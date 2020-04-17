Florida Orange Juice Sales Soar in Swirl of Sickness
The ongoing effect of the coronavirus is starting to take big bites out of the Florida fresh fruit and vegetable industry. Massive foodservice disruptions are leaving many growers to disk under crops that would have been consumed. On the opposite side of the produce aisle, another impact of COVID-19 is sparking a surge in orange juice sales and consumption.
According to market number-crunching firm Nielsen, the retail sales of orange juice in the U.S. shot up 38% year over year in March. The marked increase in demand no doubt is being driven by consumers’ concern about the coronavirus and what they can do to help boost their immune system. Studies show orange juice provides a natural source of vitamin C and other health-aiding antioxidants.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to play out over time, it stands to reason that sales of orange juice should remain brisk. The elevated OJ consumption numbers come as good news to Florida producers as the industry was sitting on a excess of inventory coming into the season, causing undue cost pressures. Consumption and sales figures have been struggling for several years up to this point. The current outflow of inventory should provide some temporary relief.
In the meantime, USDA released its latest 2019-2020 citrus crop estimate. The agency’s April report pegs Florida orange production at 70 million boxes (30 million boxes of non-Valencia varieties + 40 million boxes of Valencia), a 1 million box decrease over last month’s forecast. Florida grapefruit production also was squeezed a little, decreasing from 5.4 million to 5.2 million boxes for the season.
“Any decline in production for the Florida citrus industry is unfortunate, even when incremental,” says Shannon Shepp, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Citrus. “However, we are heartened by the fact that today’s forecast does not resemble the steep declines experienced in the early days of citrus greening in Florida.”
The next USDA crop estimate is scheduled to release on May 10.
In Search of the Florida Sour Orange Lineage
Dr. Bob Hartman, CEO of Classic Caladiums, spent his early years in Miami. When he was a young teen, his father purchased 20 acres in Palmdale. The south side of the property was comprised of densely wooded hammock. The hammock doubled as Hartman’s playground and adventure land. Consequently, he knew the property like the back of his hand. Curiously, the hammock also was home to a range of citrus trees.
Some were scion seedlings, likely volunteers distributed by animals. Others were rootstocks that had recovered after devastating freezes had settled into the low-lying areas of Glades County. There also were a number of surviving grafted citrus trees on the site, with bud unions well above the height of an average adult. It was all too coincidental. The citrus planting had clearly been a grove. But what was its purpose, why was it in Palmdale, and why would someone bud trees eight feet off the ground?
Hartman recalls an elderly man paying an impromptu visit to the Palmdale property when he was a teenager. This would have been in the early to mid-1960s. The visitor informed the Hartmans that the property had once been a government citrus research site in the early part of the last century. The visitor’s recollection was that the main body of the grove was planted around 1907.
The reason offered for the height of the grafts was two-fold. First, it kept the scion fruit out of the reach of range cattle. Second, the hammock was known to be infested with rattlesnakes, so the grafting was done from horseback. Hartman has never been able to verify whether the elderly visitor’s story is true, and a few quick calls to USDA’s Horticultural Research Laboratory in Fort Pierce provided no evidence that it was ever a USDA site.
We have been able to uncover some early articles indicating the UF Florida Agricultural Experiment Station may have had some tie to Palmdale, but it mostly remains a curious and unanswered question.
Hartman’s career later took him to Chicago, but he returned to Florida in 1977 where he joined his parents, John and Audrey, who maintained a small ornamental potted plant business. Hartman and his wife Linda established a tissue culture and micropropagation company on the site, producing gerbera daisies, caladiums, bromeliads, and a host of other ornamental plants.
Beth Lamb, who now manages a citrus tissue culture laboratory and micro-propagation facility for Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery (Frostproof), worked approximately 10 years in the labs on the Palmdale property. She worked for Hartman part of the time and for subsequent owners after the property was sold in 1984.
Throughout this time, she became intimately familiar with the unique plant species and citrus trees resident in the oak hammock. She recently shared this information with Rucks who, in turn, passed the story on to me. Lamb offered to contact Hartman and Casa Flora (the current owner) and ask permission to explore the hammock. Hartman offered to be the guide, and Casa Flora graciously granted access. The team visited the property in mid-February 2020.
During the drive south to Palmdale, Rucks shared his primary interest in the property. He explained that several sour orange lines are currently used in Florida. One is the sour orange we think of as the old Florida line. He believes there are some physical characteristics and performance traits of the current Florida sour orange that differ from the early descriptions of the variety. He further explained that Florida has imported significant quantities of sour orange seed from California over the years.
The California line is known to be from Brazil and was chosen for its vigor, but it differs in other ways from the old Florida sour line. He thought that it would be interesting to collect some seed from the remaining sour orange tree sprouts in the hammock, or at the very least, from volunteer sour orange seedlings that would have emanated from the same line. These can be grown out and compared. They also can be introduced into tissue culture as a means of preservation and broader distribution. It will be interesting to learn how the DNA fingerprint of the hammock material compares to the sour lines currently used in Florida.
The trip was a success. Sour orange fruit samples were collected from the hammock. It was like getting a shipment of fruit from 1907. While there, the team also found rough lemon fruit, a tangor-like fruit similar to Temple, Duncan Grapefruit, and a few other fruit that appear to be natural hybrids of what was originally planted in the grove.
Rucks and Lamb will start the process of evaluating and comparing the lines. Who knows, this may result in the discovery of a sour orange line that provides superior fruit quality and/or better protection against pests and diseases currently challenging our growers. Then again, we may find that though they appear to be different, they behave very much like what we have. Stay tuned. We know one thing — it was time well spent.
USDA to Allow Imports of Citrus from China
The general public has taken up the call to “Buy American” as mainstream media headlines tell of growers being forced to disk under crops as markets dry up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The unfolding epidemic has reminded the public how important U.S. growers are in sustaining a stable food supply.
With that in mind, there was frustration over the announcement from UDSA-ARS that it would allow imports of certain citrus varieties from China. Beginning on April 15, the ruling authorized the importation of five types of commercially produced fresh citrus fruit from China into the Continental U.S. According to the agency, after thorough analysis, APHIS scientists determined that pummelo, ‘Nanfeng’ honey mandarin, ponkan, sweet orange, and Satsuma mandarin fruit from China can be safely imported into the U.S. under a systems approach to protect against the introduction of plant pests.
The agency noted that anticipated imports from China are expected to be relatively small. The majority of China’s fresh orange exports, mostly navel oranges, go mainly to Russia and to neighboring countries in Asia. China’s fresh orange exports to North America, mainly to Canada, are very limited, ranging from 100 to 300 metric tons (MT) per year. The U.S. is a net exporter of fresh oranges. An increase in orange imports of 300 MT per year would be equivalent to about one-fourth of 1% of fresh orange imports from all sources in the 2012-2013 season.
Richard Gaskalla, director of the Division of Plant Industry for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS-DPI), noted in comments of the rule: “The Pest Risk Analysis indicated that there were 13 pests of quarantine significance that could be introduced into Florida through this pathway [imports from China]. Each of these pests has the capability of devastating crops grown in Florida. The risk management document that was provided noted 23 mitigative measures that would be employed by the Peoples Republic of China National Plant Protection Organization (AQSIQ). While FDACS-DPI does support these measures and the movement of pest-free fruit, as a sentinel state for exotic pests and having a citrus industry that is challenged with exotic pest issues, FDACS-DPI recommends that fresh citrus fruit from China not be imported into our state as the risk associated with an accidental/incidental introduction of a citrus pest would be devastating to Florida agriculture.”
How COVID-19 Is Changing Vegetable Crop Plans for 2020
Our team had unexpected insight to how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting vegetable production decision making. It’s all due to the timing of when we conducted our State of the Vegetable Industry Survey: February and March 2020.
Slightly more than half our responses came in the later half of March. This allowed us to compare the responses before and after the first stay-at-home orders occurred (March 13). That’s when food service produce sales plummeted.
We zeroed in on one particular question in the Survey: Which crops you plan to grow this season?
It’s a monster question, one survey takers likely groan at when they reach it. For each of the 32 crops, we ask:
In 2020, are you:
Adding the crop
Increasing production
Staying the same
Decreasing production
Dropping the crop
We also have an option for not growing the crop.
Overall, 624 people took the State of the Vegetable Industry survey, including 510 growers.
So here’s what we learned when we took a look at how plans for crops changed before and after COVID-19 took a grip on the produce industry.
Growers Grew Cautious After March 13
Overall, growers pulled back on making big changes.
Those planning to add a crop to the mix in 2020 decided to hold off. Those planning to increase production on a crop retrenched. And even those planning to drop a crop in 2020 had second thoughts.
Naturally some crops bucked the trends. More growers answering after the stay-at-home order plan to increase onions (11.6% to 14%) and peas (8% to 11.5%) crops than their peers responding prior to the order.
The one area with mixed responses related to plans for decreasing production for a crop.
Growers responding after COVID-19 impacted food service accelerated their plans to decrease production on roughly a third of the 33 vegetable crops we asked about. But they also halted plans to decrease production on slightly more than a third of crops. The remaining crops saw no changes in plans.
Florida watermelon pops
Ingredients
4-6 cups Florida watermelon (seedless), cubed
4 tablespoons Florida Key lime juice
¼ cup Florida sugar
1 lime, zest only
Preparation
Add all ingredients to blender, puree until smooth. Pour into popsicle mold (use wooden popsicles sticks or molds that have sticks provided) and freeze for at least 3 hours to set. Unmold and serve immediately.
