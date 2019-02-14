Tiger tales: Cassie's happy story

Cassie is a Bengal tiger weighing in at 500 pounds. She turns 19 on April 1. Typical lifespan of a tiger in captivity is about 15 years. Despite her age, Cassie is still very active and every day plays with her large red ball in her pool. Cassie lives at Lions, Tigers & Bears in DeSoto County, came to the rescue from a facility that bred white tigers, and when she came out orange, they didn’t want her.
Lions Tigers & Bears is not a breeding facility, but is home to over 30 different species with a total of over 100 animals. It provides educational tours on a Florida natural upland habitat. On tours the public learns how these animals arrived, the habits of each species, and how they impact the environment.
Paws for the cause
Public welcome
Thurs.-Sun., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Feb. 23, Hot Dog Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., complimentary hot dogs and drinks
Adults: $15 min. donation
Kids: $5 min. donation
9801 N.E. Bahia Ct., Arcadia
lionstigersandbears.us.com, 863-494-0054
