Youth rodeo results, local cowgirl all-around best

The 27th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo (IFYR) came to a close July 12 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The world’s richest youth rodeo awarded more than $250,000 in prize money, championship saddles and buckles on Friday after the finals performance.
Punta Gorda’s Faith John earned the All Around Cowgirl title. The IFYR commenced with more than 825 registered contestants and 1,304 event entries. After two long-go’s and 10 performances, the top 15 contestants with the highest averages from each event competed for a shot at the championships.
The 2019 International Finals Youth Rodeo Champions are:
All Around Cowgirl Faith John of Punta Gorda, Florida
All Around Cowboy Connor Atkinson of Needville, Texas
Bareback Bronc Riding Champion Hunter Ramsey of El Dorado, Arkansas
Breakaway Roping Champion Tia Wallace of Dodge City, Kansas
Team Roping Champions Stran Morris of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Jessen James of Moyers, Oklahoma
Pole Bending Champion Reagan Davis of Alto, Texas
Steer Wrestling Champion Winsten McGraw of Gill, Colorado
Saddle Bronc Champion Timothy Troyer of Columbia, Kentucky
Goat Tying Champion Heather McLaughlin of Bunnell, Florida
Tie Down Roping Champion Trevor Hale of Perryton, Texas
Barrel Racing Champion Patricia Walden of Wister, Oklahoma
Bull Riding Champion Maverick Potter of Waxahachie, Texas
All Around Cowgirl, Faith John (Punta Gorda)
“I hadn’t won anything until tonight,” the Punta Gorda cowgirl said. “I ended up fifth in the round and sixth in the average in the team roping. I won the round and ended up third in breakaway. I’d won $5,700 total and I was about the leave when they told me to go change. It was shocking. Everything worked out like it was supposed to.” She came back in the short round in the team roping and breakaway roping, the only two events she competed in.
Faith has been competing since sixth-grade. She rides two different horses, one came from Buck Daniels Ranch and the other one was started as a heel horse that they switched to breakaway.
Faith will attend Cisco College (Texas) and compete on the rodeo team. She is an only child ... and likes that.
“I don’t have to share my horses,” said Faith.
This is her first year at the IFYR. “It’s one of my favorite rodeos.”
The International Finals Youth Rodeo, held annually since 1993, is a nonprofit that presents top high school athletes with a professional rodeo. The internationally recognized IFYR is held annually at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. IFYR.com, 405-275-7020.
