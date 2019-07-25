^pBy KARLA A. HERNANDEZ
DeSoto County Extension Agent
Any good production often requires the application of fertilizer. Soil testing gives you a detailed analysis to find out the makeup for your soil and helps to determine how much fertilizer or lime is required.
To better understand what is needed to improve the soil quality, we should understand:
Current pH levels of the soil.
Fertility levels of the principal nutrients (N-P-K).
Type and quantity of lime.
Nutrients that need to be added to the soil as fertilizer.
Amount of fertilizer needed by the crop and soil.
Soil testing can be an essential tool for improvement in your operation. However, there are some limitations of soil testing. Those are described as followed:
A soil testing cannot tell you which crop to grow.
Replace good management.
Prevent poor crop production caused by heat stress, drought, disease, and insect infestation.
How to take a soil sample
Before following these instructions, contact your county Extension agent for complete information.
Divide your farm into fields or areas for sampling. If you have areas with different crop growth, soil color, or lime or fertilizer histories, take a sample from each area. Keep the samples separated.
Collect samples that provide a general example of the field or area sampled.
Do not sample areas that are too small to be fertilized or limed separately. Do not sample unusual areas, wet spots, feeding areas, burn piles, old fence rows, sand boils, and other problem areas.
Use a proper sampling tool, such as a sampling tube or auger. If it is necessary to use a shovel or trowel, dig a 6-inch-deep, V-shaped hole in the soil. Slice a 1-inch slab off one side of the hole and lift out the slab. For the sample, save a 1-inch-wide strip of soil from the center of the slab.
Use a sampling tube to take a 6-inch-deep core of soil from at least 15 spots in each field or area to be tested. Sample lawns only to a 3-inch depth. Mix together the cores from one field or area. Put about a pint of the mixed soil in a soil sample bag.
Identify the samples by letter or number. Make a sketch or record of some kind so you will know which sample came from which field or area.
Fill out the appropriate information and submission forms. These forms are available at your county extension office.
Send samples to the laboratory for analysis.
Consult with your county Extension Agent if you need help understanding and interpreting recommendations.
Contact information
Karla A. Hernandez, Ph.D
UF/IFAS Extension-DeSoto County
863-993-4846, karla.hernandezv@ufl.edu
