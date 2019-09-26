Will Florida’s citrus growers support upping a per-box marketing fee from 7 cents to 14 cents to help create a sweeter image for orange juice among “Millennial Moms?”
The Florida Citrus Commission wants to know.
The state’s current “All Natural” branding aims to remind young mothers, the gold standard those in the industry dub “Millennial Moms,” that OJ is vitamin and nutrient-rich juice with all-natural sugars. Marketers for the Citrus Commission, the policy arm of the Florida Department of Citrus, see the branding as the best counter to a sales slump one longtime DeSoto County grower calls the worst he has seen.
Millennials represent an age group roughly from 22 to 37.
One challenge is to erase a perception among young mothers that OJ is just too sugary. The other is to get youngsters and adults alike to stop with highly caffeinated energy drinks and return to healthy consumption of OJ, said Vernon “V.C.” Hollingsworth III, a fourth-generation DeSoto County grower and 12-year member of the Citrus Commission.
“I have never seen a slump” like this, Hollingsworth said in an interview.
The decline comes as growers are making strides in upping production levels in groves infected by the greening disease bacteria that blocks delivery of nutrients to the trees. The market share drop also coincides with recovery efforts after the grove wreckage and flooding brought by hurricane Irma in September 2017.
“Now we’re trying to promote we’re back,” Hollingsworth said.
When Hollingsworth says, “We’re back,” he means Florida growers who have lost market share to growers in Brazil and Mexico since hurricane Irma.
The first task, he said, is to strengthen fondness for the Florida OJ brand among drinkers of the juice.
Make “Florida” first, in other words, Hollingsworth said.
“We’re losing that, and we’ve got to get it back,” he added.
That starts with sweetening up a marketing budget that saw a slight increase to $8.8 million in fiscal 2018-19 from $7.6 million the previous year.
The Citrus Commission’s preliminary domestic marketing budget for fiscal 2019-20 is $5.3 million. This includes $935,000 in general revenue from the state, a reduction of about $4 million over the previous season, a commission spokeswoman said in an email.
“We used to spend $35 million a year to make ‘Florida only,’” Hollingsworth said.
In Florida, grower groups tend to use social media for their promotions, while the processors prefer television marketing, according to Shaw.
Meanwhile, Hollingsworth and other officials of the Citrus Commission have been traveling the citrus region briefing growers on possible marketing plans and gauging support for taking the box fee to 14 cents. Processors want the higher fee, but the growers are the deciders, since they’d be paying the extra money.
The Citrus Commission will adopt its new budget Oct. 26 at its Bartow headquarters. A decision on the box fee is expected.
Ellis Hunt, a third-generation Lakes Wales citrus grower and commission chair, said the fee hike will not happen without a nod from growers. “It is imperative we get a consensus,” Hunt said in an interview. He called Hollingsworth’s push for Florida-specific promotions and branding “a good debate.” Citrus co-op Florida Natural, he said, is the only processor in the state that uses an all-Florida product. Hollingsworth is on Florida Natural’s board.
Florida is second only to Brazil in global orange juice production and the state remains the world's leading producer of grapefruit. This year the production of slightly more than 71 million boxes of oranges, grapefruit and specialty citrus crops such as tangerines and tangelos generated about $5 million in box fees, according to Hunt.
He attributed the $5 million cut from the Legislature to the rookie status of newly elected Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“I can’t say whether we will be there or not,” Hunt said, “There is a lot involved, a lot of different ideas.”
Meanwhile, the fate of Hollingsworth’s “Florida First” branding is uncertain. As recently as a July planning session, citrus commissioners decided to stay the course on marketing. They said it’s too early in the fight against greening and recovery from Irma to change strategies.
“The commission and industry directed the department to focus on 100 percent orange juice as a category as the industry continues to recover,” said Shelley Peacock, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Citrus.
Some discussion of Florida-specific branding occurred at a September work session, she said, “but no further direction was provided to staff.”
About Millennial Moms
Eight out of 10 Millennial Moms associate 100 percent orange juice “with a great source of vitamins and nutrients”
Among all U.S. consumers, 63 percent see OJ as a healthy option.
