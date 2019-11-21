Need to know about Lebbeck mealybug
There’s a new pest in town for Florida growers called the Lebbeck mealybug (Nipaecoccus viridis). It has caught the eye of researchers from UF/IFAS because it is known as a serious pest in citrus in other parts of the world. It is widespread in parts of the Middle East and Africa. It has been documented to cause up to 70% fruit drop in heavily infested groves. Damaged fruit will not be marketable for fresh market. The impact of damage on the quality of juice is yet to be determined.
In Florida, the Lebbeck mealybug has been documented in commercial groves in Highlands, Hendry, DeSoto, and Hardee counties.
During the 2019 Citrus Expo, Lauren Diepenbrock, an Assistant Professor of entomology with UF/IFAS, gave a rundown of what is known about the Lebbeck mealybug in Florida groves. She said there is still a lot to learn about the pest and not much new research to reference, but she and her colleagues are hard at work.
Favorable Climate
Florida’s subtropical environment sets up well for the pest. It thrives in high humidity and temperatures. In addition, it can subsist on many hosts other than citrus, including fruits, vegetables, field crops, and ornamentals.
Diepenbrock noted the Lebbeck mealybug reproduces sexually and asexually (like aphids). With continuous reproduction and quick development, overlapping of multiple generations can be expected. A generation takes about 20 days to complete.
What to Look For
The evidence of Lebbeck mealybug’s presence can be pretty obvious in the form of the white, waxy and gooey-type substance it deposits to protect eggs. The pest likes to locate at branch junctions, underneath calyx buttons/sepals, and the blossom end of fruit.
When scouting, examine the tree from top to bottom, as the mealybug doesn’t have a preference where it locates in the tree.
“They are pretty mobile and can be easily moved by equipment, humans, and other animals,” Diepenbrock said. “They can be wind-blown, and ants even farm them to harvest their honeydew. They may even be capable of walking between hosts.”
Sanitation Is Key
It is important to sanitize all tools and equipment that come in contact with infested plants. Pressure wash large equipment to knock off nymphs. When moving between groves, change clothes and wipe down exposed skin surfaces.
“If possible, plan your grove visits so that known infested groves are the last visit of the day,” Diepenbrock said.
Beneficial Insects and Chemical Controls
Some research studies have found that beneficial insects can be more effective than insecticides in managing the Lebbeck mealybug. Lady beetles are particularly effective against the pest. Predatory caterpillars and flies feed on the bugs, as well as earwigs.
There is not a lot known about chemical controls of the pest, especially with new compounds. Chlorpyrifos and acetamiprid have shown good efficacy on outbreaks of the pest. New chemistries that would have less impact on non-target insects are currently being evaluated.
“The challenge has been getting the chemical through the ovisac (the waxy, gooey layer deposited by the mealybug),” Diepenbrock said. “A two-pronged approached should be considered, using a systemic material to kill reproductive females and a contact spray when crawlers are out.”
She added that chemical coverage is key. Applicators should increase gallonage and use oils, or surfactants. And, slow the sprayer down — 1.5 mph speed will ensure better coverage than 3 mph
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Grafted blueberries in Florida's future?
Florida produces early-season blueberries for the fresh market during March to early May and was once the only region in North America producing significant quantities of blueberries during this period. Historically, prices were high for Florida blueberries due to the high demand and limited supply. More recently however, increased blueberry production from other regions such as Mexico during the traditional Florida market window has reduced fruit prices for Florida growers.
To make matters worse, production cost for early-season southern highbush blueberries in Florida and the lower Southeast U.S. are high. Freeze protection systems are needed, and soils are often not suitable for blueberry production without the addition of large quantities of pine bark. Additionally, Florida blueberries have traditionally been hand-harvested. Hand harvesting is the single greatest cost for Florida growers in established plantings, representing more than 40% of the total.
Because of the high cost of hand-harvesting, there is increased interest in mechanically harvesting blueberries for the fresh market. Some of the newer southern highbush cultivars have fruit and bush characteristics that are better suited for machine harvesting than the older standard cultivars such as ‘Emerald’ or ‘Jewel.’ While machine harvesting substantially reduces harvest costs, there are some yield losses associated with it. Berries dropped on the ground (ground drops) during machine harvesting is one example of lost yield during machine harvesting. Training and pruning plants to a narrow crown at an early age can reduce ground drops, but this requires labor and does not eliminate the problem.
Taking Stock of Sparkleberry
Ongoing research at UF/IFAS is evaluating the use of sparkleberry (Vaccinium arboreum) as a potential rootstock for commercial blueberry production. Sparkleberry is a small native tree with several characteristics that may make it suitable as a potential blueberry rootstock, including: 1) graft compatibility; 2) monopodial or single trunk growth habit; 3) greater tolerance to low soil organic matter and high pH soil than blueberry; and 4) deep, expansive root system with greater drought tolerance than blueberry.
Our research has been underway for approximately eight years. Initially, two plantings with grafted and own-rooted plants were established in North-Central Florida using pine bark amended and non-amended sandy soils. The plant material consisted of ‘Meadowlark’ and ‘Farthing’ plants grafted on sparkleberry seedlings or grown on their own roots. Initially, the grafted plants were smaller and yielded less than the own-rooted plants. However, by year three and subsequently, plant growth and berry yield of grafted plants was greater than own-rooted plants when grown in non-amended soil and yields of grafted plants in non-amended soil were similar to own-rooted plants grown in amended soil. This suggests that using sparkleberry as a rootstock might eliminate, or significantly reduce, the need for soil amendment. There was a tendency for grafted plants to produce slightly larger fruit than own-rooted plants although this difference was not always observed. No consistent differences in internal fruit quality were observed between grafted and own-rooted plants.
Deep Roots
Although plant water status was not measured, the deep expansive root system of grafted plants probably reduces diurnal drought stress, which is known to occur during hot weather, even in irrigated fields. Moreover, eight years after planting, the own-rooted plants had a higher mortality rate in the field than the grafted plants.
The original plantings used sparkleberry seedlings as the source for rootstock plants. The seedling population was variable for important traits that are needed for a suitable rootstock plant. Selections from the original sparkleberry seedling population were made based on their performance in the original trial and were clonally propagated for further study. These selections are currently being tested on several cultivars. Each cultivar/sparkleberry combination is being evaluated independently. The goal is to identify sparkleberry clones that perform well as rootstocks with the commercially important southern highbush blueberry cultivars used in Florida. To date, our results are encouraging but still preliminary.
Unfortunately, there is no shortcut to evaluating these cultivar/rootstock combinations under field conditions for multiple years. There are still challenges to address including identifying the best grafting procedure(s), developing efficient nursery production practices, and understanding how cultural requirements for grafted blueberry plants may differ from traditional own-rooted plants. Continued field testing and economic analysis are needed to clearly define the potential benefits of using sparkleberry as a blueberry rootstock and determine if they offset the additional costs of grafted nursery plants.
Jeff Williamson is a UF/IFAS professor and blueberry Extension specialist based in Gainesville
What's being done to stop spread of deadly tomato virus?
The tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) has growers and industry stakeholders in the U.S. on red alert after recent discoveries of the malady in shipments from Mexico. In response, the USDA has now issued a Federal Order to institute new testing protocols and the expansion of visual inspections of tomatoes and peppers coming into the U.S. from Mexico.
The Federal Order officially goes into effect Nov. 22 and will include new testing protocols and inspections that address three identified pathways (seeds, transplants, and retail) for transmission of ToBRFV.
According to the Federal Order, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will:
Require all tomato and pepper seed lots imported from countries where the virus exists to be officially tested and certified free of the disease.
Require all tomato and pepper transplants imported from countries where the virus exists to be officially tested and certified free of the disease.
Require all tomato and pepper fruit imported from Mexico, Israel, and the Netherlands to be inspected at the point of origin to ensure it is free of disease symptoms.
Require Canada to inspect all tomato and pepper fruit prior to export to the U.S. to ensure it is free of disease symptoms.
In addition, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will increase inspections at U.S. ports of entry to ensure imported tomato and pepper fruit entering from Mexico, Canada, Israel, and the Netherlands does not show any signs of disease upon arrival.
Tomato brown rugose fruit virus can cause severe fruit loss in tomatoes and peppers. It is easily spread through use of contaminated tools, hands, and plant-to-plant contact. It was first reported in tomatoes in Israel in 2014. Since then, it has been reported multiple areas around Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The virus was detected and eradicated from a California tomato greenhouse in 2018. Recently, plant inspectors in Florida intercepted the ToBRFV tobamovirus from packaged Mexican tomatoes in two separate locations.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower and Greenhouse Grower magazines
All you need to know about hemp regulations
On Oct. 24, 2019, the USDA formally issued an interim final rule, establishing the USDA Domestic Hemp Production Program.
Recently, the USDA also held a webinar to help interested growers understand the various moving parts with the interim rules, which are effective as of Oct. 31 and will be in place for two years, allowing a full crop cycle before the agency issues the final rule.
According to the webinar, USDA is using 2020 as a “test drive” to decide whether the interim rule is strong enough or whether any final adjustments need to be incorporated into the final rule.
State and Tribal Plans Still Viable
USDAs’ interim rule provides guidance on some of the basic provisions states or tribal governments will need to have in place for USDA approval and compliance, including:
Tracking of where hemp will be grown.
Provisions for testing using post-decarboxylation or similarly reliable methods for testing THC levels.
Disposal of non-compliant (0.3% THC or higher) or “hot” plants.
Provisions spelling out what compliance looks like, and penalties and sanctions for violations, as well as standardized inspection procedures for all farms growing hemp.
Information sharing procedures for producers.
Must be able to prove state or tribe has resources to administer the program or plans.
Testing Procedures
The interim rule contains requirements for sampling hemp, the testing process that will determine whether a block or group of plants is compliant with the 0.3% THC content rule.
First off, sampling of plants must occur within 15 days prior to the harvest of an individual block, or group of plants of a similar variety or cultivar. This will be undertaken by a USDA-approved sampling agent or a federal, state, or local law enforcement official.
For more specific information on the testing procedures, USDA directs potential growers to do some research on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) website.
Additionally, testing must be completed by a DEA registered lab, and any licensee may request retesting if they believe the original test found THC levels that were in error.
If the hemp tests at a result up to 0.5% THC, than the crop must be destroyed, although it will not be considered a negligent violation. Three negligent violations in a five year period would disqualify a producer from the program.
Step by Step
Many growers are simply wondering how to take the first steps towards getting a USDA (or state or tribal) license to produce hemp.
The first step, according to the USDA webinar, is to contact your local state department of agriculture or a tribal government to inquire whether a production plan is already in place. If the answer is yes, we have a plan in place, growers need to be licensed and authorized under that plan. Only if no plan exists and none is pending at the time of inquiry can a grower apply for the USDA hemp production license.
Another thing to keep in mind is that criminal convictions in your past can limit your ability to access these programs. If you’ve been convicted of a felony related to a controlled substance within the past decade, your application for a license will be denied. You will be required to submit a copy of your FBI criminal history summary as part of the application process.
After you’ve planted hemp, then you must visit your local USDA Farm Service Agency office to provide your USDA license number and the geospatial (coordinates) data on where you will be growing your crop.
What About USDA?
The webinar makes quite clear the expectations for prospective farmers in the coming days and weeks as we inch toward #Plant20. But, what will USDA be doing in the meantime to ensure this all goes smoothly Year One?
According to the webinar, over the next few months USDA will be focused on having AMS approved as many state and tribal plans as possible. And starting on November 30, the agency will begin reviewing producer applications from those individual producers in states and tribes that do not have a hemp production plan.
More information can always be found by visiting the USDA hemp production Program website, and growers with specific questions about the interim rules are asked to email FarmBill.hemp@USDA.gov.
Matthew J. Grassi is the Technology Editor for Greenhouse Grower and American Vegetable Grower
Almost Christmas tree time
In Florida, red cedar, Virginia pine, sand pine, spruce pine and Leyland cypress are grown specifically for use as Christmas trees. Each year, the young trees must be shaped or pruned to encourage the tree to branch more quickly and gradually achieve the full, bushy appearance people prefer in their Christmas trees. It takes three to six years to grow a well-shaped tree that is 6 to 8 feet tall.
Christmas tree harvesting does not upset the ecology, because more trees are planted than harvested each year; the general rule is to plant two to three trees for every tree cut. While growing, Christmas trees provide environmental benefits such as wildlife habitat and increased soil stability. Purchasing a homegrown Florida tree is good for the environment because less fuel is used in transportation. It also supports the farmers of the state and boosts Florida's economy.
Many Florida tree farms offer customers the option to choose and cut their own Christmas trees. When you visit a Florida tree farm, remember to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Christmas trees grow in natural environments, so watch for uneven ground and stumps. Bring your camera so you can capture this special part of your holiday tradition.
When you decide to purchase a freshly cut Florida-grown tree, make sure it is the appropriate size for your home and that the stand you use will allow for watering the tree. Freshness is an important thing to look for when selecting your tree. The needles should be resilient. The tree should have a good fragrance and good green color. A fresh tree will retain its moisture content and thereby keep its fragrance and needles, if kept in a stand that has a good water-holding capacity. A tree that is moist when brought into the home and is kept moist by adding water through the base of the trunk will not be a fire hazard.
Florida Pink Shrimp Boil with Sweet Corn and New Potatoes
Ingredients
1 ½ pounds large Florida pink shrimp (heads off, peeled and deveined if desired)
5 ears Florida sweet corn, husked and cut in half
1 large Florida tomato, diced small
1 pound small new potatoes (peeled if desired)
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
1 pound cooked smoked sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
½ cup seafood boil seasoning mix
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
Preheat a large pot over medium-high heat, add oil and sausage and cook until lightly browned (about 2 minutes). Fill pot with the cooked sausage with water until pot is two-thirds full. Add most of the seafood seasoning, reserving a tablespoon for later. Bring the contents of the pot to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are ¾ done. Add corn and cook for 4 minutes. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp are cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain all ingredients and place the shrimp boil ingredients on a platter. Lightly season with the remaining seafood boil seasoning mix. Garnish the shrimp boil platter with the diced tomato and parsley. Serve the shrimp boil with lemon wedges, melted butter and hot sauce.
