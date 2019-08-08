Mni Wiconi (Water is Life)

By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
Dolores (BiBi) Moreno recently joined in a land-use protest at the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reservation in Eagle Butte, South Dakota.
The Arcadia woman trekked to the remote location in her trusty pickup, objected to the Keystone oil pipeline project running from Canada, proposed to extend through Native American territory and ultimately to Texas for refining, returned to share her story with Arcadian readers.
“I joined with the youth of the Sioux Nation on a peace and prayer walk to bring awareness of the KXL (Keystone) pipeline wanting to go through their land. It’s the continuation of Standing Rock (Sioux Tribe), where the Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL, wanted to go through the Missouri River, the Lakota’s main drinking water.
“The fight isn’t over. We need to keep the pipeline away; fracking is cracking the earth, the water is getting oil spills and they destroy the air, causing cancer, illness and death. The man (oil pipeline) camps they set up are raping and killing the native women, and families have missing loved ones.
“You can help by caring and getting to know your candidates that will keep food, air and water a priority. Because nothing else matters; you can’t survive without these three. I’m awed and honored to be in with the women of Standing Rock. Mni Wiconi is the song of my life.”
