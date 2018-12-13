Always with us

Happy 21st birthday to our son Caleb Jay Blackwood, Dec. 16, 2018 — gone on a bike ride to be with his Lord.
Jay-Bird, you will always be with us. We will carry you in our hearts for an eternity.
We will reminisce on the good times we had together. Laughing at the memories we made knowing God wouldn’t keep both of us here forever. Jay-Bird, we are so happy that we raised you to be a God-fearing young man; we can only imagine the day we will see you again! God decided for you to be our angel, instead.
So, watch over us, for your spirit is not dead; for the love we have for you will always live within.
Rest easy, son. Until we meet again.
From a father and mother to our son.
