.
Treasure Coast
The citrus industry on the Treasure Coast has consolidated to a handful of strong and established growers. While the grapefruit industry in the region has suffered mightily due to the threat of citrus greening, there were some signs of optimism for the 2020 crop, with projected increased production and good pricing for fresh fruit.
Last year, about 4,000 acres of productive grapefruit land changed hands to new ownership and another just less than 2,000 acres were purchased for replanting in the area. Terms of those deals were not disclosed.
To access the full “Lay of the Land Report,” visit SaundersRealEstate.com.
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
