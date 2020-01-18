Prospects looking up for Florida grapefruit crop
A new year usually brings with it a sense of renewed hope. That’s good. Silver linings have been hard to find lately for the Florida citrus industry, but the initial crop forecast in 2020 from USDA includes a little ray of sunshine.
The government agency’s Agricultural Statistics Service is indicating a 10% increase in its estimate for the state’s grapefruit crop. The January forecast lifts the total to 5.4 million boxes, up a half million boxes from December. If the updated grapefruit crop number holds, this will be 20% more than last season’s final tally. Though the segment is still off the mark from its pinnacle in the late 1990s, movement is going in the right direction.
The USDA outlook for oranges remained steady at 74 million boxes (32 million early and mid-season varieties + 42 million Valencia). That figure has held pat since October.
“The increase in Florida grapefruit production, along with a steady number for Florida oranges, reflects an industry committed to growth,” stated Shannon Shepp, executive director for the Florida Department of Citrus. “Despite numerous obstacles, growers continue to work diligently to ensure Florida Citrus is available for all to enjoy.”
The next citrus crop update from USDA is scheduled for Feb. 11.
Tracebacks link one grower to three E. coli outbreaks
New traceback rules went into effect after the 2017 and 2018 series of E. coli outbreaks. Officials hoped the systems would help shed light on the typically murky investigations involved with leafy greens outbreaks.
The 2019 pre-Thanksgiving romaine outbreak stemming from Salinas (genetically linked to the 2018 and 2017 E. coli strains), and two consequent romaine-linked outbreaks, bore out some of those hopes. (As of Jan. 15, CDC has declared the three outbreaks are over.)
First, it allowed officials to issue a narrow recall. It included only crops coming from counties in and near the Salinas Valley. That was a major improvement on 2018, when FDA ordered a halt to romaine sales across the country, no matter its origin. Growers in regions far away from the suspected contamination faced significant losses.
Another traceback success story is the technology successfully identified a single Salinas ranch that supplied romaine involved in all three recalls.
But, at least for now, that’s the limit of the system’s success. Officials investigating the unnamed ranch cannot definitively state it is the source of the outbreaks.
Time Is Still a Factor
Investigators haven’t yet found the strain of E. coli in any of the fields where the romaine originated, the FDA said in a press release. One reason why may be due to how long it took investigators to arrive on site after the operation harvested the potentially infected romaine lettuce.
There are several reasons for the delay:
Recognizing an outbreak is slow. In these types of outbreaks, those falling ill live over several states. While doctors routinely test for food poisoning when symptoms call for it, they aren’t necessarily aware that an outbreak is underway. Their patient may be the only one they treat who has an E. coli-linked illness.
The layers of reporting take time. Naturally, health officials understand outbreaks may be widespread, so they have a system of reporting in place. But national agencies like the CDC aren’t the first point of contact. Local agencies are. And that can slow things down.
The CDC has a great infographic demonstrating why these outbreaks typically are underway for two to three weeks before they’re recognized.
Romaine is a short-lived crop. Leafy greens are not only out of the food chain quickly due to their short-shelf life, but growers’ fields have moved on as well.
FDA says that last fact is playing a factor in why it and other agencies are having trouble finding the outbreaks’ source. Crews had already plowed the fields before tracebacks flagged them as where the infected romaine originated.
Investigation Hits a Wall
At first, the traceback results looked hopeful. It successfully narrowed the search to a grower with multiple fields — and even further than that.
“We were able to narrow [the tracebacks] down further to at least 10 fields in the lower Salinas Valley,” it says in its press release.
Then they hit a barrier. Investigators took water, soil, and compost samples from these fields. So far, all test results are negative.
They did find a different strain of E. coli with no linked illnesses. But the virulent strain that caused the outbreak.
That said, investigators consider that unrelated strain a clue. They found it strain in a runoff in a buffer zone between a field where workers harvested romaine and another field where cattle occasionally graze.
But since it’s not the same strain, it doesn’t help pin down the source of contamination.
And that’s important. The 2019 strain is genetically linked to the two previous years.
“The FDA is planning to conduct an additional, in-depth, root-cause investigation,” the press release announces.
Fruit industry leaders hail China trade deal
Fruit industry leaders were among those on hand Wednesday in Washington, D.C., for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase One Trade Agreement. Both USApple chairman Jeff Colombini and California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) chairman Randy Giumarra were among the 200 individuals invited to attend the China Phase One trade deal signing at the White House.
In press releases from their organizations, Colombini and Giumarra commended both the agreement and President Trump.
“It was a real honor for USApple to be invited by the White House to this important ceremony,” said Colombini, a third-generation California grower and president of Lodi Farming, Inc. “Today’s agreement in which China is committing to large purchases of U.S. agriculture products is positive news. The U.S. apple industry very much wants to supply that market.”
Said Giumarra: “On behalf of the California fresh fruit industry, we are grateful to President Trump and his entire negotiating team for reaching a Phase One trade deal with China. It is a promising first step, which we are confident will result in lower tariffs and increased grape and stone fruit sales to this valuable market.”
The U.S. apple industry finally achieved full access to the Chinese market in 2015. Exports grew to 2.5 million boxes per year, making China the apple industry’s sixth largest export market. But, according to USApple, continued retaliatory tariffs — now at 50% — imposed by China on U.S. apples, on top of already existing 10% tariffs, preclude growers from getting back into the China market. This is a substantial concern for the industry as China was an emerging market and one the industry viewed as having significant growth potential. USApple is optimistic that the signing of the U.S.-China agreement will help pave the way toward removal of the tariffs.
“We congratulate the administration for negotiating and concluding this important agreement and look forward with expectation that China’s retaliatory tariffs on our apples will be removed,” said USApple president and CEO Jim Bair. “China doesn’t grow the new and exciting varieties we do, and we know their consumers want them, so we’re ready to roll.”
Prior to China’s retaliatory tariffs, Chinese importers were buying premium quality U.S. apples at top prices. “We were competing and winning with China,” continued Bair. “It was a real bright spot on the horizon. We are now hopeful that China will remove its tariffs, allowing U.S. growers to get back to doing what they do best — providing superior quality apples in a volume and range of varieties not available anywhere else.”
Giumarra, whose organization represents growers, packers, and shippers of California table grape, blueberry, kiwi, pomegranate, and deciduous tree fruit, said since the tariffs have been put in place, China has dropped from the third largest California table grape export market to the seventh. In 2019, the total volume of grapes shipped to China was down 83% from the previous year.
“In 2018, the table grape industry experienced an $80 million decline in crop value, primarily due to the impact of the trade war with China. Additionally in 2018, California plums saw a $28 million decline as a result of the Chinese tariffs,” said Giumarra. “While the agriculture industry looks forward to a permanent solution that allows us to increase exports to this growing market, we believe Phase One will help farmers. This in turn generates more rural economic activity and promotes job growth. Our members look forward to working with the administration to find the final resolution that is good for our country and for American agriculture so we can ship fresh, healthy fruit to consumers in China and the rest of the world.”
CFFA president Ian LeMay said, “The signing of Phase One today comes much to the delight of the California fresh fruit industry. Tariff mitigation in all its forms has been very helpful to producers in California. CFFA would like to thank the administration for its continued focus on this issue and looks forward to the president’s continued leadership in negotiating a deal that includes getting the tariffs removed.”
Where’s all the new blood? The fruit industry is wondering
One question that has been asked since American Fruit Grower’s State of the Industry survey began five years ago is in regard to succession planning, as growers are notorious for insisting on running the show well into their 70s and 80s. Not that there is anything wrong with that; actually, it’s pretty darned admirable. But for the good of the farm, a succession plan just seems to make sense.
That first year of the survey, just more than half the growers said they had no one in place to succeed them when they eventually retired. That year seemed like it might be an anomaly, as most growers are thoughtful, long-term planners. But in the years since, that number hasn’t dropped below 50%.
Last year, in fact, the number was up, very slightly, to 53%. And this year it’s up to its highest to date: 57%. That doesn’t seem like much of an increase. But again, having a succession plan doesn’t seem like much to ask, especially when 70% of the growers responding this year are 55-plus. Indeed, the “GenNext” growers could be turning as old as 50 themselves this coming year. The actual text of the survey question: “Do you have anyone from the GenNext Grower generation (born after 1970) who is preparing to assume, or has assumed, leadership in your operation?”
Back in the saddle
The survey also asks those young people what their generation’s biggest strengths are in returning to the farm, and they make some excellent points. These include:
Not afraid of embracing new technology.
Most have had to go into other industries prior to returning to the farm.
Bringing modern methods.
Openness to new ideas.
Willingness to adapt to change.
Thinking outside the box.
The ability to look at old, unsolved problems with a new approach.
Expectation of doing better, asking: Why have we always done it this way? Why not try this way?
Where's the opportunity?
Perhaps many older growers don’t have a GenNexter available, so the survey asked: What is the biggest opportunity for the next generation of specialty crop growers?
Connecting with consumers on an emotional level.
Recognizing that people are more educated and want to know where their food comes from, and who their farmer is.
Choosing crops nobody grows and selling direct to consumer.
Harvesting the power of robotics to increase and improve production quality and efficiency while also reducing overall labor investment.
Understanding how to reach the non-farmers of our generation and teach them about where their food comes from — and hopefully sell them some in the process.
