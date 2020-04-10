With COVID-19 drastically changing the way businesses and communities operate, one thing has not changed — we all must eat!
While many are self-isolating at home and practicing social-distancing, farmers and ranchers are continuing to work to feed this nation. Life does not stop in the fields or in the pasture; produce is being grown, oranges are being picked, and cattle are calving.
Agriculture is not immune to the effects of COVID-19, but we still must continue raising the fruits and vegetables you eat.
COVID-19 is affecting agriculture in ways you might not realize. The closing of schools, restaurants and theme parks has disrupted the supply chain to a level never before seen. Farmers have been forced to throw away millions of pounds of fruits and vegetables in the field.
Fruit and vegetables have a limited amount of time they can be harvested, packed, and shipped to a store near you. Now, many of the vegetable farmers across the state are faced with a tough choice: harvest and hope the supply chain will catch up, or plow under the fields.
Farmers and ranchers feed the entire country yet we comprise just 3% of the population. We keep our heads down and work day and night, rain or shine, to produce all the meals on your plate.
So when you are thanking many of the essential people working diligently during this pandemic, don't forget to say a small prayer and a word of thanks to all the farmers, ranchers, growers, and processors who put the food on your plate and the orange juice in your glass.
R. Roy Petteway is current president of the Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association in Arcadia and a sixth-generation Floridian managing his family's citrus and cattle operation in Zolfo Springs in Hardee County. He also serves on numerous agriculture-related boards across the state.
