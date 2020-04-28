$1 Million in Fresh Produce Going to Healthcare Responders
Leading fresh fruit and vegetable companies in collaboration with PRO*ACT are donating more than $1 million in fresh fruits and vegetables to benefit healthcare responders on the front lines. The initiative, Feeding Our Frontlines, was created to show appreciation and gratitude to healthcare heroes for their courageous efforts on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. More than 35,000 boxes filled with fresh produce and vegetables are being distributed to healthcare establishments so employees can take repacked boxes of produce home at the end of a long shift. The roughly 12- to 15-pound box can feed a family of four for up to a week.
PRO*ACT established Produce Partners as the information hub. Distribution of the produce will be prioritized to the hospitals that are at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, including New York Presbyterian, Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts General, and hospitals in 16 other states. Driscoll’s, the leader in fresh berries, was the first company to commit more than $350,000 in berry donations to this initiative.
Additional produce companies who are contributing to the effort include Sunkist, Taylor Farms, Dole, Mission, Rainier, Wada Farms, Mann Packing, and Grimmway Farms.
Now more than ever, fresh produce companies are committed to feeding the needs of the public. The food and agriculture industry accounts for roughly one-fifth of the nation’s economic activity and has been identified as one of the critical infrastructures during COVID-19. Growers, farmworkers, transportation providers, and grocers are considered essential workers, and they are all proud to contribute to the U.S. economy.
“Our industry is built on successful partnerships. In a time when our communities are coming together to make sacrifices to protect the vulnerable, we are proud to stand with partners committed to providing for the brave,” said PRO*ACT COO Brian Kane. “Our distributors, suppliers, and employees are thankful for this tangible way to support healthcare employees at the end of long, stressful shift. The last thing we want is for them to worry about providing for their families during their daily battles on the frontline.”
Miles Reiter, chairman and CEO of Driscoll’s, said the company is pleased that members of the produce industry have been committing resources during this time of need. “We are all working together to ensure communities are supported,” he said, “and we’d like to recognize the extraordinary healthcare efforts by giving back where we can.”
The first donation of 300 boxes was delivered to Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) in Manhattan, where the staff is working around the clock to provide safe and exceptional care to patients, even after multiple staff members dealt with COVID-19 infections. Their efforts are recognized on social media through #MSKHealthcareHeroes.
David Eddy is editor of American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower, and Senior Editor of American Vegetable Grower
Tips to Secure PPP Loans for Your Specialty Crop Operation
Last week, we conducted a poll asking if you intended to apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Less than 24 hours after the poll went live, the U.S. government announced funds had run out.
Then Congress worked out another relief package that includes more payroll protection funds for small businesses. So the race is back on to secure loans before the fund run out.
The new bill includes $250 billion for PPP and $60 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
3 Links to Get You Started
The first round of funding had a lot of confusion around it. Here are a few tips from those who successfully navigated the process:
1. First, fill out the correct application form. You can find it on the Treasury Dept. site.
2. Locate an approved lender. If your bank is on the approved list, you may want to start with it. Growers speaking off the record say banks gave preferential treatment to solid customers. That claim is unsubstantiated, but enough people reported it.
SBA has a website that allows you to look for eligible lenders by your location. It looks like there is a fairly robust list of approved banks. When we looked at 93908, a zip code just outside of Salinas, Calif., it returned five locations in Salinas: U.S. Bank, Pinnacle Bank, 1st Capital Bank, and two Wells Fargo locations.
3. Follow the rules carefully. The PPP loans can be forgiven (i.e., transform into grants) if the specific rules outlined are followed correctly. As with any government program, the details matter.
The U.S. Treasury Department has an information sheet that may help you navigate the system.
Carol Miller is editor of American Vegetable Grower
Ag Leaders Take on Big Role to Re-Open Florida
Re-opening businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic is a tall order across the board. But pressure is building to come up with a plan sooner than later. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his newly formed Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee have been busy building teams to get the economic wheels rolling toward recovery. The state’s agriculture sector is well represented in one of the subgroups.
The working group that includes representatives from agriculture, finance, government, healthcare, management, and professional services is just one of several created to make recommendations on how best to keep Floridians safe and support the state’s economy during the current COVID-19 crisis.
Florida Department of Citrus executive director Shannon Shepp is among several industry leaders representing agriculture.
“We are honored the governor recognized the abilities of Shannon Shepp and her commitment to serving Florida citrus growers in any and every capacity through this invitation to contribute to a task of such high importance,” says Ned Hancock, chairman of the Florida Citrus Commission, which oversees the Florida Department of Citrus. “As the state’s signature agricultural crop, the Florida citrus industry plays a vital role in not only supplying food but in supporting the small towns and businesses that make up the heart of our state. We are committed to helping Florida recover in a safe and responsible manner.”
Other ag industry members of the group — also featuring elected state representatives, sheriffs, CEOs, health professionals — include:
John Hoblick, Florida Farm Bureau
Matt Joyner, Florida Citrus Mutual
Alan Shelby, Florida Forestry Association
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
In a Universe of Uncertainty, Our ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Will Shine On
I’ve often been struck by how fast we are to react and comment on the poor state of affairs here and abroad. And it is so easy to do these days in our digitally connected world. When I see complaints about this or that, I believe folks who lived and fought through WWII probably would think our troubles would pale in comparison.
But, COVID-19 is different. It is a real, world-changing challenge. But like in past times of global threat, agriculture will be on the front lines seeing us through. And this virus will remind us how important those of you who grow our food really are. It will put into perspective the things that really matter. Hopefully, it also will encourage us to put petty political, societal, and cultural differences aside and work together to get through the hard days ahead.
I am reminded of the image taken of earth on Feb. 14, 1990, as Voyager 1 looked back on us from nearly 4 billion miles away as it neared the edge of our solar system. The famed astronomer Carl Sagan famously coined it a “pale blue dot,” and here’s what he said of it:
“Look again at that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every superstar, every supreme leader, every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there — on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.”
In short and much less poetically, he was saying: “Hey gang. We are all in this together.” Whatever your faith informs, while we are here, we all can do things that make this pale blue dot a better place. Be kind; help your neighbor; be healthy and productive; be grateful and avoid creating division; and love on your family and friends (virtually if necessary). And, when we get past this (and we will), we can never take for granted and must always support the sustainability of all of those who feed and clothe us. Thank you again, farmers!
Frank Giles
Research of Autonomous Farm Robotics Gears up in Florida
Rise of the machines in modern agriculture is elevating to new levels of importance, especially given the new point of view provided by COVID-19 fallout. The University of North Florida (UNF) College of Computing, Engineering and Construction, in collaboration with the University of Central Florida (UCF), has been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation for collaborative research in the use of autonomous robotics for agriculture in Northeast Florida.
The $499,000 research grant will focus on efficient and secure agricultural information collection using a multi-robot system.
“As world population continues to grow and agricultural lands diminish, it is essential to maximize crop yield,” says Dr. Ayan Dutta, UNF computing assistant professor and lead researcher. “This project will aid farmers by helping them to utilize safe, efficient robotic technology to securely collect the information needed to improve production, protect crop health, and mitigate pests and disease.”
The team will conduct basic and applied data-driven research in controlled simulation labs and then test their findings with local Northeast Florida farmland partners using multiple aerial robots for real agricultural information collection.
According to UNF, the project will utilize multiple autonomous robots that communicate wirelessly to perform agricultural tasks, such as harvesting and pesticide/fertilizer applications. The research team will determine how the robots can best collect and share real-time data to adapt to field and crop conditions, as well as use secure communication and autonomous decision-making. The security of the inter-robot communications and mitigating adversarial influence that targets the integrity of collected data are important components of the project.
This research anticipates the growing adoption of precision agriculture solutions in farmland operations. It seeks to deliver a prototype multi-robot agricultural information collection system that is simultaneously autonomous, efficient and secure, while also contributing to fundamental knowledge about cyber-physical system development in general.
Project plans include regional workshops to promote technical interchange between faculty and student academic computing/engineering researchers and the farmers and technologists who make up the agricultural industry stakeholders.
Paul Rusnak
Florida Watermelon Nectar
Ingredients
5 cups Florida watermelon (seeded and cubed)
1 lime, juiced
Thin-sliced watermelon for garnish
Preparation
Add watermelon cubes and lime juice to a blender and process until smooth. Strain puree through a fine sieve. Chill and serve cold, garnished with thin-sliced watermelon.
