At first it sounded like a baby crying. Attentive shoppers at the Arcadia Walmart on Monday traced those unhappy sounds to a kitten that had wedged itself somewhere in the motor of a car parked in the lot.
And then DeSoto’s finest arrived to make things better. These dedicated firemen saved one of this little fella’s nine lives. The Walmart shoppers had called DeSoto County Fire-Rescue looking for help, the responders maybe not plucking the kitty from a tree but somewhere far more difficult.
Lucky for the kitty Lt. Dan O’Connor and Firefighter John Hamey had responded to the call. The men had to remove some parts from the car to get the kitten out safely, frightened but healthy and intact!
The couple that called the station fell in love with the kitty and wanted to adopt it. I think everyone fell for the little one; they gave it a name, both firemen smiling as they tell me about Sutphen, which is named for the fire engine the department uses to make our lives much safer.
I know that had to bring a smile to your face ... it did mine!
New uncles Dan and John will be happy knowing their new friend is safe and secure with her adopted family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.