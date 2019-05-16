To-do list: Highlands Hammock State Park on Saturday

There are kid events to consider at one of DeSoto County’s favorite hangouts ... in Sebring.
Highlands Hammock State Park this month celebrates International Museum Day. The park is home to the Florida Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum. Events are scheduled this month and on Saturday (May 18), officially International Museum Day. Museum tours run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and two special programs will be held on the museum stage. Former park ranger and museum curator Darrel Smith brings the Great Depression to life in his living history presentation “The Best of Times, Worst of Times” at 10 a.m. The narrative is based on the oral histories and informal conversations that were conducted by Smith over eight years with former CCC alumnus Velmar Mack. Smith reflects on those “another day, another dollar” times of a young corpsman, circa 1936, when working in the Civilian Conservation Corps became “a vacation from poverty. Join “the CCC Man” honoring Mack and the legacy of our “CCC boys” who built Highlands Hammock and parks across America.
Children and families on Saturday may also join the Kids To Parks Day, supporting the preservation of parks and the stewardship of conservation lands. Ranger Laura McMullen will introduce the Junior Ranger Program and guide children and parents through a booklet presenting a series of core areas including Recreation, Natural Resources, Cultural Resources and Service. Children learn about outdoor safety and the duties of a park ranger. Families will meet at the Otter Pavilion in the picnic area. After the program introduction from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., children may begin working on an activity. Those completing the program receive the booklet, a certificate, membership card and a passport used to work on additional Junior Ranger activities within Florida State Parks. The program is recommended for youngsters 7-12 years old. For more information about the Junior Ranger Program, visit www.floridastateparks.org/things-to-do/junior-ranger. Kids To Parks Day was initiated by the National Park Trust. Those attending must arrive by 11 a.m. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people) apply. Advance registration is requested. Sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 or replying via email to laura.mcmullen@dep.state.fl.us. The Junior Ranger Program is free. Highlands Hammock, 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring.
