Staff report
Molly McKettrick is the new Florida Beef Ambassador for the Florida Cattlemen’s Association. The road to achievement in her new role included judging in several categories of writing, public speaking and promotions of the state’s beef industry. The event was Saturday in Tampa. McKettrick, 17, is an incoming DeSoto High senior planning a career in agricultural business. She is also president of the DeSoto Future Farmers of America chapter. Her family operates the Arcadia Stockyard.
Background:
The Florida Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. The goal is to provide consumers with information about beef nutrition, safety, and convenience as well as to provide producers with industry information, including facts about the beef check-off program.
Sponsors:
Florida CattleWomen, Inc.
Florida Cattlemen’s Associations
Florida Beef Council
Senior contestants must be 17 but not over 20 by Jan. 1, 2018
Contest Areas of Evaluation Senior Contestants:
1. Media Interview: The contestant will participate in a mock media interview. The interviewer will have pre-determined questions to ask each contestant with the option to ask follow-up questions in order to extrapolate additional knowledge or to clarify a point. A panel of judges will observe the interaction for: knowledge, articulations, poise and the contestant’s ability to “Tell the Beef Production Story” and present the industry in a positive light. Scoring will be done by the judges only. The contestants should be well versed in all areas of beef production and the beef industry relating to consumers. Special attention should be paid to all current industry issues.
2. Consumer Promotion: A mock consumer promotion event will be set up for the contestants. Each contestant will be provided with a “sample” to serve as well as beef industry production and nutrition literature and recipes. Scripted “consumers” will approach the table to take the sample. They will ask questions to test the contestant’s knowledge, capacity to perform in the field and ability to present beef in a positive light. A panel of judges will observe and score each contestant on their ability to educate the consumer and provide the consumers with the appropriate information to answer their questions.
3. Consumer Presentation: The purpose of this part of the competition is for the contestant to validate a beef presentation has been made to one non-agricultural group prior to the contest. Creativity within the presentation, consumer interest, and overall knowledge of the beef industry will be judged. During the competition, the contestant will be required to do this same presentation in front of the judges/spectator. Presentation will be between 3 – 5 minutes in length.
4. Issues Response, conducted at the state contest. Contestants will be provided with a recently published news article regarding the beef industry. Using a computer provided by FCW, compose a brief (150 words or less) response to the article. The contestant will have 30 minutes to complete this assignment. The responses will be judged by staff currently working in an online environment. The judges will score the contestants on their ability to respond to an industry article. Contestants will not be allowed to use any printed materials/resources during this section of the competition.
The Senior Beef Ambassador awards are:
• State winner will receive $150 in cash and the potential to earn up to a $1,000 scholarship.
Scholarship Requirements:
As the FCW Beef Ambassador you are encouraged to promote the Florida CattleWomen, Inc., the cattle industry, and Florida Agriculture at as many functions as you can that do not conflict with your education. In order to receive your $1000 scholarship you must materially participate in all required activities throughout the year. All activities must be approved by the Beef Ambassador Co-Chairs or the FCW President in advance, on an approved form. Form will include audience, length of time estimate for presentation and public engagement, travel distance, and any hotel cost if anticipated. Your target audience should be the non-cattle producing public. Required activities include:
Required to present at Ag in the Classroom or AgVenture activities for a total time of three (3) days and 12 non-agriculture group activities.
Required to submit a quarterly article to the Cattlemen’s Livestock Journal to keep the membership abreast of your activities.
Required to attend the FCA Legislative Quarterly held in Tallahassee each year and lobby with the FCW Executive Committee.
Required to submit a welcome paragraph related to the Florida Cattlemen’s Convention Theme the year of appointment.
Required to attend the Florida Beef Ambassador Competition the year completing the title of Beef Ambassador.
Required to attend the Florida Cattlemen’s Convention on Tuesday and Wednesday (two nights) and participate in FCW activities.
Attend Civic and Community club events as requested.
Attend beef promotions to include in store demonstrations and Southern Women’s shows as requested.
Attend Fair activities, County Cattlemen’s meetings, County CattleWomen’s meetings, other beef industry related organization appearances as requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.