It’s amusing to poke fun at their line of work. But the dung beetle is essential to farmers, reportedly a benefit worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The problem is these industrious little creatures are vanishing. Dr. Roisin Stanbrook is studying the dung beetle in DeSoto County. She is a post-doctoral fellow with the Department of Biology at the University of Central Florida.
Question: Dung beetles, they’re industrious, cut corners, funny? What are they like?
Stanbrook: “A single hard-working dung beetle is capable of burying up to 250 times its own body weight in dung in a single night ... but luckily there’s no shortage of material to be buried. Each day the animal kingdom produces roughly enough poop to match the volume of water pouring over Victoria Falls. So why isn’t the planet covered in the stuff? You can thank the humble dung beetle on constant clean-up duty for that. Dung beetles vary in size from the smallest at one-eighth of an inch up to the largest African species which can grow as big as three inches from head to tail.”
Question: What’s the backstory on your research?
Stanbrook: “Dung beetles play an important role in agricultural systems, as they benefit plants by burying nutrient-rich dung deep into the soil where it comes into contact with plant roots. Their services to farmers have been valued at $380 million in the U.S., $470 million in the U.K. and a staggering $717 million in Australia. Our research forms part of a four-year, USDA-funded project based at the University of Central Florida. We aim to assess the ecosystem functioning of dung beetles in pasture management across central Florida, looking specifically at the role they play in reducing horn-fly abundance, and how they contribute to reducing the amount of time dung sits on grass rendering it unavailable for foraging by cows. We are currently conducting dung beetle surveys at three central Florida ranches, one of which is the Longino ranch just outside Arcadia. Our surveys are key to identifying dung beetle species, in what numbers live in central Florida and how they deal with catastrophic weather events such as the flooding which occurred after Hurricane Irma and recent droughts.”
Question: Dung beetles’ role in the circle of life?
Stanbrook: “Although dung beetles have a less-than-stellar reputation, they form an essential part of almost every ecosystem on our planet. The ‘true’ dung beetles only use mammal dung for feeding and as material to make underground cribs for their offspring. These cribs or ‘brood balls’ are buried in a small cave about a foot beneath the soil. These dung cribs keep the newly laid eggs safe from other insects and provide a set of ready-made first meals for the newly hatched larvae. Few other animals can say they’re born in a well-stocked kitchen!
“Finding fresh dung is essential, and dung beetles use sensitive chemical receptors on their antennae to locate any newly deposited bounty. There are three different types of dung beetles found in Florida. The largest and most brightly colored of these groups are known as ‘the tunnellers.’ They locate a dung pile and then dig a cave directly down beneath where the dung lies. They then spend a couple of hours moving the dung from the surface to the cave via a tunnel and construct the cribs for their offspring. The next group, and perhaps the most widely known type of dung beetle, is ‘the rollers’ or tumblebugs. These wonderful beetles grab pieces of dung and pat them using their specially adapted front legs into a perfectly round ball. They then use their long hind legs to move this ball away from the dung pile as fast as they can to stop other dung beetles from stealing the ball which they’ve spent a lot of time and effort constructing. They then bury the dung ball and lay a single egg inside it. This egg could take as long as three months to hatch. The third group are known as ‘the dwellers.’ These are often black or brown in color and hide within the dung pile or in the small air spaces under the dung.”
Question: What’s the lesson in your work?
Stanbrook: “Like many other insects, we don’t actually know how many dung beetle species exist, but estimate there are around 7,000 globally, with many new species found every year. It is estimated that the state of Florida has around 70 species of true dung beetle, with the most recent Floridian dung beetle discovered in 2012.
“Unfortunately, currently many species of insects including dung beetles are coming under increasing pressure due to changes in how we use our available land. These changes include the conversion of wild lands to build houses and roads, extreme weather events associated with climate change, and the overuse of pesticides and insecticides in our food chains. So far our surveys have painted a pretty grim picture of the resilience of central Florida dung beetles to these threats. Our surveys have detected just 21 species so far and we hope that our summer and fall sampling later this year will provide us with more information about what is driving the decline of these economically important insects in central Florida. There is strong evidence to suggest that dung beetles were much more numerous than they are today and lots of people remember playing with ‘tumblebugs’ as children but can’t remember a time when they last saw one.
Question: Rolling poo seems like a crummy deal.
Stanbrook: “I agree.”
Question: Advice to younger researchers considering a direction?
Stanbrook: “Follow your passion, whatever it may be. The great thing about being a scientist and doing research is that you can and will make a difference. Part of the joy of being a researcher is to be able to add knowledge where none existed before. It may be describing new species, obtaining the first image of amazing aspects of our solar system, or discovering the cure for cancer. If you would like to document which dung beetle species live in your area, feel free to drop me a email!” roisin.stanbrook@ucf.edu
Living in the round
Dung beetles live in many habitats, including desert, grasslands and savannas, farmlands, and native and planted forests. They are highly influenced by the environmental context, and do not prefer extremely cold or dry weather. They are found on all continents except Antarctica. They eat the dung of herbivores and omnivores, and prefer that produced by the latter. Many of them also feed on mushrooms and decaying leaves and fruits. One type living in Central America, Deltochilum valgum, is a carnivore preying upon millipedes. Those that eat dung do not need to eat or drink anything else, because the dung provides all the necessary nutrients.
Most dung beetles search for dung using their sensitive sense of smell. Some smaller species simply attach themselves to the dung-providers to wait for the dung. After capturing the dung, a dung beetle rolls it, following a straight line despite all obstacles. Sometimes, dung beetles try to steal the dung ball from another beetle, so the dung beetles have to move rapidly away from a dung pile once they have rolled their ball to prevent it from being stolen. Dung beetles can roll up to 10 times their weight. Male Onthophagus taurusbeetles can pull 1,141 times their own body weight: the equivalent of an average person pulling six double-decker buses full of people.
A species of African dung beetle navigates by polarization patterns in moonlight, the first animal known to do so. Dung beetles can also navigate when only the Milky Way or clusters of bright stars are visible, making them the only insects known to orient themselves in such a manner.
— Source: wikipedia.org
