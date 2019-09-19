Second of a two-part series.
Keith Keene has worked for months to dismantle and salvage the house at 618 N. Orange Ave., as was reported in last week’s Arcadian. Originally built in 1906 by the Rev. J. E. McIntosh, the house was purchased by W. E. Leitner and A. J. Dozier. First, they rented and then sold it to Gabriel B. Russell, a photographer.
He and his wife Margaret E. Russell sold the home on July 1, 1920, to Albert Perry Hollingsworth. In the 1920 U.S. Census, Charles L. Trump, age 45, a hardware store salesman, rented the house with his wife Margaret, age 35, a public school teacher, and their three children. In the 1921 Arcadia city directory, William D. Holcomb, a foreman, his wife Harriett, and their daughter Leona, a student, were listed as residents.
On March 27, 1925, R. E. Brown, Special Master in Chancery Court, awarded the property to Lillian S. Carter along with 518 E. Oak St. for $5,500 paid to A. P. Hollingsworth. Then on April 9, Carter—an unmarried woman of Albemarle County, Virginia—sold both properties to Jimmie Hollingsworth, wife of A. P., for $1,000.
The 1926 directory lists George T. Clements, a plumber, and Carl A. — perhaps a typo for his wife Carla? — renting the home at 618 N. Orange Ave. They had previously rented 614, the house next door. The 1930 U.S. Census doesn’t list the house address, but at the only house north of 615 lived John Carlson, age 75, his wife Matilda, age 62, a merchant in a dry goods store, their 20-year-old son Hugh R., an electrician, and his 18-year-old wife Nannie. Across the street lived Alma Turner, age 52, a widow, living in the house with her son Roy, age 23, a service station operator; her daughter Ezetta, age 17, and her son Albert, age 13. Perhaps Roy supplied the 10 1931 license plates used to repair the wood shingle roof that Keene found when taking apart the house?
He also found many roof shingles marked Everglades Cypress Lumber Co., Loughman, Florida. This Polk County business is where anthropologist and author Zora Neale Hurston collected some of the folk stories incorporated into her book Mules and Men published in 1935. Her most famous novel, Their Eyes Were Watching God, is set during the 1928 Miami hurricane.
Keene, a former Arcadia mayor and sitting councilmember, also found one sheet of metal roofing with the name B. W. Hollingsworth stamped on it—probably Barney W., the brother of A.P. Hollingsworth. It may have been surplus from his house at 222 E. Oak St. Joined by their siblings James Newton and T. E., Sr., they were known as the Hollingsworth Brothers, and their large-scale cattle transactions were reported in the 1914-1915 newspapers.
The 1935 Florida Census listed Naomi Hollingsworth living at 618 N. Orange Ave. with her husband Thomas Emory “Tink” and their children Rosebud, Elizabeth, T. E. Jr., Austin and Dan. Their eldest daughter Willie Jane Smith Melton lived in Dade County with her husband Aubry Melton, who worked in a packinghouse. Their daughter, Barbara, is the mother of Keith and his sister, Kathy Howell. Their brother Billy Keene, born in 1955, died in 1973. He was a junior in high school.
On Jan 21, 1955, Jimmie S. Hollingsworth sold 618 N. Orange Ave. to Mary Naomi Hollingsworth, the great grandmother of Keene. He and his siblings called her “Granny Great.” Remodeling in 1957 included adding a bedroom and drywall over the lath and plaster walls and ceilings. The knob-and-tube electric system was probably also updated, even though Keene found some of its remnants.
He wrote, “My earliest memory of 618 N. Orange Avenue is my great grandmother, Naomi Hollingsworth, milking a cow in the backyard ... the cow may have come from the herd moved to Florida from Georgia by Granny’s brother and father.” Naomi’s father William Martin Turner arrived in Arcadia around 1905. He owned a dairy farm, according to the 1910 U.S. Census.
Keene remembered his grandmother, Willie Jane Smith Melton Wallis, and stepgrandfather living in the house.
“I recall my younger brother and I had to share a bed in the same bedroom with my grandparents. Granny Great had her own room ... she would read her Bible every night, and I would often lay next to her as she would read aloud to me.”
Keene raised rabbits in a hutch, and sent in a coupon from a comic book to order 100 chickens and received a bonus four chickens for sending money with the order. The post office called his home to tell him they had arrived. All 104 grew up to be roosters! He sold them off until one remained, and his sister Kathy remembered going out to the clothesline to fetch the clothes and fearing that she would be spurred by the “last rooster” until her grandma “smote the rooster with a two by four (board).” It never bothered her again.
The yard has mature mango and avocado trees, and grandma made jelly from the flatwoods plums. In the 1940 U.S. Census, Keene’s great uncle, T. E. Hollingsworth Jr., worked as a shipping clerk for the Turner Produce Co., owned by John H. Turner. Probably after it burned in 1942, Hollingsworth worked in Belle Glade at Wedgeworth Produce, now an 80-year-old company. Its founder Herman W. Wedgeworth served as the first plant pathologist at the Belle Glade Experiment Station.
Keene recalled that his great uncle Hollingsworth brought “corn, peas, or celery in large hampers” from Wedgeworth. Keene and his family prepared and froze the vegetables for later use—shelling black-eyed peas with granny on the front porch and shucking corn on the back porch. He also remembered butchering a hog in the back yard.
Robert Whaley recalled that the back porch had a pitcher pump on a shelf. He said that “Granny Great” used to babysit him when his mama worked at DeSoto Canning Co. Keene’s grandma and step-grandpa also worked there.
