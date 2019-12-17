Florida citrus industry (once again) in a challenging situation
Many folks in the Florida citrus industry are committed to optimism despite some daunting challenges. With disease pressure, hurricanes, and development thinning our crop over the past 15 years, growers have been riding a wave of shrinking production and getting a good price for their crop, even though per-capita consumption of OJ has been cut by two-thirds.
Well the consumption side of the equation has caught up with us in the wake of Hurricane Irma where Florida processors put millions of gallons of imported orange juice from Brazil and Mexico under contract, forecasting that Florida would not recover from Irma so quickly. So, now we’ve got a massive OJ inventory situation on our hands.
Perfect storm
Compounding the issue is Florida is expected to produce an even larger crop this year and there is nowhere to put the fruit. The increase, coupled with declining consumer consumption and the aforementioned increase in foreign imports, has resulted in a perfect storm.
Many grower contracts with processors are not being extended. This has created a wave of uncertainty throughout the industry. It is expected that 12 million boxes may not be harvested this season. This is a dreadful situation for Florida’s signature crop. Grower returns could be way below what it costs to grow a crop. I’ve heard contracts are being offered at a nickel below the futures price—that is less than a dollar!
Growers, the Florida Department of Citrus, industry leaders, and the brands now must figure out how to move the juice through the pipeline and get supply to the point where both processors and growers are satisfied with the market situation. This is not an easy fix.
Can we afford to market our way out of this quandary? Should the brands cut prices to jumpstart movement? If we find a short-term fix, what are we going to do long term? These are the extremely difficult questions facing the industry as we head into the 2019-2020 season.
As a temporary quick hit, Florida Citrus Mutual is seeking Congressional support for an additional OJ purchase of 43 million gallons. This additional purchase would move approximately 18 million-pound solids of inventory or roughly 3 million boxes of fruit, which amounts to 4% of the state’s orange crop. This is a good start to a huge problem.
Learning to grow with HLB
The silver lining in this consumption mess is that growers are learning to grow a crop in the era of HLB and our decade-long research push is starting to pay dividends. The USDA and UF/IFAS have both released new cultivars that are showing promise of tolerance and/or resistance to HLB. New and improved irrigation and nutrition management practices are ready to improve citrus tree and root health, fruit production, quality, and flavor of fruit from HLB-infected trees.
We now have a deep understanding of transmission of the HLB bacteria by the Asian citrus psyllid (ACP). Researchers have worked with growers to develop successful ACP management programs, using tools such as reflective mulch, protective tree covers, and kaolin clay.
Scientists are close to developing the citrus tristeza virus into a tool to control HLB. Plus, recent understanding of the below-ground pathology to improve root health will lead to better control of soilborne root pathogens and pests that attack citrus with HLB. For example, we have proven that optimizing soil pH allows more efficient delivery of micro and macro nutrients.
Florida Citrus Mutual priorities in 2020
In this chaotic environment, Florida Citrus Mutual continues to work hard on behalf of members and the entire industry. We have a full slate of federal initiatives designed to support the Florida citrus grower in the coming year.
Instituting a snapback provision that would put tariffs back on imported FCOJ from Mexico
Allowing H-2A drivers to haul harvested commodities to a processor or packinghouse
Capturing a portion of the revenue collected on the Brazilian OJ tariff to fund marketing programs
Supporting Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which represents a serious attempt at bringing reforms to the current H-2A guestworker program. Improving the calculation, survey, and methodology for guestworker wages remains a priority.
Securing nearly $30 million in Citrus Health Response Program and the HLB Multi-Agency Coordination Program dollars
Crop Insurance reform
Wind down and reallocation of block grant, Hurricane Irma funds
Mike Sparks is the executive vice president/CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual
Farm Workforce Modernization Act
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5038, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, with bipartisan support. This is promising news for those in the ag industry, constantly fighting labor issues.
“For too long, the fresh produce industry has suffered under a system that fails to meet the labor needs of our industry,” said United Fresh Produce Association president and CEO Tom Stenzel. “Passage of this legislation represents an important step in ending decades of uncertainty for growers of fresh fruits and vegetables. United Fresh looks forward to similarly working with bipartisan members in the Senate to build on the work of their House colleagues and craft legislation that deserves our support.”
Craig Regelbrugge, senior VP of AmericanHort, also weighed in on the bill’s approval.
“For years, our growers have struggled with a broken immigration and agricultural visa system that harms their ability to succeed and sustain their farms and businesses in today’s marketplace,” he said. “In view of the huge contributions the horticulture industry makes to local and national economies, action here couldn’t be more welcome.“
Regelbrugge noted that this is the first time in more than 30 years that the House has acted affirmatively to address the agricultural labor issue.
“We extend our deepest appreciation to the House lawmakers who saw through the politics and remained committed to addressing this problem in earnest,” Regelbrugge said. “We thank the bill negotiators with whom we worked to get to this day, and to all who voted to pass this bill.”
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act now moves to the U.S. Senate.
“We encourage the Senate to quickly take up this issue and work on a bipartisan basis to advance agricultural labor reform legislation in that chamber,” Regelbrugge said. “Growers and producers across the nation want to keep farming labor-intensive crops here in America, and labor solutions are urgently needed.”
Brian Sparks is a senior editor for Greenhouse Grower
Florida Citrus Hall of Fame welcomes 3 more legends
For nearly six decades, the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame has honored the industry’s trailblazers and game-changers. The prestigious list of honorees is impressive and still growing. The organization’s Selection Committee has announced three more leaders will be inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame during the 57th Citrus Celebration Luncheon scheduled for March 6 at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.
The Florida Citrus Hall of Fame honors distinguished leaders who have made significant contributions to the state’s citrus industry. The Class of 2020 includes:
Dr. Frank E. Gardner (deceased) was sent from Washington, D.C., in 1940 to head up the USDA Subtropical Fruit Station in Orlando. He expanded the citrus research activities there and spent 29 years conducting research work in the areas of breeding, rootstocks, nutrition, and diseases.
He was instrumental in the establishment of the Citrus Research Foundation Farm, which houses a wide variety of propagation material and was among the first to establish large scale systematic rootstock. He was President of the Florida State Horticultural Society (FSHS) and received its highest honor — an honorary lifetime membership — for his accomplishments. In addition, he was a member of numerous national scientific and honor societies and authored numerous papers on rootstocks, hormones, fertilization, and breeding, presenting 22 papers to the FSHS alone.
John M. Kennedy Sr. (deceased) worked with Golden Gem Growers, one of the largest citrus cooperatives in the U.S., as VP, director of Grove Services for 44 years before his retirement in 1996.
During his lifetime in citrus, he was a leader and active participant in numerous citrus organizations including the Production Managers Association, Florida Citrus Mutual, Florida Citrus Hall of Fame, FSHS, Lake County Farm Bureau, and numerous industry committees and task forces. When not managing Golden Gem’s 17,000 citrus-acre portfolio and serving the cooperative’s 400 growers, Kennedy was a leader in the Kiwanis Club, the PTA, Boy Scouts, his local Elks Lodge, Lake County Boys Ranch, his church, Pine Meadows Golf and Country Club, and more.
Karick A. Price Sr. (deceased) entered the citrus business in 1957 buying, selling, and harvesting fruit as an owner and director of T&G Harvesting Co. In 1962, he took over as president of T&G Groves, a partnership which he increased to more than 2,000 acres of groves in Lake and St Lucie counties. He was Farmer of the Year in 1968 and was appointed to three terms as director of the Indian River Grapefruit Committee by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
He served on the Florida Citrus Commission from 1971-1981 and chaired the Public Relations and Institutional Committees, where he was a strong proponent of The Florida Sunshine Tree symbol and 100% Florida Orange Juice. He also was a director/member of the Citrus Associates of the New York Cotton Exchange and traded the second contract for FCOJ contract when trading first began in 1966. In 1974, Price chaired the Pool Drafting Committee working on a marketing order to implement The FCOJ Pooling Act of Florida which, if approved, would have set up the mechanics for averting flooding the FCOJ market in times of surplus crops, how it would be warehoused and how it would be sold out of storage.
For more information about the latest inductees and/or about the 57th Citrus Celebration luncheon, visit FloridaCitrusHallofFame.com.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower, and Greenhouse Grower magazines
3 reasons to be at the 2020 Florida Citrus Show
The 2020 Florida Citrus Show will be here before you know it. Scheduled for Jan. 22-23 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, this year’s event aims to keep the momentum going after a bounce-back year from Hurricane Irma.
No. 1: Networking
There’s no better place to catch up with your fellow growers and other industry stakeholders than the Florida Citrus Show. During breaks and lunches, the trade show floor is abuzz with activity, conversations, laughter, and displays of the latest products and services needed to grow a successful crop. On the afternoon of day one, attendees can attend a special happy hour, allowing more time to network over food and drink.
No. 2: Education
The Florida Citrus Show education committee has drafted an excellent education program that provides growers with the latest information on production tactics and what’s happening in the markets. Some of the topics that will be covered include high-density plantings, nutrition, root health, and new varieties and rootstocks. New to this year’s show, growers will have the opportunity to hear from commercial suppliers about solutions being put to work in the groves today.
No. 3: Good Eats
The show will feature a free lunch catered by the popular Moonswiners. And new this year, Moonswiners will cater lunch on the second day as well. So come enjoy some good BBQ. Be sure and register by Jan. 15 to secure your free lunch on Monday. And don’t miss the opportunity to sample the new varieties in development by UF/IFAS and USDA at special tastings on the trade show floor.
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
Fresh From Florida student chef cook-off
The “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off is an annual contest in which students create and prepare an original recipe that uses fresh Florida products and meets the National School Lunch Program nutrition standards.
Teams of two to four high school students can apply with their original recipes. Selected teams will get a chance to prepare their dish in front of a panel of judges for the opportunity to compete in the finale and win special prizes.
Recipe requirements
Recipes must:
Be less than or in the range of 850 calories.
Contain less than or in the range of 1420 mg of sodium.
Include dairy in some capacity. This could be an ingredient in the dish, or a glass of milk or smoothie on the side.
Use Florida produce wherever applicable. Recipes should include at least two fresh Florida commodities.
Include at least one USDA commodity.
Meet National School Lunch meal pattern and nutrition standards.
Be prepared in under two hours.
Be replicable by school nutrition professionals.
Additional requirements:
Saturated fat should be less than 10 percent of the total calories.
Dishes may not include nuts.
Entrants must submit a nutritional analysis with their recipe
Judging Criteria
Taste — kid-friendly and flavorful.
Appearance — presentation on the plate.
Creativity — originality of the ingredients used, how dish is prepared, how it is presented.
Best and Most Use of Local Ingredients — highlighting local and seasonal foods.
Best and Most Use of USDA Commodity Foods.
School Food Service Appropriate — time/cost affordability, nutritional analysis falls within dietary specifications (i.e., appropriate calories, low in saturated fat and sodium).
Execution — use of proper safe food handling, as well as appropriate dress and shoes while preparing recipe during competition.
Tips for Success
Talk to your school food service staff about what makes a great school food recipe. Food service directors, cafeteria managers and staff are able to provide information about what food items are commonly used, what equipment restraints cafeterias have, etc.
Let Food, Nutrition and Wellness Chef Paula point you in the right direction. Chef Paula travels the state training cafeteria staff and creating recipes that meet the National School Lunch Program nutrition standards. She is available to help answer any questions you have about the nutrition standards calculator, Florida products, commodity items and more.
Review the USDA standardized recipes that schools are currently using. These can be great inspiration for your team to get started!
Turning point in southeast ag
Ag in the Southeast U.S. is evolving as legacy crop demand (tobacco, cotton) falters. A younger generation is beginning to sow a new saga.
Like all areas across the U.S., growers in the Southeast are closely scrutinizing and discussing hemp as a potential game-changer. Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (GFVGA) executive director Charles Hall is witnessing this development play out right in front of his very eyes, both in his home state as well as across the region.
“There is a strong interest, being that it is a new crop for Georgia farmers, and obviously everyone sees this as something that is up and coming from a production standpoint,” Hall says.
The longtime Georgia agriculture advocate, however, doubts whether his state will ever sign off on retail sales of the end product, CBD.
Hall cautions that much regarding the future of the crop currently in Georgia remains up in the air. USDA is still reviewing the details and 2020 growing season regulations proposed under Georgia’s state pilot program. And then recently, USDA announced its national hemp program rules, although state programs will supersede those regulations.
“Nothing is in place yet as far as whether growers will be in production this spring with hemp,” he says.
Farmer Demographics Are Changing, Too
It’s not just the crop mix taking on a new look in Georgia.
Young college-age graduates are coming back to the farm in large numbers. They’re hoping to get a piece of the ag action as the industry becomes more appealing to younger generations burnt out on city and suburban life.
“We do have a large number of family operations that the younger folks are beginning to move into leadership and ownership positions within those operations,” Hall agrees.
In Georgia specifically, Hall sees a lot more second- and third-generation farmers coming back to help run and eventually take over the family farm. He believes is at least partly due to farming’s continued embrace of technology and the younger generation’s proclivity to align with those type of careers.
“The younger producers have more exposure to technology and electronics in their everyday lives, so you’re going to naturally see more acceptance of precision ag solutions there. But that’s not to say that the older generation is dismissing technology at all,” Hall says.
“Most of the vegetable growers here in Georgia, they’re always looking for new ways to produce a product, and they’ve never been afraid of looking at new technologies or methods of production,” he adds.
Hemp’s Not the Only Winner
When thinking about the state’s ag demographics, Georgia is typically pigeon-holed as a place where they grow cotton, tobacco, peanuts, and those famous Vidalia onions and Georgia peaches, and not all that much else.
Not so fast, cautions Hall.
“If you combine all of the vegetable crops together, those crops in Georgia would easily be the No. 1 overall cash crop (in the state),” he says.
Rattling off some of the perhaps lesser known crops grown across the state like sweet corn, peppers, cucumbers, squash, and both field and greenhouse tomatoes, Hall says that altogether Georgia-grown vegetables comprise “about a $1.1 billion market.”
As for how 2019 went for Georgia growers of all crops, time will only tell after a somewhat perilous 2018 season.
“The last couple years have been tough on the agronomic crops, between the pricing situation and then Hurricane Michael coming through in 2018,” Hall says. “It’s kind of hard to say where things are at right this moment.”
Any uncertainty at the moment is mostly due to what Hall deems a very, very good harvest season thus far, but planting weather was not so good, and “there’s some late planted cotton that we’ve got to see how it looks,” he says.
New Trade Agreement Bodes Well for Growers
The pending United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) would be a big boon for Georgia and all Southeast growers alike, Hall believes. As of press time, however, it sits before House representatives and will need to make a trip to the Senate floor and onto the President’s desk before becoming law.
“USMCA is a very, very good deal for U.S. ag overall. We do have some concerns in the Southeast regarding how open borders are affecting our markets and our pricing when these ag products are on the market, but we’ll deal with that as we need to,” he says.
Surely then, if USMCA passes as proposed, ag in the Southeast is poised for another golden era of high prices and sunny days for producers, right?
“It’s too early in the process to predict what will happen and how our growers will adjust to all of these challenges they face,” Hall says. “In the long run, over the next five to 10 years, we’ll have to see what changes within the industry. But sitting here today, I don’t really have a good answer for how it will all play out.”
Asked for his parting message when it comes to the current state of ag in the Southeast, Hall sounds optimistic.
“Within specialty crop ag, and particularly within the vegetable industry, you’ve got a lot of creative, ambitious, and aggressive farmers and marketers that are looking at opportunities to produce and sell more Georgia-grown products. But to predict what will happen five years down the road? I don’t know. But I am confident that we’ve got the team coming together and all the new folks coming into the industry and coming into ownership and decision-making roles. I’m anxious that we’ll see continued growth within the industry.”
Matthew J. Grassi is the Technology Editor for Greenhouse Grower and American Vegetable Grower
