DeSoto County is known for our citrus groves and cattle ranches. But in my wanderings I discovered something new—a goat ranch. If you cross the Horse Creek on State Road 72 and take the back roads for several miles, you’ll come across a quiet little place called the Laid Back Ranch.
When I drove up to the gate, I was greeted by two young male goats, Petie and Harley, and the owner of the ranch Suzanne Knight.
“You’d better leave your car outside the gate,” she warns, “otherwise these two guys will be climbing all over it.”
Strolling up to the house we pass a beautiful pond which borders the area for the mature male goats called bucks, or billies. Further down on the other side of the lane were the young female goats (or kids), along with a wild hog named Wilbur who has adopted the ranch as his home. He’s sleeping in the shade this morning surrounded by several chickens not paying the slightest bit of attention to him. When Suzanne called to him, he just raised his head, grunted, and went back to sleep. The chickens never moved. Nearby in another fenced pasture are goat does, or nannies, the mature females, and a few wethers (altered bucks).
Sue got started in the goat business several years ago when her children were in the 4-H agricultural program. A friend asked if they would like to join the goat club; her children tried it, but weren’t very interested. But Suzanne became hooked on goats. She started accumulating them—today she has a small tribe of two bucks, six wethers, five nannies and six kids.
“These are dairy goats, so I milk them and sell it locally. Some of the goats are registered and are sold for show or breeding, others are just sold as pets,” she explained.
Suzanne also makes goat’s milk soap which she sells on her social media site. I’m told that one of the most important benefits of goat’s milk is that it contains natural alpha-hydroxyl acids, which are key to removing dead skin and promoting new cell growth. Goat’s milk soap is also rich in vitamins A, B, C, and D, all of which have healing benefits for your skin. Suzanne’s goat milk soap comes in three sizes; travel ($1), mid ($1.75), and bath bars ($3.75).
In addition to goats, Laid Back Farm produces eggs from pasture raised chickens. Easter Eggers (white chickens that lay green eggs), Rhode Island Reds, and a couple Buff Orpingtons lay the eggs, which they sell to a local market for $3 per dozen.
The Laid Back Ranch provides products for a niche market in our area. It was a pleasure talking to Sue and seeing her happy and thriving. And when I saw the chickens that lay green eggs sleeping next to the hog, I was reminded of Dr. Seuss’s poem “Green Eggs and Ham.” I bought a dozen eggs and a bar of Goat’s Milk Soap for Kathy. You can contact Sue at www.lbrsoaps@gmail.com, or purchase her soap at www.facebook.com/LBRsoaps.
Laid Back Ranch at a glance
Suzanne Knight:
—I do most of the upkeep and care taking, my mom, Joan, helps every morning to feed the goats. My husband, Rick, helps when needed. Our farm has many animals on it, including chickens, goats, a hog, and large pond, a dog, and a cat.
—The chickens are mostly Rhode Island Reds, a couple Buff Orpingtons, and a few mixed.
—We have a few dairy goats, some Nubians, and a few mixed. The Nubians and Nubian/Toggenburgs are registered with ADGA. We also sell the young goat kids in the late spring or early summer, once they are weaned at 3 months. They are strictly sold for dairy purposes or pets, NOT FOR MEAT.
—With so much milk produced, I started making goat milk soap a few years ago. I make different sizes, and also a variety of scented and unscented. You can visit my Etsy store to check out what is available.
—Our pond is naturally stocked with many, many Tilapia, some walking Catfish, a whole lot of guppies and minnow, and some others.
—As for our other animals, we have a pet hog, Wilbur. He came to us a few years back at 2 weeks old, wandering around in one of our pastures. We took him in, and 3 years later, we now have a 500 pound pet pig.
—Our dog, Walter, is a Tennessee Walker Hound. He was a shelter rescue dog that spent most of his first 2 1/2 years in and out of the shelter. Walter is a high energy dog, who we guess was just too much for the potential owners. Walter also had digestive problems that the shelter never caught. Once we figured out that he had to be on a grain free diet, all the digestive issues went away.
—Our cat, Lily, was a stray that we caught in our backyard. She is a sweet kitty, little shy, but can be very entertaining.
941-914-2351
8663 SW Otter Trail, Arcadia
