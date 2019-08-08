Staff report
Summer is best for finding sweet relief. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a great link to summer recipes, desserts, meals and drinks.
Here are four to get you started (enjoy!):
Florida Tropical Slaw
Ingredients
1/3 head Florida red cabbage, thinly shredded
1/3 head Florida green cabbage, thinly shredded
2 Florida carrots, grated
1 Florida mango, diced small
2 tablespoons Florida sugar
2 tablespoons Florida orange juice
2 green onions, sliced thin
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped fine
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
In a small bowl combine sugar, orange juice, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper and whisk until the sugar dissolves. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, mango, green onions, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper, add the dressing and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Florida Cucumber and Sweet Pepper Salad
Ingredients
2 Florida bell peppers (or 12 small sweet peppers), seeds removed and sliced thin (a variety of colored peppers is recommended)
2 Florida cucumbers
1 red onion
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine
1 tablespoon fresh herbs (basil, thyme, oregano or mint)
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
Add all ingredients, except the salt and pepper, to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Lightly toss all ingredients to coat. Taste salad and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Keep refrigerated and serve cold.
Florida Fruit Sangria
Ingredients
1 bottle of Florida fruit wine
1-2 cups Florida orange juice
1-2 cups of Florida berries, such as strawberries and blueberries
1-2 cups of cubed Florida fruit, such as watermelon, passion fruit, papaya and mango
1-2 cups of sliced Florida fruit, such as star fruit and muscadine grapes
1-2 cups ginger ale
Preparation
Pour the Florida wine and orange juice into a large pitcher. Add all of the cut Florida fruit, except the berries. Place in the refrigerator to chill. Before serving add the Florida berries and ginger ale. Serve in a tall glass over ice.
Florida Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Ingredients
1 small Florida zucchini, grated (do not squeeze out water content)
1 small Florida squash, grated (do not squeeze out water content)
1 cup all-purpose unbleached flour
½ cup 100 percent unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup light brown sugar
¼ cup oil
2 eggs, room temperature
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preparation
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Next add softened butter, oil, eggs, brown sugar, vanilla and mix until blended (batter will appear dry). Fold in ¾ cup of mini chocolate chips and the grated squash and zucchini until combined (do not overmix). Pour batter into buttered 9-inch loaf pan and sprinkle remaining chocolate chips on top. Bake for 50 minutes, remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Serve warm or room temperature.
Fresh tip: this recipe can also be baked in muffin tins.
