The Florida legislature in July 2006 designated Key lime pie as the state pastry.
And what better time than today—National Key Lime Pie Day—to happy your tastebuds with that sweet and tangy dessert?!
Spanish and Portuguese explorers carried the first Key limes to the Americas, according to the University of Florida IFAS Extension, and it was naturalized throughout the Caribbean, Mexico’s eastern coast, tropical South America, and the Florida Keys. The 1926 hurricane wiped out the small commercial groves in the Florida Keys, but the tree remains popular in home landscapes.
Extremely sensitive to cold temperatures, the Key lime (citrus aurantifolia) is a small thorny tree that may grow to 12 feet. Unlike most citrus, however, it sprouts true from seed. Even though it is called a lime, the round fruit—one to two inches in diameter—is yellow when ripe with a thin peel that bruises easily. It is more tart and aromatic than other limes.
The pie’s origin is a mystery that David L. Sloan claims to have solved in the Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook. In the early 19th century, Key West fishermen harvested natural sea sponges by using a pole with a three- or four-pronged hook in shallow waters. When their Cuban bread staled, they soaked it in sweetened condensed milk and beaten eggs with the lime juice squeezed over the top. As in ceviche, the acidic juice “cooked” and congealed the substance into something that evolved into Key lime pie.
Gail Borden Jr. (1801-1874) of Brooklyn, New York, applied for a patent for sweetened condensed milk on Aug. 19, 1853. He had invented a commercial method for safely preserving milk without refrigeration.
Borden’s product was stocked by Key West resident William Curry, who provisioned ships. His cook, Aunt Sally, may have been familiar with the concoction prepared on the “hooker boats”—as the sponge fleet was called—or it may have been her own experiment. Her recipe is supposed to be the original: egg yolks beaten with sweetened condensed milk and thickened with Key lime juice. Almost all present-day recipes recommend baking the custard for 8-10 minutes to kill any chance of salmonella from commercially produced eggs and to aid the thickening.
In her 2017 book Brave Tart: Iconic American Desserts, Stella Parks claimed the pie was actually invented in New York in 1931 by the Borden Co. trying to increase the use of canned milk. However, Sloan found a Key lime pie recipe in a 1926 newspaper reclaiming the classic for Florida.
There’s argument about the authenticity of a graham cracker crust or a pastry shell as well as a whipped cream or meringue topping. What no one questions, though, is the dessert’s deliciousness. Many bakers—such as Carissa K. at Martin’s Country Market, 1999 SE Hwy 70—favor the pie for its simplicity and excellent flavor. Martin’s pie is a variation of the traditional recipe as is “Aunt Flo’s Key Lime Pie” at Slim’s BBQ and Grill, 319 S. Brevard Ave. Slim’s owner Martha Clement said that the recipe belonged to her Aunt FloraBelle Clement who lived in Miami and then Lake Placid, and gave her permission 30 years ago for the restaurant to use. “In season, we modify her recipe to make kumquat pie,” Martha said. “We mix in minced kumquats that have been peeled and seeded.”
At Wheeler’s Cafe, 13 S. Monroe, Debbie Browning makes sure to use Key limes from Key West for a traditional pie. She said, “It’s yummy, and it’s made from scratch.” Also preparing the traditional recipe is Joshua Citrus, 4135 S.E. County Road 760. Although their market stand is closed for National Key Lime Pie Day, they will open for the season on Sept. 30 and offer a twist on the tangy favorite: chocolate-covered Key lime pie on a stick!
At Reef & Beef restaurant, 2079 SE State Road 70, the Key lime pie is outsourced—and always on the menu. Other local eateries that sometimes offer the confection are Country Cafe, 2053 SE State Road 70; Magnolia Street Seafood and Grill, 9 W. Magnolia St.; Oak Street Deli, 26 W. Oak St.; and Terra-Fried Chicken, 1029 E. Oak St.
Key lime pie is also a wonderful choice to celebrate National Pie Day on Jan. 23 and National Pi Day (nonedible math celebration) on March 14!
Happy Sept. 26!
