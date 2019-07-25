By KEVIN WHITE
Arcadian Correspondent
He’s a good guy is the first thing co-workers, clients and friends say when speaking about Jason Parchem. A resident of Arcadia, Parchem divides time building his farrier business and as a professional therapeutic riding instructor at Special Equestrians in Fort Myers.
Farrier is a throwback profession specializing in shoeing, cleaning and trimming a horse’s hooves. They also provide general veterinary care. The job used to be done by a blacksmith.
Parchem, 40, spends Tuesday through Thursday mornings teaching those with various disabilities to be comfortable first, then learning to ride horses. The rest of his day that begins before dawn is spent working with farrier clients in DeSoto, Lee and Charlotte counties, ending on his small ranch caring for his own livestock.
Parchem, a Wisconsin native, has always loved horses. He became caretaker at Special Equestrians in 2009.
“It was a lot of work, little pay,” said Parchem, “I knew I had to do more.”
His experience with horsemanship and exposure to therapeutic riding at Special Equestrians led him to get his Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International, or PATH, instructor’s certificate in 2011. While working as caretaker and instructor, Parchem became friends with Special Equestrians’ farrier Gary Grace, who encouraged him to attend farrier school in Oklahoma in 2015.
“Gary Grace is one of the most respected farriers in the area, he encouraged me, showed me how to use his tools, made me his apprentice, he’s done the most to help me,” said Parchem. He also met farrier Bob Travis and regularly attended workshops in Collier County held by Grace and Travis.
Qualified students are referred to Special Equestrians by their doctors and therapists. They range in age from four to 80. Most have spent their time visiting doctors or at home. The chance to be outdoors — socializing and learning to ride a horse — are things no one, especially the students themselves, expected they could do. Parents and family members attend the class and light up seeing their son, daughter or friend overcome initial anxiety and learn a difficult skill.
“When they first get here, most are dealing with pain, weak muscles, lack of flexibility,” Parchem said. “After a few classes parents say riding day is happily anticipated, easiest to get out of bed. Some have emotional issues and we have to first deal with anxiety issues, even tantrums, before they are comfortable enough to even sit on a horse — they can be intimidating.”
His boss at Special Equestrians, Jan Fifer, says Parchem has a nice way about him but that he’s strict about horsemanship and meltdowns.
“The students and parents respect and love him, they bring him snacks,” Fifer said.
As his farrier business grows, Parchem plans to cut back or find other time to teach disabled people to ride.
“It can be frustrating. I want to become a farrier full-time but I’ll never step away from teaching, always offer my help, it means too much to me, especially when I see those big smiles,” Parchem said.
If you live in DeSoto County and want to participate in a similar program, call Jan Fifer to see what arrangements can be made. 239-851-7070
