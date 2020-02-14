Updated: DeSoto agriculture briefs

Bugging out: Former DeSoto High teacher at Feb. 20 lecture
A former Arcadia educator visits the Peace River Audubon Society's next meeting (Thursday) Feb. 20 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, with snacks at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7.
This meeting includes a presentation by Jerry Waters and also the Annual Photo Contest. Waters presents The Amazing World of Insects — "Insect Ecology and Behavior." The presentation centers on insect behavior, ecology, adaptations and natural history. Examples and illustrations are drawn primarily from dragonflies and damselflies. Also included are the bees/wasps/ants, flies/mosquitoes, butterflies/moths and beetles.
Waters is a retired science teacher from Arcadia. He has received numerous recognitions as an educator, including the DeSoto County District Teacher of the Year, and a Florida Distinguished Educator award from the University of Florida. Jerry has a B.S. in biology from Clemson University, and an M.S. from Auburn University. His primary interests are in the natural history of amphibians, reptiles and birds, and the conservation/preservation of Florida’s unique and threatened habitats. He is a certified Florida Master Naturalist and a Florida Master Naturalist instructor. He has been an avid nature photographer for over 40 years.
Coke’s new commitment to Florida citrus a big deal
Longtime Central Florida-based Peace River Citrus Products recently announced a $98 million expansion of its Polk County citrus processing facility, as well as a new 10-year agreement with Coca-Cola North America to manufacture juice beverages for Minute Maid at the new facility.
The 320,000-square-foot facility expansion is expected to create up to 175 jobs in Polk County by early 2022. Peace River currently conducts extensive citrus processing operations for Coca-Cola, which will be significantly increased under the new agreement.
Over the past decade, Peace River and Coke have made several long-term investments in the Florida citrus industry. Just last year, the two — along with other citrus industry partners — announced an investment of more than $25 million to plant a quarter million new grapefruit trees on 1,500 acres in the Sunshine State.
In response to the latest deal, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried submitted the following statement: “This announcement is a truly significant investment, which provides great hope for the future of Florida citrus. Coca-Cola could have chosen anywhere in North America with whom to partner, including Mexico, and in choosing Peace River’s world-class citrus operations has made a strong statement about the quality and capacity of Florida’s resurgent citrus industry.”
Fried has proposed significant citrus funding in this year’s budget request. This includes $8 million for citrus research projects, $7.4 million for citrus health and fighting pests and diseases, and $2.5 million to support the Citrus Inspection Trust Fund.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower and Greenhouse Grower magazines
Change on the radar for Florida Automated Weather Network, or FAWN
Weather-related information is essential to Florida’s agricultural producers for making important decisions regarding production. Since the mid-1990s, The Florida Automated Weather Network (FAWN), a program of UF/IFAS, has been providing data and a variety of digital tools that can aid growers in irrigation and cold protection strategies.
FAWN currently consists of 42 automated weather stations that collect data from Jay to Homestead every 15 minutes. Each station measures temperature at multiple heights, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, rainfall amount, barometric pressure, and solar radiation. FAWN also calculates wet bulb and dew point temperatures, evapotranspiration (ET), heat index, and temperature humidity index, which is used to evaluate heat stress in dairy cattle. You can view a brief, current measurement, a 36-hour National Weather Service (NWS) forecast, and NWS watches/warnings by simply placing your mouse cursor over a station on the homepage map. Radar images and animations also are available with a mouse click or finger swipe on your smart device.
Cold Protection Tools
You can access a full station measurement by clicking the displayed temperature at a station on the homepage. On the “station page,” current measurements, an NWS graphic forecast of several variables, including air and wet bulb temperatures, relative humidity, and rainfall can be displayed, as well as station location information, including photos and a map, and current radar images.
With one click, you can view FAWN’s suite of cold protection tools, which provide guidance for using water for cold protection. Recently, FAWN added “Chill Portions” to its decision-making tools. Chill Portions uses the dynamic model to estimate chill accumulation. It is displayed for the current year, and for the previous five years as well.
Personalized Options
Some additional decision making tools include daily ET, the Air Temperature Threshold Tool, which allows users to retrieve the number of hours a FAWN station measures temperatures above or below a user-specified value, various crop-specific irrigation schedulers, and a pesticide application forecast tool, which can be used to determine optimal conditions during which to apply chemicals. Users also can view and download archived data from each FAWN station.
Another source of data that FAWN provides is My Florida Farm Weather, or MFFW. This high-resolution, farm-based weather station network provides growers with site-specific weather data that can be used to maximize water used for irrigation and cold protection. Each weather station measures air and dew point temperatures, wind speed and direction, relative humidity, and rainfall amount. Like the FAWN stations, data are collected from these stations every 15 minutes.
As with FAWN, decision-making tools are at the heart of the MFFW program. The cold protection toolkit, for example, is accessible. A forecast and graphs of data also can be viewed and downloaded into a spreadsheet.
There also is an app for the iPhone and Android platforms. Current data, graphs, map customizations, cold protection tools, and notifications are part of the app. Follow FAWN on Twitter @UF_FAWN.
Site Update Coming!
Next month, FAWN will release a new updated website. The website will continue to be packed with all the great data and tools that users have come to rely on for decision-making but will be displayed with a fresh look and feel and everything will be very easy to access.
Some new features will include a new interactive GIS-based zoomable map on which various weather measurements and map layers can be displayed, and where users can view the closest weather stations via the web browsers location services.
Each station page will show current data, tools, and forecasts as well.
William R. Lusher is the Director of the Florida Automated Weather Network project
Smoke exposure a growing concern for farmers and farmworkers
In 2018, California wildfires burned more than 1.8 million acres and caused smoke to drift hundreds of miles. As the frequency and intensity of wildfires increases with climate change, California agricultural workers are at greater risk of smoke exposure as they often have no option but to work outdoors.
A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds that while wildfires and smoke exposure are recognized by farmworkers and employers as a growing threat and safety concern, the means to address these concerns differs between the two groups.
“What stood out in this study is the substantial disparities between agricultural employers and farmworkers,” said Heather Riden with the Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety at UC Davis.
Riden, who led the research in partnership with the California Institute for Rural Studies, said that while growers and employers expressed concern about poor air quality at the time of the study in 2018, many had no clear plans or protocols for measuring air quality or managing workers in such conditions. While the public is advised to stay indoors due to poor air quality during a wildfire, agricultural work often continues.
The study also found that when farmworkers were offered protective masks, many found them difficult to use while working due to heat-related discomfort and chafing. Others believed wearing two bandanas over mouth and nose would provide just as much protection.
Farmworkers’ experience is compounded by economic need.
“Many farmworkers will continue working, even in unsafe conditions, to support their families. They don’t have many other options,” said Riden.
Last year, the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, enacted an emergency regulation requiring employers to take measures to protect workers from wildfire smoke when the Air Quality Index reaches 151 or greater, which is considered unhealthy. Riden said as CAL/OSHA begins to craft permanent regulations, she hopes it takes the study’s findings into consideration.
“This highlights the need for better awareness for both agricultural employers and farmworkers about the health risks associated with wildfire smoke,” said Riden. “Employers also need training materials and concrete steps they can take to protect workers.”
To assist agricultural employers with meeting the requirements outlined in the newly adopted regulation, the Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety developed training materials and an employer checklist.
The study was based on interviews and focus groups with California agricultural employers and workers in the Salinas, San Joaquin, and Imperial valleys. Support for the study came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
David Eddy is Editor of American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower, and Senior Editor of American Vegetable Grower
Ways UV light exposes fruit pests and pathogens
David M. Gadoury has worked as a plant pathologist at Cornell University since 1985. In 1990, something interesting happened that would spark the research he and his team still continue today across disciplines and oceans.
One day, a retired engineer who had bought a vineyard stopped by his office. The man had worked in industrial photocopy processing and wondered if germicidal ultraviolet (UV) lamps could help suppress grape pathogens.
“I came into this line of work with an interest in how plant pathogens interact with light,” Gadoury, a Senior Research Associate in Cornell’s plant pathology and plant-microbe biology section at Cornell AgriTech, says. “They all use light in various ways, so when we were approached by the engineer I thought it would be a good fit for the kind of work we do on the biological effects of light.”
The team set out to work experimenting on how UV light affects a common grape pathogen powdery mildew (Erysiphe necator). While treatments were effective at combating the pathogen, they also damaged the grapes, making them look like tiny russet potatoes.
Their research went on hiatus for the next two decades until Aruppillai Suthparan, a Ph.D. student in Norway, chose to revisit the topic. He discovered that applying ultraviolet light at night required much lower doses to suppress the pathogen without damaging the plant.
Just like that, the research team was back at it.
Pathogens interpret light
Microbial pathogens have been after plants for millennia. The research team looked to take advantage of the way pathogens interpret light through repeated cycles of day and night to direct their development.
“Powdery mildews have an evolutionary biology shaped by the rising and setting of the sun, not by electric lighting with temporal and spectral distribution that is totally unfamiliar,” Gadoury said. “Exposure to germicidal UV causes thymine molecule DNA to bind together, changing the genetic code to gobbledygook, affecting their ability to reproduce.”
During the daytime, damage to DNA from natural sources of UV is repaired immediately by a natural biochemical system in the pathogen. This system is recharged by the blue light component of natural sunlight. That means the UV repair mechanism does not operate at night, which is why UV treatments are optimal during those dark hours.
Though there are various types of UV lights, Gadoury and his team have found that low-pressure discharge lamps with shorter wavelengths of light provide the best balance between power and cost.
“These aren’t your everyday UV lights,” he said. “These are specific germicidal (UVC) lamps that also have applications in food safety, water purification systems, or human medicine, as in hospital settings.”
Starting on strawberries
After successful field tests on greenhouse crops like strawberries, basil, rosemary, cucumbers, and tomatoes, the research team was ready to move to field studies. However, rather than moving straight to grapes, the team thought strawberries were a safer starting bet.
“Strawberries are a great crop to work with,” Gadoury says. “They’re high value and have a terrible problem with powdery mildew that can’t be easily controlled by fungicides, so it gives you a very motivated clientele. Strawberries also are highly tolerant of UV. Grapes’ UV sensitivity is somewhere in between strawberries and tomatoes. It’s possible to come to the right UV dose for most any with experimentation, but initial tests are trial and error.”
Part of the challenge of field testing was figuring out an application method. While light could easily be suspended over plants in a greenhouse, field use requires a uniform application of light over a geometrically complex target such as a strawberry plant or grapevine. Also, while mobile lights in the greenhouses move about 20 inches per minute, a field solution has to be powerful enough to move much faster, as much as two miles per hour, a common speed for tractors.
The team came up with an arch-shaped array with a series of lights and recurved reflectors to provide uniform irradiance around the entire unit. The array can be pulled by farm equipment.
“The light within is like a billiard table in which the balls never stop bouncing,” Gadoury said. “The amount of reflectance provides access to the interior canopy as well as the upper and lower leaf surfaces, which allows us to use the lowest dose possible.”
However, time also is a concern because UV applications must be completed no later than four hours before sunrise for the light to be lethal to pathogens. At temperate latitudes, the duration of the night near the summer solstice can be less than eight hours, leaving only four to apply UV treatments with optimal effect. In these cases, robots could be a better solution.
“Robots offer many advantages,” Gadoury said. “They don’t mind working all night long, seven nights a week. They’re also very precise and battery operated so there aren’t any fuel costs. Robots can also include sensors to monitor water intake, crop health, and growth all on the fly.”
The array produced positive results on the strawberries over several seasons of trials. The team was ready to come full circle and resume UV tests on grapes.
Back to vitis vinifera
Excited by the results of the strawberry tests, the team launched collaborative demonstration trials at a commercial vineyard in New York, Washington State University, and the USDA-ARS Center in Corvallis, OR. The teams used tractor-drawn UV arrays to apply weekly treatments to ‘Chardonnay’ grapes.
“’Chardonnay’ is a great place to start because everyone grows it,” Gadoury says. “It’s one of the most widely used cultivars in the world. A white grape also lets us easily see phototoxicity effects or discoloration. If we can control powdery mildew on ‘Chardonnay,’ we’re fairly confident we can control it on any grape variety.”
Powdery mildew was moderately severe in 2019 and downy mildew had one of the worst years in recent memory. Still, the preliminary trials showed effective suppression of powdery and downy mildew, as well as mites. Gadoury says that though mites are multicellular, mobile, and generally more resistant to UV, the UV lamps reduced adult mites’ reproductive capacity and completely killed eggs. He also was happy to confirm the UV treatments didn’t reduce plant size or harvest.
“These are high-value crops, and you can’t harm the fruit,” he says. “There is very little tolerance for disease and even less for anything that affects wine quality.”
Gadoury and his team think UV technology could provide growers with an effective alternative for some fungicide applications by slowing the development of resistance, increasing the efficacy of remaining applications, and providing additional suppression of downy mildew and certain arthropod pests. Also, UV lights could be a great option for organic growers.
However, Gadoury advises growers to proceed with caution. While growers have fabricated various carriages for the arrays, the UV array is not a do-it-yourself project. In addition, he said no person should ever have an unshielded view of germicidal UV lamps, and training on how to work safely with UV is as important as it is for safe use of pesticides.
“These are not lamps you find in a tanning bed or house,” he said. “They are not the type of lamp you can work with unless you have the technical expertise to do so.”
Looking forward
The research team plans to continue the grape trials, some incorporating UV autonomous robots in the 2020 growing season. They’ll also continue to work out dosing and application frequency.
“Doses seem to differ from pathogen to pathogen and crop to crop,” Gadoury says. “You can’t take the dose for greenhouse basil and apply it to grapes in the field. If this becomes a standard practice in agriculture, we’ll have to recreate the support system we have for fungicides and fertilizers. One hundred years ago, that’s where we were with fungicides and now we just take it for granted that we can find advice from many available sources.”
Gadoury says it made sense to start with powdery mildew because it attacks a variety of crops around the world, but he’s looking forward to continuing to analyze the effects of UV lamps on other pathogens and pests.
“It’s going to be a fun project to continue because at first we first thought UV was going to work on powdery mildew and not much else,” he says. “While I don’t think it’s a magic bullet for everything, the more we test, the broader the applicability seems.”
Kathie Zipp is a regular contributor to American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower magazines on a variety of subjects from crops to production. She is a freelance writer residing in Parma, Ohio
