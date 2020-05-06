Coronavirus Dominates Survey on the State of Florida Agriculture
When Florida Grower magazine’s State of the Vegetable and Small Fruit Industry Survey was sent to readers for input, the coronavirus outbreak was in its earliest days. As growers responded to the survey, more normal considerations were top of mind. Even then, more than half of respondents believed the virus would directly impact their crop markets.
As we evaluated results of this year’s survey, we’ve had to supplement the information with emerging realities of COVID-19 and its impact on Florida agriculture. While some specialty crop segments experienced increased demand as the pandemic spread, markets soon collapsed, especially those dependent on food service. With restaurants, schools, hotels, and cruise lines partially or entirely shut down, demand dried up. Florida’s tomato industry was hit particularly hard.
“While we’re doing our best to divert supplies to the grocery segment, it will not be nearly enough to offset the losses from the reduced business in food service,” says Michael Schadler, executive vice president of the Florida Tomato Exchange. “Needless to say, this is a disaster for most of our growers as we’re fully planted for the spring crop, which was just beginning to be harvested.”
Gene McAvoy, UF/IFAS Vegetable Extension agent emeritus, began collecting intelligence from local growers in early April to prepare testimony to deliver to all of UF/IFAS and officials with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).
South Florida grower R.C. Hatton plowed 100 acres of green beans (or about 2 million pounds) and 60 acres of cabbage (or 5 million pounds). Tony DiMare, vice president of DiMare Fresh, estimated that by season’s end, about 10 million pounds of the company’s tomato crop will go unharvested.
Many farmers in the Immokalee area were forced to empty coolers as perishable products found no buyers. Just one farm had reported the need to dump more than 100,000 pounds of product by the first week of April.
Trying to Adapt
According to McAvoy’s report, with normal markets drying up, some farms are trying new ways to move product. Sam S. Accursio and Sons Farms’ packinghouse in Homestead opened its doors to direct sales. The family sold produce boxes for $10. Over two weekends, 120,000 pounds of produce (squash, tomatoes, beans, and cucumbers) were sold. In addition, they partnered with a blueberry grower, H&A Farms in Mt. Dora, to move 20,000 flats of berries sold at 12 pints for $20.
Similar efforts to go direct to consumers were being made by growers across the state. Agricultural input suppliers KeyPlex and Magna-Bon teamed up in a grassroots effort with H&A Farms to connect the farm with consumers in the Orlando area via the Next Door app, NextDoor.com. The first delivery moved 200 pounds of product.
The Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association (FFVA) spearheaded an effort to identify growers who are now selling direct to consumers via a Direct to Consumer website. FDACS has created a similar list called “Florida Farm to You.”
Agriculture Nikki Fried has been in contact with a number of large retailers, including Publix, Walmart and Whole Foods, as well as state agencies and the USDA, requesting that they purchase or stock more Florida-grown commodities. Sprouts Farmers Markets recently indicated they would increase efforts to stock more Fresh From Florida and Florida-grown products.
Beyond their normal giving, many farms are donating produce that can’t find a market to various food banks across the state. In one week alone, growers from the Immokalee area donated more than 3 million pounds of produce to the Harry Chapin Food Bank. During a two-week period, Wish Farms donated 220,000 pounds of strawberries, or the equivalent of nine semitrailer loads. Growers interested in making donations should contact FDACS at Melanie.Mason@FDACS.gov.
Demand American Grown
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the general public suddenly became interested in where and how their food is grown. National media began reporting the impact the crisis was having on farms across Florida and the U.S. It became a rallying call from growers for consumers to demand American grown, popularized by the hashtag #DemandAmericanGrown. Florida blueberry growers particularly took on the challenge.
While blueberry sales started strong amid the outbreak, the market fell off as the crisis unfolded. According to Bill Braswell, a blueberry grower from Winter Haven, from March 1 through April 2, the state’s growers had produced 6.1 million pounds of blueberries. In that same period; Mexico had imported 17.4 million pounds into the U.S. according to the USDA. He and other growers said this is unacceptable anytime, but especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regardless of how the pandemic plays out, COVID-19 has changed the world. It should also serve to emphasize the critical job farmers — who make up less than 2% of the population — serve in feeding and clothing the nation. It is not bumper sticker talk anymore. COVID-19 proved it is a fact.
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Bees Aware: Invasive ‘Murder Hornet’ a New Threat to Pollinators
As if this year hasn’t been nightmarish enough, enter now an invasion of the “murder hornet.” Reports of the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia), the world’s largest, have been confirmed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Besides just having a menacing nickname and intimidating size (generally 2 inches in length), these insects pose a real threat to pollinators, namely honey bees.
According to the WSDA, Asian giant hornet attacks and destroys honeybee hives. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours. The hornets enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill bees by decapitating them. They then defend the hive as their own, taking the brood to feed their own young.
They also attack other insects but are not known to destroy entire populations of those insects.
The invasive hornet has a stinger longer than a honeybee with venom more toxic. They can sting repeatedly with the ability to penetrate typical beekeeping protective equipment. Generally, these wasps don’t attack people or pets, but can if agitated.
Identification
Usually 1.5 to 2 inches in length
Large orange/yellow head with prominent eyes
Black and yellow striped abdomen
Forms large colonies that usually nest in the ground
In December, WSDA received and verified four reports of Asian giant hornet near Blaine and Bellingham. These were the first-ever sighting in the U.S. Canada also had discovered Asian giant hornet in two locations in British Columbia in fall 2019.
The WSDA has established a Hornet Watch online portal where people can submit sightings.
Scientists Look to Build a Better Pomegranate
Pomegranates have a lot going for them. The diverse fruit is sought after for its ranging tastes, textures, as well as nutritional value. However, a team of scientists nationwide are on a mission to improve on the pomegranate and its unique varieties.
California farmers produce 90% of the nation’s pomegranates, but some Florida producers seeking alternative crops see pomegranates as among their options.
Researchers in Florida are eager to return to fields and labs for continuing work that’s been waiting on coronavirus restrictions. Zhanao Deng, a Professor of environmental horticulture at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in Balm, Fla., soon will collaborate with fellow scientists to breed more disease- and pest-resistant pomegranates.
“For Florida pomegranate growers to be successful and sustainable, we need new varieties that are better adapted to our climate and more resistant to diseases commonly found in Florida,” Deng says.
To find these new varieties, Deng tests about 2,000 plants from sets of parent plants that were grown several years ago.
“We plan to create new breeding populations and screen them for better disease resistance, higher crop yield and better fruit quality,” he adds.
As part of the national research team, Deng will collaborate with scientists at the University of California-Riverside, Texas A&M University, California State University, and USDA.
UC-Riverside leads the way after it received a $885,801 grant from USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service through the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Multi-State Program.
“Our trials have shown that the pomegranate plants can grow really well in Florida,” Deng says. “But, the most challenging issue comes from several fungal diseases that can cause severe defoliation, fruit rot, and fruit drop.”
Those issues – along with bugs and mites — reduce crop yield and quality. Commercial farmers see the same problems with pomegranates. Despite these issues, Deng believes the fruit is a good fit for growers in the Sunshine State. “Pomegranate seems to make sense to Florida growers as it can be grown with the same irrigation, fertilization, and spray equipment that have been used for growing citrus or some other crops.”
Paul Rusnak
USDA Has More Major Food Purchase Plans in the Works
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced details of $470 million in Section 32 food purchases to occur in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, in addition to purchases previously announced, which will enable USDA to purchase surplus food for distribution to communities nationwide amid the coronavirus emergency.
The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will purchase a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, and seafood products. Purchases are determined by industry requests, market analysis, and food bank needs.
AMS will begin issuing solicitations in June and intends to begin deliveries in July. Details on how vendors may participate are available on the Selling Food to USDA page on the AMS website. Solicitations will be posted to the AMS Open Purchases Request website once available. Industry requests for future purchases using Section 32 funds, including potential plans for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, will be assessed on an ongoing basis.
In addition to Section 32 purchases, USDA will use other available funds to purchase food in support of American agriculture and families on an ongoing basis and in response to recent disruptions in the food-supply chains.
Paul Rusnak
Preparing Your Workplace for a Return to “Normal”
While it’s pretty much a sure thing the coronavirus pandemic will eventually come to an end, the bigger question is how businesses can begin to work past the current situation. This is true not just for how your business operates within the supply chain, but how you deal with employees who may have been working remotely and are now expected to return to the workplace.
During the Produce Marketing Association’s (PMA) weekly virtual town hall discussion this past week, a panel representing the produce (including greenhouse vegetables) and floral supply chains sought to address some of these concerns. As has been the case with previous PMA town halls, no one in the discussion can be directly quoted. With that being said, here’s an overview of some of the discussion points, and lessons you might be able to apply to your own business.
The biggest challenge for those companies bringing back their workers is likely going to be how to ensure the safety of your workforce while maintaining productivity. While social distancing is the expected answer, taking that approach might mean a culture change within your company. Why? Because, according to some of the panelists, social-distancing might be counterculture to how their teams normally act in the office or in the greenhouse. In other words, it will be up to team leaders to determine how their staff can work together, while not being near each other.
Consider the anxiety level of your workers and how to manage it. As one panelist noted, this should be a long-term plan: “We are coaching our employees through mental anxiety, and how they can comfortably step away from work and turn the computer off.” The biggest threat can be for those who still must remain inside, whether it’s in an office, a greenhouse, or a packinghouse. Do whatever you can to provide personal protective equipment (PPE).
Consider creating a new position of COVID-19 action manager (or something similar). This person would be trained in crisis management and would be responsible for developing all possible next steps within the business, including providing PPE and other protective practices.
Under this position, you can also set up a task force of analytic minds who could develop future plans for any possible scenario.
One simple step: Encourage a literal “open-door” policy to minimize the touching of surfaces.
Look at the layout of not just your greenhouse, but your offices as well, including conference rooms and eating spaces. Consider redesigning them with social-distancing in mind before anyone comes back to the office.
Above all else, let your team know you’re in this together with them, and that the business creates value for everyone involved in it, including your staff.
Brian D. Sparks is senior editor of Greenhouse Grower and GreenhouseGrower.com
Welcome to the Age of Digital Agriculture
Growers have traditionally relied on scouts to get the information they need to make decisions. But there are a couple of problems with that. First, the data gathered isn’t always 100% reliable. Second, labor costs are rising — that is, if growers can even source the increasingly scarce labor they need.
Researchers at the Digital Agriculture Laboratory at the University of California, Davis, are trying to change that. Dr. Alireza Pourreza, a University of California Cooperative Education Specialist of Agricultural Mechanization, is leading a project to employ remote sensing for nutrient content detection in table grapes.
Growers have certainly seen some of this technology before, usually by companies eager to provide a service. But the goal of this project, says Pourreza, is to develop a decision-support tool that enables growers to automatically process and analyze the aerial imagery that they can obtain themselves by flying a drone equipped with a multispectral camera, and then make decisions based on that interpreted data.
It’s not that dealing with aerial data doesn’t require some kind of expertise. Pourreza says if you don’t have this expertise, you may not do it correctly. There are a lot of tricks you need to know to realize, for instance, that bad data is getting in. A lot of people don’t complete all the necessary steps required for a radiometric calibration of aerial spectral imagery. But that would all be taken care of if Pourreza and his team are successful in implementing the automated web-based aerial image processing and analytics pipeline that employs cloud computing and artificial intelligence — machine learning in particular — to convert raw data into actionable knowledge.
Pourreza hastens to add this is not about “farming a laboratory,” as doubters of precision agriculture sometimes say about aerial data.
“Everything has to be ground-truthed,” he says. “Collecting ground-truth data is expensive, but collaboration with plant scientists at UC-Davis makes it less expensive to generate large libraries of ground-truthed data that is required to accurately calibrate models.”
Growers won’t need to get involved in the complex procedure of data processing and analytics if they want to use drone-based vineyard monitoring.
“We are trying to make this like an automated pipeline of data, then enclose that in a box. Growers don’t need to know what happens in the box,” he says. “Just input the data and, at other end of the box, get an insight map. Then you make the decision.”
DON’T GO WITH YOUR GUT
There’s an old saying that farming is half science, half art. But don’t tell that to Pourreza, who will tell you that it’s all science, all the time.
“An efficient food production system depends on an accurate and timely decision-making process. Agriculture is often not an efficient system, many decisions are made on gut feeling, because either there is no data, or there is no reliable interpretation model,” he says. “More data means more accuracy — always. It’s all about the data.”
Pourreza says that, with accurate data from the field, we can improve our decision-making and be more efficient. An efficient system will take care of all in-field variabilities, minimize waste, and generate uniform yield and quality throughout your entire vineyard or orchard.
“Soil type is hard to change, and variability in soil is hard to manage,” he says. “But variabilities due to a disease, an irrigation problem, a nutrition deficiency? We can get rid of those by adopting data-driven crop production management, and we can improve our yield.”
However, you can’t manage what you can’t measure, and obtaining high-spatial resolution data from the field is not easy. Growers have traditionally relied on scouting but in recent years have run into a serious lack of labor. It’s one reason crops that can be mechanically farmed for the most part have become so popular, especially in California.
“That’s why so many vegetable fields have been replaced by nut orchards,” he says. “But scouting all those acres is time-consuming and can be subjective.”
“Subjective,” like “art,” is not a word Pourreza thinks has a place in farming. It should be all about the data. “Answering all questions requires data, that’s what it’s all about,” he says. “We think farming decisions based on any data are better than decisions based on no data.”
BEYOND PRECISION
Best of all are decisions made based on vast amounts of data; what Pourreza calls “digital agriculture.” But isn’t that what precision agriculture is all about?
“Digital ag is the next level of precision ag,” Pourreza explains. “It uses a lot of similar concepts, but it’s mostly focused on data. Digital ag is getting so big, we can think of it as being different.”
When Pourreza is talking a lot of data, he’s not kidding.
To get enough data for such a feat — essentially checking on the health of a vineyard without setting foot in it — requires some advanced equipment. The drone used in the table grape vineyard trial is an Enterprise UAS DJI Matrice 210, which can carry up to about 15 pounds while equipped with multispectral and RGB cameras.
“What we are proposing is flying the drone about 20 to 30 minutes to do 50 to 80 acres. One flight for geometry, one flight spectral, then we fuse them together,” he says. “Eventually we will have nutrient content information for each vine. This is something new.”
Pourreza says there is some software available that can tell, for instance, where missing trees are. But there is a lack of interpretation models that are accurately calibrated and customized for monitoring specialty crops in California. That’s what he and his colleagues have been working on.
“At the Digital Ag Lab, we are trying to find out the optimum way for growers to collect data,” he says. “This is something growers can do themselves.”
As with most advances in technology, the process is going to get easier for growers, not to mention cheaper. Pourreza says that today growers can get a decent drone that includes an RGB camera and a multispectral camera for just $6,000 to $7,000.
“I think the growth of drones (in permanent crops) will be exponential as soon as growers see some value in them,” he says. “If they see they know much more this year than last year when they weren’t using them, then they will catch on.”
YOU MAKE THE CALL
Of course, growers can currently buy a drone and collect aerial images. Just the ability to look at the field from above will give you some insight. But soon, Pourreza says, growers will be able to learn so much more.
For example, we can see if a grape leaf changes color in visible range, but if there are any changes in non-visible colors, such as near-infrared, your eyes will not be able to see that, he says. You need multispectral cameras to monitor plants in non-visible bands and computer models to objectively tell you what each color means. Today you would need to collect sample leaves and send them for laboratory analysis to understand, for instance, vine nutrient status.
However, with digital agriculture you can get more than what you see in a simple image.
“You’re looking at colors, true, but not necessarily ones you can see. With multispectral cameras, we can measure reflectance of vegetation in non-visible bands such as near-infrared,” he says. “We can see what people with their eyes can’t see, and that’s very good information.”
Digital ag is all about gathering vast amounts of information, much more than is currently done. It’s also about synthesizing that data so that it will be usable for growers.
What it’s not about, Pourreza emphasizes, is removing growers from the decision-making process. “We are not trying to make decisions — or even replace humans with machines — we are just trying to give growers better insights into their vineyards,” he says. “They’re making the final call.”
Other Digital Ag Projects
Grapes aren’t the only fruit or nut crops Dr. Pourreza and his colleagues at the Digital Agriculture Laboratory at the University of California, Davis, are focusing on.
Pourreza says they are working on yield forecasting in an Almond Board of California project. Yield is correlated with canopy sunlight interception, and currently researchers have to rely on readings from a light-bar unit that you attach to an all-terrain vehicle. But you can only run the unit at solar noon, the exact point the sun is above, which is actually closer to 1 p.m. Pourreza and his team seek an aerial solution to replace the light bar. By using aerial imaging, images can be captured at any time, not just at solar noon.
“It’s a big advantage — if it’s overcast, for example,” he says. “It’s important that we can fly any time we want.”
Another aerial imaging project at the digital ag lab is in walnuts, detecting impact of soil-borne pathogens such as nematode stress. Researchers planted different genotypes inoculated with various level of nematodes and are using high-throughput phenotyping techniques such as proximity and remote sensing to track plants’ responses to the imposed stress.
For more on the lab, Pourreza says they are active on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalAg_ucd.
David Eddy is the editor of Meister Media Worldwide's American Fruit Grower® and Western Fruit Grower® magazines
Florida Blueberry Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients
2 cups fresh Florida blueberries, rinsed and dried
1 lemon, zested
1 loaf bread or 6-8 small rolls (your favorite) (about 5-6 cups)
4 ounces low-fat cream cheese
6 large eggs, beaten
1 1/2-2 cups milk (whole, 2%, or plant-based)
1/2 cup maple syrup
½ stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of sea salt
Nonstick cooking spray
Preparation
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes. Cut cream cheese into small cubes. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Place half of the bread cubes in the dish. Evenly place the cream cheese cubes and 1 cup of the blueberries over the bread. Add the remaining bread cubes and blueberries to the top of the casserole. In a medium bowl combine eggs, milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, lemon zest, salt, and butter. Slowly pour this mixture over bread. Loosely cover with foil and bake for approximately 45 minutes. Insert a toothpick in the center of the casserole; when it comes out clean, remove the foil. Bake for approximately 10 more minutes or until top appears golden brown. Let cool slightly and serve warm with extra maple syrup on the side.
