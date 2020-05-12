Watermelon shortage by Memorial Day?
Watermelons are already in short supply. There soon could be a watermelon shortage, said Carr Hussey, a watermelon farmer in Florida and Alabama and chairman of the board of the Florida Watermelon Association.
“It’s drying up by the minute. There’s going to be shortage for Memorial Day, I do believe,” Hussey said. “The kicker is, how fast can North Florida come in? Right now, today’s it’s 91 degrees here right now. North Florida can’t be too far behind. A few days like that will bring them ahead a little bit.
“I can tell you this weekend, South Central Florida is going to be done. When I say done, there will be a few loads come. But they’re going to be done with any volume shipping. I think in my mind the bigger part of next week is going to be a shortage. They won’t be out completely, but there will be a shortage. It’ll drive the price up pretty good.”
Hussey farms between 500 and 600 acres in the Southeast under Sweet Mama Produce. His Florida crop is done, though he’s helping other farmers in Lake Placid and Wauchula, Fla. Hussey also has about 300 acres in Cottonwood, Ala. He expects to be shipping the last week of the May.
Positive Prices for Producers
He said prices are around 20 cents per pound right now but could improve to 22 or 24 cents around Memorial Day weekend. He said the reason Florida is running out of melons is due to three straight weekends of rain events. Heavy rains on mature vines led to a quick harvest season.
“It’s going to be short supply next week, I don’t know what it’s going to be like after that. I don’t know how fast they’ll come on (elsewhere) and with what kind of volume,” Hussey said. “I understand that Georgia’s late. That’s what I’m hearing. There’s going to be a small gap next week and it could be another gap going into the fourth of July if Georgia’s late.”
Another reason there could be a watermelon shortage is due to an extreme low supply in Mexico. They’ve had poor weather conditions in Mexico.
“Their quality’s all shot to pieces right now,” Hussey said.
— Clint Thompson is a multimedia journalist for AgNet Media Inc.
Pandemic Exposes Economic Pressure of Produce Imports from Mexico
As the coronavirus crisis unfolded, Florida specialty crop growers were thrust into the spotlight as mainstream media covered stories of crops being plowed under as markets dried up. As hard a pill as it was for growers to swallow, there was at least some cause and effect to rationalize what happened. Many of those growers sell a larger part of their production into foodservice. With restaurants, cruise lines, hotels, schools, and other foodservice customers partially or completely shut down, it was not surprising market demands fell off.
But, what growers could not stomach was the fact that Mexico product continued to flood across the border in the heart of Florida’s season. COVID-19 has clearly shown the importance of food grown at home, and growers hope the spotlight can move government officials to take action to protect domestic production.
Trucks Crossing the Border
Florida’s blueberry industry is the latest sector feeling pressure from Mexican imports, joining tomatoes, strawberries, bell peppers, and other crops in the state. From March 1 through April 2, the state’s growers had produced 6.1 million pounds of blueberries. In that same period, Mexico had imported 17.4 million pounds of blueberries into the U.S.
And those imports are growing by leaps and bounds every year. Take for instance the border crossing in Laredo, Texas. Last year, 399 shipments of blueberries came into the U.S. from that crossing, according to the USDA’s Daily Movement Report. As of April 27, this year, that number had jumped to 646 trucks crossing.
The Lighthouse Letter
Late last year when it became evident the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement would provide no new protection for the Southeast specialty crop sector, growers and industry called on the Trump Administration to install a “seasonal fix” to protect key crop segments during the main growing seasons for Florida and Georgia.
In January, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer sent a letter to the Georgia and Florida congressional delegations outlining the intention to investigate unfair trade practices from Mexico and South America that have harmed growers in both states.
The letter called for field hearings to be held in Georgia and Florida, where growers could share their stories and air concerns of how Mexican product dumped during their market window was impacting their farms. Those hearings were postponed due to COVID-19’s social distancing precautions.
Sound Off Online
While the hearings have been put on hold, you are encouraged to provide comments to the USTR on the Federal Register. At press time, comments were still being accepted despite an earlier deadline of March 26.
Here’s what two prominent Florida blueberry growers had to say:
“I currently am the president of the Florida Blueberry Growers Association. The association represents more than 200 blueberry growers in Florida. The economic value of Florida blueberries has been assessed by the University of Florida to be $100 million dollars annually. The Florida blueberry industry is in desperate times. Multiple farms have gone out of business the past two years. The amount of fruit being brought over during our market window is increasing, putting even more pressure on prices. Florida blueberry farms will continue to go bankrupt.
“We are losing rural industries. We are losing jobs. Action needs to be taken quickly to ensure an abundant food supply for our children that does not depend on foreign governments. Do you want your children or grandchildren at the mercy of a foreign regime to provide their food supply? Let’s be forward thinking about these issues.”
Ryan Atwood
Atwood Family Farms
Umatilla, Fla.
“My overarching concern is for the blueberry farmers in Florida. For the past several years, they have failed to make a profit, and many have chosen to exit the industry. In the past seven years, Mexico has gone from growing an irrelevant volume of blueberries to more than 65 million pounds imported into the U.S. from January through May 2019. For each of the past two years, Mexico has shipped more fruit into the U.S. during the Florida window than Florida has produced.
“It is my opinion that protective tariffs are the proper approach, and I don’t think antidumping regulations will be the sole answer. I say this because if Mexican producers create a lower average market, at which U.S. producers can barely survive, they ultimately accomplish the same end result of putting U.S. farmers out of business due to lack of profitability. A classic example of this was last spring when Mexico was shipping Valencias (oranges) into California at $8 per carton. Technically this was probably not dumping, but it hurt a lot of growers and caused lack of profitability.”
Bill Roe
Wm G Roe & Sons
Winter Haven, Fla.
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Downy Mildew Disease a Problem for Florida Growers
Downy mildew disease is present in cucurbits like squash and cucumber around South Florida and is getting worse. Downy mildew disease can destroy plant foliage and cause the leaves to curl and die. Without healthy leaves and vines, a plant is vulnerable to blisters and sunscald during hot days.
According to the South Florida Vegetable Pest and Disease Hotline, respondents report that the disease is showing up in most watermelons and infections have increased in areas hit hard by rainfall.
“Around Manatee County, respondents report that downy mildew really kicked into high gear after the last rains and has been quite aggressive in some situations,” the hotline report stated.
Downy mildew also remains active on cucumber and some squash on the East Coast.
According to University of Georgia Cooperative Extension plant pathologist Bhabesh Dutta, downy mildew can destroy plant foliage and cause the leaves to curl and die. Without healthy leaves and vines, a plant is vulnerable to blisters and sunscald during hot days. The pathogen thrives in wet, humid conditions and needs moisture on the surface of the plant for successful spore germination and further infection.
Cucurbit crops — like cucumbers, melons, squashes and pumpkins — are susceptible to the disease. Dutta ranks downy mildew among the top diseases in cucurbit crops, along with Fusarium wilt and Phytophthora fruit rot.
How to Recognize Downy Mildew
For those vegetable farmers unfamiliar with what symptoms look like, focus on the leaves themselves. On cucurbits besides watermelon, small yellowish spots appear on the upper leaf surface away from the leaf margin. A yellow coloration later occurs with the internal part of the lesion turning brown. Lesions are usually angular as leaf veins restrict their expansion.
On watermelons, yellow leaf spots may or may not be angular and will later turn brown to black in color.
To control downy mildew, fungicide sprays are recommended for all cucurbits. Spray programs for downy mildew are most effective when initiated prior to the first sign of the disease. Once a plant becomes infected, it becomes more and more difficult to control with fungicides.
— Clint Thompson
Bring Organic Production Home to the U.S.
There’s perhaps no better time than now to say it: We need more organic grown everything here domestically, in the U.S.
The coronavirus laid blatantly bare the weak points in our globalized food supply chain. Farmers sat on surpluses. Or, gridlock in storage and processing upstream forced them to plow entire fields under or destroy thousands of pounds of fresh harvest. Simultaneously, reports of the U.S. still importing produce and meat products stirred outrage.
There’s been a whole lot of ugly of late in agriculture, there’s no denying that.
There’s been plenty positive, too. And it’s pretty darn impressive just how reliable agriculture as a whole is proving itself. Is there anything that can stop farmers and ranchers from feeding this country?
Truly impressive.
If there’s one positive I hope to see come out of this in the fruits and vegetable worlds, it’s perhaps the USDA and the federal government increasing or reworking incentive programs for certified organic ag products produced here at home.
We covered this issue in our American Vegetable Grower “Organic Special Report” last year, how a system seemingly rife with fraud and intra-agency political gamesmanship imports about 25% of the organically certified products consumers demand.
What Happens Once COVID-19 Goes Away?
We need to consider the realities of a post-COVID world. Buying patterns will likely continue to favor retail grocery and home meal preparation over food service outlets, at least until there is a vaccine and public confidence rebounds. The industry will continue to adjust to a new normal for food distribution.
My prediction? The demand for organic is only likely to continue to increase, as well.
Some speculate that one result of this crisis will be to domesticate more of production, since it fuels our economy as a whole. I hope we see that happen in organic production, too. If so, we will need more farmers to implement and transition land to organic production practices, bringing more of that industry within our borders.
Growers Need a Boost During the Transition
And, as any farmer will tell you, these changes typically come with a steep price. Like significantly reduced yields in the early going. Or big time bumps in labor and other now-variable costs, costs that are typically fixed in large, row-crop ag systems.
Europe is considered by many the world leader in creative grants and alternative funding measures for growers to help offset – even sometimes fully cover – the costs of going organic. That often includes also funding precision ag technology under that umbrella.
It’s something our representatives in Congress should consider as well, hopefully in the next round of Farm Bill talks.
Before the pandemic, Congress would have likely resisted the idea. After all, our government doled out $14.5 billion in farm subsidies to offset trade disruptions. But with coronavirus choking up the ag supply chain, it’s time for lawmakers to get creative. I call on them to find new ways to drive revenue growth for the Americans who feed our country.
In many ways, we’ve had a front row seat to some new grassroots crop systems that have really gotten folks excited about agriculture (vertical farming, legal cannabis and hemp, hops). Perhaps growing our domestic organic market to full capacity is that next big lift for U.S. agriculture?
Matthew J. Grassi is the technology editor for Greenhouse Grower and American Vegetable Grower
USDA OKs $1.2 Billion in Contracts for Food Box Program
USDA has approved $1.2 billion in contracts through its Farmers to Families Food Box Program in a continued response to the coronavirus crisis.
“We were pleased to see the abundance of interest from both food distributors and non-profit organizations,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a prepared news release. “Within days, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will begin distributing surplus food, while safeguarding food safety techniques, to communities across the country where it’s needed most.”
DiMare Fresh, The Chef’s Garden, and Brian Campbell Farm are among the recipients.
According to USDA, approved suppliers may increase the number of nonprofit organizations or government entities (e.g., school food authority, Indian tribe) they will provide boxes to within their service area but must ensure the nonprofit has 501(c)(3) tax exempt status.
United Fresh Pushes Back
After hearing from qualified growers, processors, and other food industry operations who did not receive a contract, United Fresh Produce Association sent an open letter to Bruce Summers, who is the Administrator of Agricultural Marketing Service, the USDA division awarding the contracts.
“This is not ‘sour grapes’ from those that may not have been awarded; this is a genuine effort to ensure integrity and confidence in the program and that fresh produce actually gets to those in need in an efficient and cost-effective way,” United Fresh’s president and CEO Tom Stenzel wrote in the letter.
In addition to urging its members to request a review of their application, Stenzel listed 15 more he wants USDA to review. Within those 15 appeals, he asks for clarification on USDA’s process for selecting participants, pointing out some awarded contracts aren’t located in the regions for their contracts, and calls for USDA to reconsider current offers.
Here is the full letter:
Dear Administrator Summers:
United Fresh Produce Association represents more than 1,500 companies throughout the fresh produce supply chain including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.
We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Department and the Agriculture Marketing Service in establishing the Farmers to Families Food Box Program to address challenges that have arisen related to the emergency declaration around COVID-19. We also appreciated the speed with which AMS solicited and awarded bids for the program. And, we are thrilled that hundreds of millions of dollars of fresh produce will now be on their way to Americans in need.
However, the announcement of the awards on Friday night has brought many questions from our members that need to be addressed. This is not “sour grapes” from those that may not have been awarded; this is a genuine effort to ensure integrity and confidence in the program and that fresh produce actually gets to those in need in an efficient and cost-effective way.
We are advising our members who were denied bids to contact the AMS team to request a specific review of their application and grounds for denial. We know of several upstanding companies that are current government contractors to USDA and the DOD Fresh program who were seemingly denied on mistaken grounds. We hope the Department will rectify those clear cases and award those bids now.
In addition, we ask that you address the following questions so that the entire industry can understand these issues more clearly:
1. Will USDA make available a list of all applicants that applied?
2. Will USDA release the full proposals for those that were awarded?
3. Did USDA require that awardees be PACA-licensed produce dealers in good standing? If not, why not, and how can USDA ensure that non-licensees fulfill the requirements of PACA?
4. We understand that offerors were required to explain their dependence upon subcontractors in their proposals, and if they did not, they need to submit a waiver to request to add a subcontractor now. We are hearing from our members today numerous requests for new subcontractors. Companies who were awarded bids without their own warehouse, staff and distribution ability are now soliciting companies that have those facilities and were denied bids for no apparent reason.
5. To what extent did USDA consider an offeror’s ability to deliver on the contract effectively and efficiently? We understand companies may have been awarded a contract larger than their
annual revenues. We understand other companies may have been awarded a contract despite the fact that they have no trucks nor delivery systems.
6. Please clarify the process in which the offerors who were not awarded can dispute the rationale provided by USDA for denial and the timeline in which this is available.
7. How will USDA determine that the contract is being carried out as promised in the bid? What actions will be taken if the contract is not being fulfilled?
8. If during the base period there are concerns around the contractor’s ability to deliver, will previously denied offerors be given the opportunity to perform?
9. How will USDA ensure that payments are not made until confirmation that demonstrates contracts have been fulfilled according to the proposal on mutually agreeable terms?
10. There are some contracts that were awarded to companies that are not located and appear to not have business locations in that region. What is the rationale for awarding those contracts while others in those regions were not awarded contracts?
11. There are several contracts awarded to entities that do not appear to have previously conducted similar business, as laid out in the Past Performance and Offeror Capability sections. For the purpose of this contract, how does USDA define “historical experience,” “the number of years the applicant sold these or similar products in the commercial marketplace,” and “how the offeror is currently engaged in the wholesale/retail trade and sells the items offered to the general public”?
12. Will USDA reconsider current offers from companies that can clearly show the AMS team that mistakes were made in the evaluation of their offers?
13. What will be USDA’s process for subsequent bid periods to ensure that additional vendors are approved and awarded?
14. What was the price range of each CLIN that were awarded to contractors (by the pound)?
15. How much dialogue between USDA and executive directors at the TEFAP sites and other nonprofits occurred prior to determination of awards to ensure that proposals were reflective of mutually agreeable terms?
We appreciate your timely response to these questions. We share your commitment to ensuring the Farmers to Families program is a success in helping address food insecurity, provide nutrition, and support American agriculture.
Sincerely,
Tom Stenzel
President & CEO
United Fresh Produce Association
CC:
The Honorable Sonny Perdue, USDA Secretary
The Honorable Stephen Censky, USDA Deputy Secretary
The Honorable Greg Ibach, Under Secretary, USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
COVID-19 Guidelines for Agricultural Operations
Farmers and food processors take routine steps to reduce the likelihood of foodborne pathogens, like Salmonella and E. coli, contacting our food and causing illness. The procedures that our food industry takes on a daily basis are also effective in reducing the chances that the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 will come in contact with the food we eat.
There is currently no evidence that the coronavirus is spread through contaminated food. This is in part because the virus primarily targets cells in the respiratory tract (lungs) rather than organs in the gastrointestinal tract (stomach and intestines), and because acids in the stomach likely inactivate ingested virus before it can cause harm.
During the current pandemic and other viral outbreaks, there are further considerations that farms and agricultural businesses must take in order to protect their workers and customers despite the usual safety of our food supply.
Farms, packinghouses and food processors
Sick workers should never be allowed to come to work, and they should understand that there is no punishment for them if and when they call in sick.
Encourage distancing of at least 6 feet between workers at all time, including on buses transporting groups of workers to the field and on the packing line when possible. Only one employee should be in the cab of a truck, and frequently touched surfaces like the steering wheel or door handles should be cleaned and disinfected when passengers leave or enter a vehicle.
Frequently touched surfaces within the farm or facility should be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day and between shift changes. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends a list of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus. A solution of 5 tablespoons of bleach in 1 gallon of water may also be used.
U-pick operations, farmers markets, farm supply stores and CSAs
Post signs stating rules to be followed at the entrance. Keep them short and easy to read. Rules should include washing hands (or using hand sanitizer if washing is not possible) upon arrival; wearing a mask, bandana or scarf; maintaining 6 feet of distance between other patrons; and requesting vendor assistance to select items instead of handling items themselves.
Indoor markets may consider putting vendors or high-demand items outside so that patrons do not have to enter the building. For items inside, consider posting a price list outside and having an employee retrieve items, or set a reasonable limit on the amount of time each customer may stay inside to do business.
Have one person dedicated to handling payments. Conduct transactions online or over the phone when possible, and require credit or debit cards for in-person transactions, since paper money cannot be sanitized.
U-pick operations should clean and disinfect all picking baskets and equipment between customers. When in the field, customers must only touch fruit they plan to pick.
University of Georgia Cooperative Extension has further guidance, in English and Spanish, including materials for farms, packinghouses, community gardens, farmers markets, food banks, agribusinesses and consumers on its emergency resources page at extension.uga.edu/emergencies.
Florida Mangoes Soon Will Be Ready for Harvest
Florida mango lovers will soon be able to sample this year’s crop, according Alan Chambers, University of Florida Assistant Professor/Genetics and Breeding of Tropical Fruits.
“The mangoes are just beginning to ripen now,” he said. “Fresh mangoes from Florida will soon be available. We had multiple mango blooms this year in response to multiple cold spells. As a result, we have fruit at multiple maturity levels on the trees at the same time. This will complicate harvesting.”
Mangoes are grown commercially in Florida in Dade, Lee, and Palm Beach counties, according to University of Florida/IFAS Extension. Mangoes are grown in tropical and subtropical lowlands throughout the world.
As part of his research responsibilities, Chambers focuses on the quality of the mango. He has mature trees established at the station in Homestead, Florida. He samples individual aroma compounds. He determines how sweet the fruit are, the size they are and how much they weigh. Its essential information for local growers who want to produce a desirable fruit for consumers.
“It really helps our growers who are looking for, ‘Which one should I grow? Which ones are the best that consumers like? Which ones are they willing to pay more for?’” Chambers said. “Most of the domestic mango industry is based on imports. In South Florida, there’s higher costs of production for land, inputs and labor. Our growers make their money based on specialty products, so offering something with a higher quality or that’s safer or that’s different than what you can get in the grocery store.”
Marketing for mangoes is mostly done locally. Chambers said some of the product does get sold and shipped up the east coast.
For more information about mango production, see University of Florida/IFAS Extension.
— Clint Thompson
Florida Peanut and Chocolate Cupcakes
Ingredients
1 ½ cups Florida peanuts, toasted, salted and coarsely chopped
6 ounces dark chocolate, broken into pieces
1 chocolate cake mix, store bought or homemade
Chocolate frosting, store bought or homemade
Preparation
Coarsely chop the peanuts and set aside. Prepare cupcake batter using box mix instructions, and fold in half of the chopped peanuts. Once the batter is prepared, place cupcake liners in the cupcake pan and fill ¾ full. Bake according to cupcake batter instructions and set aside to cool completely. Place chocolate pieces in an oven-safe glass bowl. Set the bowl atop a small sauce pot with a ½ cup of simmering water, to create a double boiler. Stir continuously until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Carefully remove the bowl from the heat, (caution: it will be hot). Frost the cooled cupcakes and sprinkle the remaining chopped peanuts on top. Drizzle with the melted chocolate and serve.
